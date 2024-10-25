Sterry’s Substack
Canada Is A Foreign Government . . . Not a Country!
Trudeau for Treason? . . . You be the Judge!
Oct 25
•
Voice of Thunder
8
LOVE Heals All
Find PEACE in the Eye of the Storm ... Update!
Oct 14
•
Voice of Thunder
2
August 2024
'Quo Warranto' ~ Under Whose Authority?
Norm Traversy ~ Questions Authority of Gov Gen Mary Simon, PM Trudeau & Their Courts!
Aug 21
•
Voice of Thunder
4
June 2024
Alliance of Indigenous Nations Under NA Federal Agency Investigation For Fraud+
Legal Public Notice re: Alliance of Indigenous Nations ~ AIN
Jun 28
•
Voice of Thunder
3
'Rebranding' To Conceal A Stolen Nation
Colonial Criminals Hide Behind Sovereign Curtain To Commit Theft & Fraud
Jun 4
•
Voice of Thunder
1
Vaccination Proven Useless & Ineffective... in 1889!!!
45 Years of Registration Statistics Prove Vaccines Useless & Dangerous ... 135 years ago!
Jun 3
•
Voice of Thunder
1
May 2024
Blood Signature ~ Stolen Identity!
Non Aboriginal White Men Speak With Forked Tongue
May 21
•
Voice of Thunder
3
White Man Speak With Forked Tongue!
Colonial Criminals Hide Behind Aboriginal Veil!
May 7
•
Voice of Thunder
3
April 2024
Firefighter to Freedom Fighter ~ Will He Win the Trudeau War!
Norman Traversy ~ Modern Day David Takes Down Goliath One Writ At Time!
Apr 26
•
Voice of Thunder
6
March 2024
LOOK UP!!! . . . Hold Your Breath!!!
Dimming Skies . . . Poison The Earth!
Mar 19
•
Voice of Thunder
7
February 2024
ALERT! Our Children's Lives Are In Danger!
WWIII Nazi Mind Control Has Swept the Nation ... Rampant Pedophilia, Sex Trafficking, Murder...!
Feb 16
•
Voice of Thunder
8
WARNING: All Canada's Mayors Sold You Off to the WEF
How One Ontario Town Took Back Their Power – ACT NOW!
Feb 2
•
Voice of Thunder
12
