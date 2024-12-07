How did the world get into this situation, where we are in such a state of ‘fear’ that we are subjecting our perfect God given Heaven sent babies and children, to injections of poisons into their perfect, pristine, angelic bodies, like sacrificial lambs? Has the whole world gone mad? What has instigated this insanity?

Globally, there are tens of thousands of doctors, scientists, virologists, health practitioners and the like, well aware of the impact and effects of the poisonous, non organic, artificial chemicals in the ‘vaccinations’, particularly on the babies and youth. The thoughts that this is the “right thing to do, to be safe” are instilled in the mind via fear - False Evident Appearing - of propagandized media programming, via repetition of the same message over and over. The devastating impact of this manipulation on the minds of the masses is leading to world destruction. To be free of this diabolical illusion and transform our world, we must wake up from this nightmare, in the knowing that we are the creators of our world, and once again live, move and be from the promptings of the Heart of Love!

What is “1986 The Act” and who is responsible for creating it?

The propaganda machine was magnified via transmission starting with media inventions dating back to 1816, first with the camera, then in 1896, Marconi and Bose’s invention of the Radio. followed by the magic of film, all set to capture the horrors of WWI.

Standard Oil Tycoon, J.D. Rockefeller’s first weapon of mass destruction was the meningitis vaccine, which was distributed to all soldiers around the globe, who were to fight in WWI. At the same time, radio towers were placed strategically around the globe, with the knowledge that their frequencies could trigger and compound the effects of the ‘vaccine’ injection. It was this virus that killed off 2/3rds of the world population. It was not a flu and it was not Spanish (one country that did not fight in that war). Those who survived the war brought the virus home to their families.

“The United States entered WWI as an Allied Power in April 1917. A little over a year later, it passed the 1918 Sedition Act, which made it a crime to say anything the government perceived as harming the country or the war effort. Again, it’s difficult to know the extent to which the government may have used this to silence reports of the flu, or the extent to which newspapers self-censored for fear of retribution. Whatever the motivation, some U.S. newspapers downplayed the risk of the flu or the extent of its spread.”

Sound familiar? Propaganda combined with the use of ‘vaccines’, which began in WWI, continued into WWII, with Rockefeller’s patented ‘Corona’ virus, backed by Minister Joseph Goebbels Propaganda machine, on a greater scale. The war never ended, as it was continued via infiltration into high governing positions in the US, and has escalated… becoming more evident over the past 4 decades, particularly since “1986: The Act", where all Pharmaceutical companies were granted ZERO liability for injuries and/or deaths due to vaccines and pharmaceuticals!

In 1986, pharmaceutical companies extorted the US Congress into giving it the best business model in the world: no lawsuits for vaccine products that are mandated by law to be injected into children -- products that have never been properly tested for safety. Vaccines that are currently being rushed-to-market for COVID-19 require even less … to zero rigorous testing of their capacity to cause harm.

Twelve professors and Health Directors (listed above) congregated and determined the fate of the ENTIRE world population. They were commissioned to instill and ensure the outcome of the “1974 Kissinger Report” 90% world depopulation plan, between 2020 and 2050, via the gradual poisoning and annihilation of humankind, starting with the children, under the guise of ‘Health and Safety’!

Under whose authority was “The National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act (Public Law 99-660)” signed, sealed and delivered to an unsuspecting programmed population - and accepted as a lawful ‘World’ Authority? How did this US National Act become law … worldwide? All media and We the People have been duped by this since 1986.

The documentary, “1986: The Act,” is a historical description of how the National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act of 1986 came into being. The Act shields manufacturers from liability and requires those injured by vaccines to sue the U.S. government for compensation instead

The film, produced by Dr. Andrew Wakefield, was included in the NVIC’s international public conference on vaccination, held online October 16 through 18, 2020

“1986: The Act” illustrates the dangers of removing a product — vaccines — from the constraints of the free market, as it removes incentives for safety.

How is this warranted and how did this fly under the radar and veil of common sense and ‘informed consent’? The criminals at the top of this satanic debauchery (WHO, WEF, UN, Schwaab, Gates, Fauci, Soros, etc.) have brainwashed entire world governments, dangling billions of $$$s of our rightful dowry, with the promise of wealth and luxury, laid out before their despotic, dystopian eyes.

It appears we are past the hour of remedy. However, there is no time like the present to take action and give ALL Pharma worldwide a piece of their own medi-sin.

From 1980 to 1986, I worked at Global TV, Toronto, as producer/editor on “Everybody’s Business”, and other human interest shows, as well as in the Newsroom. In 1986, I witnessed the buyout/takeover of major media networks, by Pharma, and became aware of the shift from ethical, factual reporting to disreputable propagandized commercialism. They controlled the narrative, dictating what could and could not be broadcast on the Networks they funded, particularly in the arena of Health.

Prior to this, commercials and advertisements for pharmaceuticals, on all media, particularly television, was 100% restricted. Since then, massive ads for pharmaceuticals have flooded the airwaves, with a ‘5’ second spew of the contra-indications at the end … so fast you miss the warning about the potential debilitating ‘side-effects … such as, ‘cancer and death’!

In Canada, prior to ‘The Act’, children rarely, if ever, received vaccines before age two. It was much earlier and a more rigorous schedule in the US, as this is where this concept was initially launched, since WWII infiltration of Nazi control, into all facets of US governance, starting late 1930’s, bringing concentration camp style tactics into practice, the guise of “Health and Safety”. There was significant controversy over the polio, DPT and MMR vaccines, since WWII, more so during the 1960s to 1980s.

An aunt and brother both acquired polio, shortly after receiving the ‘vaccine’, and I ‘died’ from the MMR vax at age 2 … the body was on life support, in a coma for 2 weeks … until I was ‘sent back’ by a man named ‘Yeshua’ aka Jesus, who I met on the other side. At the last moment of my visit to Heaven, he emphatically bellowed, “It’s not her time yet!” He slammed his fist on a marble table, like a gavel, as my mother unzipped the oxygen tent! Long story short … I was not vaxxed since!

As the number and doses of vaccines escalated, more diverse versions of disease and disorders ensued, as Autism rates skyrocketed. By 1970, only 1 in 10,000 children were diagnosed with autism in Canada. I recall reading this statistic, in one of my ‘Early Childhood Education’ text books. Today, according to CDC stats, 1 in 6 children aged 3-17 are diagnosed with a developmental disability having received a barrage of doses of vaccine since age 4 months!

Very few people are aware that today’s pharmaceuticals originated from Oil Tycoon, Eugenicist Freemason, JD Rockefeller, who bought up all holistic schools of medicine starting in the 1880s. JDR had the 1916 patent on the meningitis vaccine that killed 2/3rds of the world population in WWI! It was not a Spanish flu (doesn’t exist) … followed by his 1935 patented Corona Virus (bat flu) virus in WWII, which the magnificent human immune system dulled down to the common cold!

(It appears the patent is no longer available online - this was downloaded this in 2020)

This was introduced into the Sars-CoV2 embellished ‘vaccine’, a virus created under Fauci’s 2002 patent, in Gates N Carolina Chapel Hill lab and banned in the US November 2015, as a “dangerous bioweapon”. It was moved to the Winnipeg Lab, and in December, sold to Gates, funded and owned since 2020, Wuhan lab, along with the Arbutus lab synthetic mRNA, by Justin Trudeau, for $500 million plus a $40 kickback on every dose sold worldwide. Along with a plethora of poisons and graphene hydroxide, was Gates nano-technology, to control the minds of the masses, turning them into Grey Alien AI! This was all in preparation for WWIII, along with the 1974 Kissinger Report of a 90% world depopulation plan, between 2020 and 2050, and the Rockefeller 2010 detailed Lockstep .

If you are wondering why these world destruction documents have been posted online and remain there, it’s because the demonic forces need our ‘informed’ consent. They have no power over humans other than what we give them.

I write this to inform you, for the protection of your children, and future generations. There is a tremendous amount of data that has been blocked by media propaganda, since WWII. Even all the books in schools were rewritten and distributed during the 1970s, replacing University and library books and encyclopedias, in all fields of Science, Health, Agriculture, Education, Technology, etc.

It’s a long story that I have been aware of since a very early age, as my Father fought in WWII and returned broken and legless, with stories of horrors, one cannot imagine. He found documents that were left behind in haste, in a deserted German camp, in Holland. He put them in his jacket, brought them home and had them translated in 1965, two years after JFK’s assassination. I came home late one night from babysitting and found him sitting at the dining table, hovering over some papers, attempting to write a letter to the Governor General of Canada, Judy LaMarsh. He asked for my help … I was astounded by what I read, in these documents dated in late 1930s of how the Nazi’s planned to continue the war after the war by infiltrating into all high ranking government positions in the US, then spread into Canada and throughout the world … and they have done just that.

In our pristine state we are eternal Beings, consciously connected to the Universal Source of all Creation - God as LOVE - Life’s Omnipotent Verities Eternal. We are the creators of world by how we think move and be. The demons have no power over us other than what we give them by our consent. They tempt us by shame, blame, guilt and FEAR (False Evidence Appearing Real), as rewritten in the Bibles of the Vatican since the 3rd century, under the pagan worship of King Constantine.

When we fall for the lies and deceit due to fear, we lower our vibratory frequency and open a crack in our armour of Light. However, when know the Truth and stand in our power, they cannot touch us. As we raise our vibration, we Unite with the Universal force of All that Is. Remember who and what you truly are, in the knowing that you entered the Earth as LOVE. When we exit, that is what leaves our Earthly spacesuit, as One Love eternal.

Recently, I was invited to speak to on Life Force Canada, to a group of concerned and well-informed holistic loving beings, of my life journey, since receiving the MMR poison and Near Death Experience at age 2 - which I prefer to call a New Life Experience, from a grade 1 vision of education and how it is ‘all wrong’ for children and I would change it when I grew up… It received a tremendous response and the desire to launch a PEACE School in southern Ontario… “Love Heals All!”

