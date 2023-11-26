“An illusion it will be, so large, so vast it will escape their perception. Those who will see it will be thought of as insane. We will create separate fronts to prevent them from seeing the connection between us. We will behave as if we are not connected to keep the illusion alive. Our goal will be accomplished one drop at a time, so as to never bring suspicion upon ourselves. This will also prevent them from seeing the changes as they occur…” J. D. Rockefeller’s Masonic Creed, 1880

What is Life… and Death? . . . Where did we come from… and where do we go to? . . . What am I… Who am I? . . . What is Creation… and who or what is the Creator? What is Destruction… and who are the Destroyers?

Have you ever pondered any of these ideas or queries … and if so, have you arrived at an inkling of a clear conclusion? These are some of the most fundamental questions of our existence, written in endless tomes of a plethora of Sacred books, throughout the centuries and civilizations.

What is happening in the world today – 2020s – is founded on these queries and humanity’s “propagandized” programmed ignorance of the Truth.

Over a Century old Secret the demons don't want YOU to Know - The Truth Will Set You Free!

What is presented below is one of the deepest darkest secrets, delivered in the early 1880s, to a group of Eugenicist Free Masons, by JD Rockefeller.

Who is Standard Oil Tycoon JD Rockefeller?

Preface: The Flexner Report of 1910 – The Rockefeller-Carnegie Big Pharma Scam

Standard Oil Tycoon JD Rockefeller

“In the 1870’s, JD Rockefeller became friends with Andrew Carnegie (1835-1919), a Scottish-American industrialist, business magnate, and philanthropist. Carnegie was a steel industry tycoon in the late 19th century – and became one of the richest people in America and the world. His net worth is estimated at USD $372 Billion in 2014 dollars, adjusted for inflation.

Rockefeller wanted to monopolize the medical field in order to sell pharmaceutical drugs. He knew he could patent the drugs, but he couldn’t patent natural medicine or any source coming from nature. To achieve his goal, he knew he had to eliminate the competition: natural medicine (homeopathy, herbal therapies, naturopathy, etc ). Together with Carnegie, they devised a strategy that would forever change the direction of medical education and indoctrination in the U.S. ... and the world.”

The following “Secret Covenant” was delivered by JDR to a group of Free Mason Eugenicists in the early 1880’s. You may listen to the recording posted on the UN Forum (link below), while viewing my transcription of it. I had to put this in writing as these words are so unbelievably evil… and to have seen every point listed carried out over the last century is shocking. One must view this evil plan to the end, to reveal our ONLY hope and solution to restore Heaven on Earth.

Everything that these demons propose to impose on humankind, they must make public, in order to obtain the consent of humankind, children of ‘God’ aka LOVE – Life’s Omnipotent Verities Eternal. Being aware of this, if one states “I DO NOT CONSENT” they must stand down, as they have no power over our divine consciousness, other than what we willingly agree to, by our consent.

This Covenant was never intended to reach the eyes and/or ears of humankind, for fear of breaking the illusion and sending the perpetrators to everlasting Hell and the nothingness out of which this evil sprang! One must read (and listen) to the end to reveal the antidote, which will restore hope and healing for one and all, who know that we truly are in essence divine conscious Beings.

“Only those who consciously acknowledge God as the Source and Essence of their Being as LOVE will survive the Apocalypse …” which began in 2020.

The above statement was given to me in 4 lengthy astral visions, following a close encounter with 5 Pleiadean ships in Niagara Falls, starting January 1971 to December 1978.

“The Secret Covenant: Empire of Illusion” – Masonic Creed, by John D. Rockefeller

These demons have no power over mankind’s divine consciousness that comes from the source of LOVE aka ‘God’ and must have our informed consent before they can act. With this in mind, they must publicly post everything they plan to do on this Earth, and if we don’t read it or blindly allow them to trespass on our being, it is deemed as ‘informed consent. That said, this Secret Covenant in posted on the United Nations forum. Click link for Audio Recording to get the full impact as you listen/read to the end, where you will discover our ONLY solution to end today’s battle of the Apocalypse - aka the Great Revelation! https://un-forum.org/the-secret-covenant/

The Secret Covenant ~ J. D. Rockefeller, 1880 to Freemason Eugenicists

An illusion it will be, so large, so vast it will escape their perception. Those who will see it will be thought of as insane. We will create separate fronts to prevent them from seeing the connection between us. We will behave as if we are not connected to keep the illusion alive. Our goal will be accomplished one drop at a time, so as to never bring suspicion upon ourselves. This will also prevent them from seeing the changes as they occur.

We will always stand above the relative field of their experience, for we know the secrets of the Absolute. We will work together always and will remain bound by blood and secrecy. Death will come to he who speaks.

We will keep their life spans short and their minds weak, while pretending to do the opposite. We will use our knowledge of science and technology in subtle ways, so they will never see what is happening. We will use soft metals, aging accelerators and sedatives in food and water, also in the air. They will be blanketed by poisons everywhere they turn.

The soft metals will cause them to lose their minds. We will promise to find a cure from our many fronts, yet we will feed them more poison. The poisons will be absorbed through their skin and mouths. They will destroy their minds and reproductive systems. For all this, their children will be born dead, while we will conceal this information.

The poisons will be hidden in everything that surrounds them, in what they eat, drink, breathe and wear. We must be ingenious in dispensing the poisons, for they can see far. We will teach them that the poisons are good, with fun images and musical tones. Those they look up to will help. We will enlist them to push our poisons. They will see our products being used in film and will grow accustomed to them and will never know their true effect. When they give birth, we will inject poisons into the blood of their children and convince them it is for their health. We will start early on, when their minds are young.

We will target their children with what children love most, sweet things. When their teeth decay, we will fill them with metals that will kill their mind and steal their future. When their ability to learn has been affected, we will create medicine that will make them sicker and cause other diseases for which we will create yet more medicine. We will render them docile and weak before us by our power. They will grow depressed, slow and obese, and when they come to us for help, we will give them more poison.

We will focus their attention toward money and material goods, so they may never connect with their inner self. We will distract them with fornication, external pleasures and games, so they may never be the One with the Oneness of it all. Their minds will belong to us and they will do as we say.

If they refuse, we will find ways to implement mind altering technology into their lives. We will use fear as our weapon. We will establish their governments and establish opposites within. We will own both sides. We will always hide our objective, but carry out our plan.

They will perform the labour for us, and we will prosper from their toil. Our families will never mix with theirs. Our blood must be pure always, for it is the way.

We will make them kill each other when it suits us. We will keep them separated from the Oneness by dogma and religion. We will control all aspects of their lives and tell them what to think and how. We will guide them kindly and gently, letting them think they are guiding themselves. We will form an animosity between them through our factions. When a light shall shine among them, we will extinguish it by ridicule or death, whichever suits us best.

We will make some rip their hearts apart and kill their own children. We will accomplish this by using hate as our ally, anger as our friend. The hate will blind them totally and never shall they see that from their conflicts, we emerge as their Rulers. They will be busy killing each other. They will bathe in their own blood and kill their neighbours for as long as we see fit.

We will benefit greatly from this, for they will not see us, for they cannot see us. We will continue to prosper from their wars and their death. We shall repeat this over and over until our ultimate goal is accomplished. We will continue to make them live in fear and anger to images and sounds.

We will use all the tools we have to accomplish this. The tools will be provided by their labour. We will make them hate themselves and their neighbours. We will always hide the Divine Truth from them that we are All One. This they must Never Know! They must never know that colour is an illusion and they must always think that they are not equal.

Drop by drop… drop by drop, we will advance our goal. We will take over their land, resources and wealth to exercise total control over them. We will deceive them into accepting laws that will steal the little freedom they will have. We will establish a money system that will imprison them forever, keeping them and their children in debt.

When they shall band together, we shall accuse them of crimes that present a different story to the world, for we shall own all the media. We will use our media to control the flow of information and their sentiment in our favour. When they shall rise up against us, we will crush them like insects, for they are less than that. They will be helpless to do anything, for they will have no weapons.

We will recruit some of their own to carry out our plans. We will promise them eternal life. But eternal life they will never have, for they are not Us. The recruits will be called initiates and will be indoctrinated to believe false Rights of passage to higher realms. Members of these groups will think they are one with us, never knowing the Truth. They must never learn this Truth for they will turn against us.

For their work, they will be rewarded with Earthly things and great titles. But, never will they become immortal and join us. Never will they receive the Light and travel the stars. They will never reach the Higher Realms, for the killing of their own kind will prevent passage to the realm of Enlightenment. This, they will never know. The Truth will be hidden in their face, so close they will not be able to focus on it until it is too late. Oh yes! So grand, the illusion of freedom will be that they will never know that they are our slaves.

When all is in place, the reality we will have created for them will own them. This reality will be their prison. They will live in self-delusion. When our goal is accomplished, a new era of domination will begin. Their minds will be bound by their beliefs… the beliefs we have established from time immemorial. But if they ever find out they are our equal, we shall perish then. This they must Never know!

If they ever find out that together they can vanquish us, they will take action. They must never ever find out what we have done. For if they do, we shall have no place to run, for it will be easy to see who we are once the veil has fallen. Our actions will have revealed who we are and they will hunt us down and no person shall give us shelter.

This is the secret covenant by which we shall live the rest of present and future lives. For this reality will transcend many generations and life spans. This covenant is sealed in blood… our blood, we, the ones who from Heaven to Earth came. This Covenant must never ever be known to exist. It must never, ever be written of or spoken of, for if it is, the Consciousness it will spawn will release the fury of the Prime Creator upon us and we shall be cast to the depths from whence we came and remain there until the end of time, of Infinity itself!

In 1989, following an in depth study of the registration statistics of smallpox vaccines, Dr Alfred Wallace determined in his book of Registration Statistics that “VACCINATION Proved Useless & Dangerous!” This information was completely ignored by JD Rockefeller

The War Against Humanity Continues

JDR and his wealthy friend Carnegie set out to take control of all natural Holistic medicine starting in the 1890s, offering full funding to the schools, on the grounds they incorporate his chemical oil products – “Pharmaceuticals” – into the healing tonics and natural remedies … so he could patent and make money on them. “Pharmaceutical” comes from the ancient Greek word “pharmakeia” referring to producer/preparer of sorcery, occult and black magic… and pharmakon is "a drug, a poison, philter, charm, spell, enchantment.”

Throughout the 20th century, via bribery and con-tracts, the Rockefeller industry has managed to take control and demolish almost all holistic schools of medicine, and removed many of the healing herbs, tinctures and remedies from the common market. They have even gone as far as to claim that these holistic healing herbs, tinctures and salves are poisons to humankind, although there are trace elements of each built into all their poison pharmaceuticals.

One of Rockefeller’s first funded creations in the 1890s was saccharin (Latin for sugar) a coal tar derivative, synthetic sweetener that was created at John Hopkins U 1897. In 1901, Monsanto got its start with marketing saccharin. It was later banned in Canada in the early 1970s as a carcinogen and immediately reintroduced as Sweet’n Low and Aspartame – under many other ‘artificial’ sweetener guises, used in Diet ‘pop’, condiments, deserts, etc. This was again banned in 1979 … then in 1980, Donald Rumsfeld had aspartame FDA approved.

In 1916, JD Rockefeller created and patented the meningitis vaccine that was first tested 1917 in a US Army Camp, then distributed to all soldiers worldwide, before they were sent off to war in 1918. At the same time, Radio Frequency Towers (RF) were installed in all major cities, with intent to activate the virus.

The RFs are known to trigger a response that activate viruses and disease, just as SMART (Secret Military Arsenal Residential Technology) meters 3G, 4G, 5G and 6G (10,000 x more powerful than 5G) are doing today, on a much deadlier scale.

Before heading off to war, all soldiers worldwide were injected with the meningitis vaccine, and suffered greatly. Propaganda was spread via radio of the pending pandemic, and there were measures imposed on the populations to mask and to isolate. Those who became ill in the war, yet still alive, were hospitalized in dark rooms, put on respirators and given ice baths… In addition, mustard gas was used to kill the enemy… It kills every living cell in its path. Today it is used as ‘Chemo Therapy’, also with an intent to kill.

Those who survived this war, returned home to spread the meningitis virus, which killed off two-thirds of the world population.

On a side note: My Grandfather, Timothy B Wall contracted TB in WWI, was hospitalized and given 1 month to live. They imposed all the treatments above. He stated, “If I only have one more month to live, I am sure as Hell not going to live it here.” He returned to the farm in Essex County, to his Danish wife and sweetheart Jennie Vang Su Anderson, then moved to a farm in Oxdrift, where she bore and they raised 10 children and he lived another 62 years… At age of 80, he was offered a job as trench digger by Bell Canada… When they met Timothy in person, they informed him that they couldn’t hire him due to his age. He boldly stated, “What the heck does age have to do with trench digging?”

Three chemical substances were responsible for most chemical-weapons injuries and deaths during World War I: chlorine, phosgene, and mustard gas. Chlorine gas, with a smell of bleach, in high doses can asphyxiate. Phosgene, a colourless gas, advances slowly. After a day or two, victims’ lungs would fill with fluid, and they would slowly suffocate in an agonizing death (Phosgene is used today in HVAC ventilators since CDC changed the regulations in 2003). Mustard gas has a potent smell – some say it reeks of garlic, gasoline, rubber, or dead horses – that kills everything biological in its path. Mustard gas is used today to kill cancer and is used as “Chemo Therapy”! It does not heal the cancer … just destroys everything and delays it to a later date, if it doesn’t kill the victim immediately. All things chemical are the anti-thesis of our organic nature and interfere in our physical, biological and conscious growth.

In 1961-71 The United States used napalm and the herbicide Agent Orange during the Vietnam War, sparking national and international protest. Today Phosgene and Agent Orange are used in glyphosate and Roundup as a pesticide, poisoning our food.

In the Nazi concentration camps, prisoners were used as guinea pigs to test the effects of mercury, aluminum, fluoride, formaldehyde, mustard gas (chemo), pesticides (DDT), and God only knows… to control the mind, as well as genetic experiments using thalidomide on pregnant women, in the death camps, causing massive deformation. Today’s dentistry and medical pharmaceutical practices are primarily founded on these testing grounds. This is all in attempt to crush all who have lost faith and Trust in who and what we really are. Without the ‘T’ of Trust, all that remains is ‘rust’ … and the battle is lost.

These machinations flew under the guiding wings of JD Rockefeller’s “Secret Covenant” and continue to this day. The continuance of the 1880 demonic conspiracy is revealed in “The Seeds of Destruction – The Hidden Agenda of Genetic Manipulation” by F. William Engdahl.