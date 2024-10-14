This story is about an extraordinary journey on the roller coaster of Life that began at age two, when I was ejected from this form into a realm beyond belief … then returned two weeks later, to fulfill a ‘Mission’ that, to many, is seemingly “Impossible”! I did not realize the uniqueness of this life, until much later, as from the early years, I considered that everyone had unique abilities (saw auras, read palms, tea leaves, tarot cards…) and saw the world as I did … from the perspective of Love.

Every Soul ‘Being’ holds, within their heart, a seed that, if nurtured and guided ‘faithfully’, blossoms into a phenomena beyond belief. Everything is for a reason, to aid us in our climb up the mountain of life which, if ignored, may result in a slide down a slippery slope, into the valley of the shadows.

Throughout this entire life journey, I have been guided in the knowing that there is so much more to who and what we truly are, than just matter and mind. From the first heartbeat in the womb to the last, we hold a connection to a force field of energy that stretches out infinitely to the Cosmos. With every step on this Earth plane, each new discovery is sparked and ignited by Wonder, founded on LOVE ~ Life’s Omnipotent Verities Eternal. This is who “God” is! Not a man in a cloud, but an Omnipotent, Omniscient, Omniactive, Omnipresent force that pervades the Universe as Creation itself - LOVE!

Many may not consider some of the ‘negative’ experiences a ‘blessing’… However, everything is for a reason, providing signs and ‘lessons’ along the way to guide us, by our choices, on a winding road of discovery, to the real Wonder and Essence of life, as Love and Light . . . an enigma beyond the words! The energy and essence that radiates from this heart felt understanding creates a powerful, scintillating living experience. Reflecting back on prior life experiences, it is evident that I have been very blessed.

I recall a flight back to Toronto from Florida, following a visit to Walt Disney World Theme Park, in 1980, with an elder sister and my 13 and 15 year old nieces. It began as a beautiful, sunny takeoff. Sitting in front of us was a family from Philadelphia. A delightful, blond haired, blue eyed, 4 year old boy, Brett, was very excitedly speaking to me through the seat crack* about his favourite ride, “Space Mountain” (*seats were more spacious and comfortable back in 1980). There were 4 nuns, in full habits, to our left, and behind us a young girl, who was very nervous and evidently afraid of flying.

About an hour into this pleasant flight, we encountered a large bank of dark clouds, creating some turbulence. The “buckle seat belts” light came on as the plane ascended. The girl behind us gagged and opened the barf bag. It was fairly ‘turbulent’ for about 5-10 minutes, then suddenly became extremely dark and still.

Over the loud speaker, in a calm, yet shaky voice, the Captain announced “Please keep your seat belts fastened. We have entered the eye of a hurricane and will soon encounter severe turbulence. We will do everything in our power to bring us through safely!”

I immediatly recalled witnessing the dissipation of a dangerous tornado, in 1979, by my Spiritual Mentor, Kenneth G Mills, a master Musician, Artist and enlightened Renaissance man, who presented a profound understanding of the enigma of life. He showed us how to consciously and energetically stem the tide, to alter turbulent world conditions. I witnessed him immediately dispel a very dark ‘turbulent’ tornado, across the desert that was heading straight for a subdivision, as viewed from the foothills of the Catalina Mountains.

As the plane began to toss erratically and violently up, then dropped down like a bucking bronco, I began a silent prayer asking the Angels to carry us through the storm (imagined them lifting the wings), followed with a statement from one of Dr. Mills “Unfoldments” that I had memorized:

“All understanding points to the need for total awareness. Total awareness, freed from personal infringements, is called the great gift of Christ Consciousness, or Cosmic consciousness, with a Universal Grace, which enables all men and women to see the beneficence of the unseen God bestowed upon the face, as the Sun beckons all to acknowledge its warmth and power, as the clouds of doubt have rolled away, and for the moment you stand being blasted by the Might of its Flame!”

The nuns were grasping their rosaries and swiftly chanting “Hail Mary’s” prayer. The girl behind was vomiting profusely … and the little boy, Brett, was joyfully wailing “Weeeeeee!” followed by an infectious joyful bursts of laughter! This joy shifted the entire tone and mood on that plane, as the clouds magically dissipated. Little Brett loudly announced, “Daddy … that was the best ride yet!” The entire plane burst into laughter and applause!!

It was clear sailing until the landing in Philadelphia. As we were descending, I handed Brett a large ‘Angel wings’ shell that I found on Daytona Beach … “You earned these!” He smiled with glee, grabbed my finger tightly and said, “I’m going to take you home and keep you as my pet!!!” Out of the mouths of babes! I was deeply touched.

I have been groomed for this era (21st century), although this story is not about ‘me’! It is of those who I have met along the Way, each one playing an extraordinary role on this great Earth stage, leading up to and beyond the onset of the ‘Apocalypse’! I have encountered extraordinary beings, including prominent world figures, who have shared their experience and wisdom, without which I would not be where I am today.

This life began in the 1950’s, born in Niagara Falls, to a post WWII ‘Florence Nightingale’, Lieutenant nurse and Mother, Hazel Wall, and WWII double leg amputee, father Clifford Wills, surrounded by three elder sisters, an elder …and younger brother, each one with very diverse and unique personalities.

The following is a condensed excerpt from my autobiography:

“At age two, I received the MMR vaccine (Measles, Mumps and Rubella), the day before I was to meet my ‘Grandmother’ for the first time. By the next morning, I recall feeling immense discomfort, burning hot and unable to open my eyes. With a desire and need to get out of the body, in a scintillating flash, I burst free of the form and was hovering on the ceiling, over a lifeless body below. A petite, elderly women, with purple tinted white hair was sitting beside it, her left hand resting on arms folded across the chest. With a slight crackly voice she pleaded, “Hold on dear … It’s alright dear … Hold on, dear… They’ll be here soon dear … Hold on...they’re coming. Please just hold on!” I thought, “Oh that’s my grandmother! She’s lovely.”

I then recall soaring through a misty cloud of brilliant white light, that burst into a brilliant array of every colour imaginable and more brilliant than on Earth. There was beautiful angelic music resounding in the air. I stepped onto a pathway, where a radiant, woman with dark shiny brown hair, sparkling eyes and a joyful smile, extended her hand to greet me… (Thirteen years later, my father placed a picture of this woman on our buffet, soon after my grandfather died. I asked who she was. My father’s response, “That’s your grandmother Emily!” She died at age 34, when he was just 10.)

Behind her was a man named ‘Yeshua’ … ‘Jesus’; so handsome, with golden skin, turquoise eyes that sparkled like diamonds, and a radiant aura. His voice was rich, warm and resonant, with a profound vibration of Love. He asked if I was ‘comfortable’ … Did I want to return home? I gave a “Yes” to the first question, and an emphatic “No way!” to the second. I took my grandmother’s hand, as she led me along a path through a magical forest of lush foliage, scintillating intensely in all the vibrant colours of the rainbow. There were brilliant multicoloured butterflies, bees, rabbits and much more… beyond imagining!

Emily guided me through the wonder and beauty of this magical realm. Sporadically along the path, we encountered beings dressed in white robes, also with dazzling auras, who asked me how I was and if I wanted to return home. I emphatically responded “No way! I love it here!” Why would anyone want to leave this magical place?

In the final moments of this “Heavenly” sojourn, I heard the deep murmuring voices echoing in a chamber. As I approached a long, oval white marble table, I recognized those whom I met along the path sitting around it, seriously discussing my ‘situation’! I was standing on the right hand of Jesus, at the head of the table, as one ‘Angel’ affirmed, “She is happy here … and doesn’t want to leave!” Jesus looked at me, then back to the speaker, and in a deep affirmative voice bellowed, “Yes! But it’s not her time, yet!” As his fist slammed down on the table, like a judge’s gavel, my Mother synchronisticly unzipped the door of an oxygen tent. I consciously re-entered the body.

My mother, standing beside the bed, peered into the tent smiling tearfully. “Oh Suzi, you’re awake! It’s too bad you didn’t get to meet your Grandmother. She had to leave this morning.” I joyfully responded, “But I did!” … then proceeded to describe in detail, what I had perceived from the ceiling. My mother was speechless and astonished – her jaw resting on her chest… Never again was a word spoken of these events!

In 2008, a renowned neurologist, Dr Eben Alexander believed that the stories he heard from patients, who flat lined and returned were ‘just dreams’, until he himself experienced ‘Near Death’ following the acquisition of a rare form of spinal meningitis, while on a trip to Paris. After 7 days in a coma, with severe bacterial meningitis that had eaten 2/3rds of his neocortex, beyond the limits of any reasonable expectation of recovery, which would require tending to the rest of his life, the doctor recommended to his wife that she pull the plug.

His son, Bond was standing outside the office door and, upon hearing these words, ran to his father’s bedside and began rubbing and pinching his hand, then opening his eyelids, chanting, “You’re going to be alright, Daddy… I need you,… I can’t live without you! You have to come back, Right NOW!!!” As his mother and the doctor entered the room, Eben sat bolt upright and opened his eyes… Eben thrived, and lived to tell his story, “Proof of Heaven” published in 2012, which I read in one day! I couldn’t put it down.

Upon relaying this story to my eldest sister Katelyn (8 years older), she enthusiastically responded, “I remember when that happened to you … I recall it well! After you received the MMR vaccine, you got pneumonia, scarlet fever and mumps all at once, and your temperature soared to 109. They rushed you to hospital. Mom came home from the hospital in tears every day. After the first week, the doctor told her that she should pull the plug, as you would most likely die, and if you survived, you would be a complete vegetable that she would have to care for the rest of her life. She refused… built an oxygen tent and brought you home. You were on life support, in a coma for two weeks!”

In August 2024, I was invited to speak to a group called “Life Force Canada”! Although I have asked questions and spoken out since 2020, on various “Freedom Fighter” platforms, about the orchestration of the ‘plandemic’, this was my first invitation as the guest speaker. I was a little nervous and not certain what would come out of this mouth. Compacting an entire life journey into 45 minutes, is no simple task.

The focus of this presentation was on PEACE School, a concept that was instilled in my heart, since I was 4 years old, upon entering grade one, at Martha Cullimore School, in Niagara Falls, Ontario . . . It is a vision that, on September 2, 2006, I was prompted by God to create.

I must also attribute the blessings in my life to my Mentor and Guide, the extraordinary Kenneth G. Mills, Musician, Conductor, Poet and Renaissance man, whom I had visions of in 4 prophetic dreams, of all major world events, which have occurred on Earth since, and what is yet to come, following a close encounter with five Pleiadean ships in Niagara Falls, January 1,1971.

Enjoy the YouTube recording here:

Love is Our Power - PEACE School - this Life Force link includes my MIRACLE healing story from 4th stage colon cancer in 1997, with a 2 week death sentence (remedies included). I am still here thriving, and will share the Truth on how to ‘Heal Thyself’, with any and all who ask! Three years after recovery, I bumped into my GP in WallMart. I asked him what happened to all those people he sent to me, as I never heard back from them, since sharing my story. He said matter of factly, “They have all been healed… even the one with Lupus!!!” I did not know there was one with ‘Lupus’.

This has all been a great lesson for me, as I since came to realize that we all must acknowledge the source of every good and perfect gift, with spoken gratitude” … not just thoughts, as no one wants to read your mind.

The following is My Miracle Healing Journey from 4th stage colon cancer in 1997 … to life , which I have shared, since 1997, with many who asked…feel free to share with those who ask. Enjoy!

Cancer is a fungus (acid based) that develops when the body thinks it has something that needs healing (negative thoughts, stress, anxiety, and poisons ingested and absorbed into the body… and excessive EMF radiation).

Following an airline trip to Arizona in 1981, from drinking water with contaminated ‘ice-cubes’, I rapidly acquired a terrible parasite that soon after turned into acute ulcerative colitis, which I battled for over 15 years. From the onset, I was told by 3 different gastroenterologist that there was no natural cure, I would need a barrage of drugs to suppress it, get sicker and sicker and die young…

By 1997, a visit to my gastroenterologist for a colonoscopy and biopsy revealed that 8 inches of the colon had become cancerous. I would need to return the following week for an assessment on how to manage it. Over the next week, I became so ill that I dropped 30 lbs. and the body looked like someone from a WWII concentration camp. The new scope revealed that the entire colon was cancerous – 4th stage cancer, and had to be removed entirely, immediately!!!

The very distressed surgeon, Dr J Hollingsworth, left to book the surgery for that day. I had seen the outcome of others who suffered greatly after this type of surgery…and I prayed… “So help me God, there is no way I want anything removed from this body. Please help me and tell me what I need to do to heal myself!”

The doctor returned about 15 minutes later, and sadly announced that the surgery room was booked solid for 3 weeks…. This had never happened in the history of that hospital. “It has never been booked more than a day!” He apologized profusely and concerned that I wouldn’t make it, provided a prescription for pain killers to ‘tide me over’… and reminded me to bring my suitcase. All I thought was “Thank God, I have 3 weeks to heal myself.”

As I was driving the 1.45 hour journey home from Sudbury to Callander, I remembered a book I had read back in the 1980’s, “Physician Heal Thyself” by Faith Healer John Marco Allegro. I knew that we all have the power to heal ourselves. I then re-membered a powerful incident and statement that was given by my Mentor, Kenneth G. Mills (KGM) Musician, Conductor, Poet, Philosopher, in 1984, following a Star Scape Singer rehearsal of The Fire Mass (link below).

I was the videographer for the Singers rehearsals and KGM’s transmissions called ‘Unfoldment’s’. People often asked to attend these rehearsals, as it was an honour to witness the profound and magical music teachings. Throughout this rehearsal, I became very aware of a 60 year old woman, Audry Miller, sitting directly to my left, whose aura was very grey and sickly (I have seen this aura, like a dark veil, on those who have died within 2 weeks).

At the end of the rehearsal, she announced to the Conductor, “Mr. Mills, I have terminal cancer, my body is full with it. They can’t do any more for me and I only have 2 weeks, maximum 3 weeks to live.”

I was standing directly behind Audry. As Mr. Mills embraced her, the room filled with a Golden Light. His vibrant turquoise eyes, pierced directly into mine, as he stated, “I always rejoice in the Fullness of Being and Wholeness of Perfection found only in Reality.” These words burned into my memory, penetrating my soul, as a swirling fire surged through my body. The next week this woman announced that she was cancer free, and in complete remission. She lived for over a decade more.

As I was recalling this incident, I was reliving it… My body was on fire radiating from the solar plexus! It was a beautiful sunny day and the rest of the drive felt as though I was flying in a spaceship.

(https://www.allmusic.com/album/the-fire-mass-mw0001836707?1662914780845 –

https://www.kgmfoundation.org/)

On arrival home, as I walked in the door, the phone began ringing. It was my dear friend Marjori, who was once an International model for Georgio Armani, in Italy. In 1985, I had invited her to a Star Scape Singer concert of the Fire Mass, in Toronto. After the performance, she said she felt as though “the music cleansed her Soul in a healing shower of scintillating Light!” She decided to shift her career, “to do something for humanity” and soon after became a Shiatsu Therapist. She knew I had a digestive disorder, but I hadn’t seen or spoken with her for months, as I had moved to the North from Toronto, in 1989.

She began her call with, “I don’t know why, but an hour ago I was prompted to send you a book called, “Food and the Gut Reaction” by Elaine Gottschall, a biologist who cured her 8 year old daughter suffering from ulcerative colitis since age two. It should be there tomorrow.”

She did not know of my diagnosis.

After a long chat, I had barely placed the phone in the cradle, and it immediately rang in my hand. It was my oldest sister, from B.C., who was studying herbology at the time. She began the conversation the same as my friend, “I don’t know why, but … my Herbalist Teacher told me I should give you this herbal tea remedy for digestive disorders.”

She also did not know of the current diagnosis. I took down the herbal remedy and after the call, I threw all the pharmaceuticals in the garbage, went out to purchase the herbs and drank a large pot of the tea every day over the next three weeks. The book arrived the next day, I read it in a few hours…, strictly followed the book’s diet and used the recipes … over the next 2 years… and to this day, with additions and modifications.

Three weeks later, on arrival for a pre-surgery examination, the Doctor said, “I hope you brought your suitcase.” I responded with, “Yes I did, but I don’t think I’ll need it.” He laughed… but after the scope examination looked at me with surprise and asked, “What have you done?” to which I responded, “Why do you ask?” He retorted, “I want to know. What have you done?”

Again I asked, “Why?”

He emphatically exclaimed, “Because I want to know… If I didn’t have this on record…. If I had never seen you before… If this was the first time you walked through my door… I would swear you were never sick one day in your life… I have never seen a colon so healthy!!!” He insisted I write down everything that I did for him, then said he was taking a one year sabbatical and going to London, to study this… and wrote “MIRACLE” in big red letters on the bottom of my chart … He said he would return in a year, but never did.

The real key to this account is in the understanding that we have more power than we realize and that we must shift from our ’thought’ world to the conscious awareness realm of LOVE – Life’s Omnipotent Verities Eternal, where our ethereal being truly dwells. This healing journey is evidence of that. I have had a number of miraculous healings since a NDE at age 2, after receiving a MMR vaccine that put the body into a coma on life support for 2 weeks … while I visited the other side. I recall every detail and even meeting the real Jesus, who sent me back.

Here is the herbal tea remedy given to me via my sister's Herbalist teacher. You can get most of these items in whole foods or health food stores or online you will find all the herbs at https://herbies-herbs.com/

.In a large teapot – steep the following herbs for 15 to 20 minutes – strain and drink throughout the day – before meals.

1 part = half teaspoon, 1 part each – goldenseal, wild yam root, chamomile, 2 parts – agrimony, cranesbill, 3 parts marshmallow root, 1/4 part acorus root (I have never found or used this ingredient)

I also drank 1 to 2 oz pure aloe juice each day – 1st thing in morning and last thing at night. 1 tablespoon Psyllium seed (not just husk) mixed with 1 ounce aloe juice and 1/2 cup apple cider (or your favourite natural sugar free juice) is great to repair the intestine wall, so it can absorb vital nutrients into the body and regulate the flow.

The book “Food and the Gut Reaction” has since been updated to "Breaking the Vicious Cycle” by Elaine Gottschall (attached). It has an explanation of the digestive system, a diet and excellent recipes.

Below is a list of reference books that are included with the Cancer healing story:

Breaking the Vicious Cycle Cancer Is A Fungus - Dr Simoncini. Why People Don’t Heal - Caroline Myss interview Anatomy of the Spirit - Caroline Myss

