While writing an article about the Maui disaster and ‘Oprah’ Winfrey’s role in it, her visit to Gitmo, and her new “Clone” … something more horrendous, on the horizon, in our own backyard jilted my attention! The demise of Canada along with Canadians Rights and Freedoms!!!

A sense of urgency took over, particularly with the oncoming ‘Chinada’ election, for a defacto treasonous government, which has blockaded the facts that, “Canada” is NOT A COUNTRY … Nor “FREE”… It IS a Corporation… no longer listed as a country (as of 11-2022), but as a “Foreign Government” on the SEC, in Washington state … under the ownership of the CCP and rule of the World Economic Forum - WEF!!!

There are grave concerns of this eventuating imminently, in particular with the government elections for a non elected stand-in PM, Mark Carney. Multiple Brits have voiced their concerns publicly, to warn Canadians of the impending doom, if Carney is elected by the people.

“Britain, unlike Canada, has always been more brutally honest about what they like about Carney — but mostly what they don’t like. The wide range of criticism included Carney’s left-wing politics, such as his championing of radical environmentalist policies like net-zero emissions, along with his opposition to Brexit, his political inexperience, dull personality, volatile temper, lousy track record at the Bank of England and more.”

Mark Carney The Man Behind the WEF Agenda (click on link to view on youtube)

Former UK Premier Minister Liz Truss also warned Canada about Carney.

"I strongly recommend not backing Mark Carney for his policies on net zero," she told The Counter Signal. Truss also criticized Carney's tenure as Governor of the Bank of England, saying "too much money was printed, which did damage to England’s economy."

She then condemned Carney’s endorsement of net zero policies, calling them a "disaster for Britain" and warning they would similarly harm Canada.”

Trudeau sold the last vestiges of the Corporation of Canada to China, November 2022. Overnight, I witnessed the listing of Canada as a Country (8880), change to a Foreign Government (8888), with the Asian Bank listed as owners of the Corporation, under DC - the District of Columbia!!! It is no longer included in the SEC “Country” drop down list. What does this mean and how does this event affect ALL ‘Canadians’?

First, we were distracted from these politics, by the Pharma propaganda, of a highly publicized outbreak of a Wuhan ‘bat flu’ (corona virus - JD Rockefeller’s 1935 patent), It was later discovered that only .009% of the Chinese population, were apparently infected by a ‘bat’ flu of which a vaccine, had already been created in 1935?

Over centuries, the minds of the masses have been degraded, manipulated and controlled via FEAR - False Evidence Appearing Real! We have all been blinded from the Truth, of who and what we really are, ‘Creators of our world’! Amidst all the confusion of mass hysteria, compounded by worldwide media propaganda, repeatedly drummed on the radio, TV and in print … all the same rhetoric, over and over… about a virus that infected and killed .009% of the Chinese population, and a vaccine that was tested for ONLY 2 TWO WEEKS on ferrets … and they ALL DIED!!! Then they roll it out to the world via ‘FEAR’ porn, aka propaganda. “Safe and Effective???” No one even bothered to check for the ingredients and contraindications, which were on BLANK sheets of paper!!

It wasn’t the “Sars CoV 2” virus that killed the .009% of China’s population… It was the propaganda that killed millions and maimed billions … like lemmings jumping off of a cliff!

This phase of the “1974 Kissenger Report, 90% world depopulation plan began with “Global Warming… Y2K … 911 … All manu-fractured to create hysteria… Next comes Fauci’s 2002 patented, Sars-CoV2 poison, created in the US, N Carolina’s Chapel Hill lab, and banned as a ‘dangerous bioweapon’, in November 2015. Fauci took it to the Winnipeg lab, where it was greeted by two of Bill Gates, owned and funded since 2000, Wuhan lab technicians, Xiangguo Qiu, the head of the Vaccine Development and Antiviral Therapies section in the Special Pathogens Program of the National Microbiology Laboratory (NML) in Winnipeg, and her husband and fellow scientist Keding Cheng.

A brief background of how I came to discover the whole Truth behind these outright dark and deadly falsehoods and fallacies:

My father, a double leg WWII amputee veteran, was so determined to fight for the freedom of his country, he lied about his age at age (16), to defend his homeland country … Oh Canada! In one battle, his troop surprised and raided a German camp in Holland, who all fled before they had time to collect their important ‘papers’! My father gathered them up, put them in his jacket, and brought them home … Unfortunately, in his subsequent battle, he lost both legs from stepping on a land mine tossing him up in the air, then landed on another (that’s for another story!)

Almost 2 decades later, November 22, 1963, I witnessed JFK’s assassination, live on WKBW TV in Niagara Falls, in my grade 6 history class, which greatly impacted the trajectory of this one’s life, and of which I vowed solemnly to discover the whole truth.

Almost two years later, September of 1965, I returned home late from babysitting for our neighbor, to find my father, in a stupor, sitting at the dining table, in his ‘stump’ socks, hovering over a pile of papers, with pen in hand. He asked if I would help him write a letter to the Governor General of Canada, Judy LaMarsh. I read over what he started scrawling, from translations of the above mentioned German documents dated in the late 1930’s. It was all about how the Nazi’s planned to continue the war after the war, by infiltrating all high governing positions in the US, in every industry, to slowly take over the world, via ‘propaganda’! I believe this is what I later came to know as ‘Operation Paperclip’!

The plan was to rewrite history starting at the top, including encyclopedias, history, education, science, health, medicine, agriculture, etc. … According to the information, they had already begun infiltrating top positions in the US government, in the 1930s, particularly in Technology, Health (Pharma) and Media,… with intent to control every facet of society, especially Banking and Media, continuing the war via ‘Propaganda’! This plan was to then infiltrate Canada … and the world … and they have fully accomplished their intent…

That War never ended… and won’t unless all humankind wake up to the Truth of who and what we are consciously, as LOVE, connected to the Source, and the power we hold as creators of our world, by what we hold in our Heart and Mind consciously! The only power these demons have over mankind is what we give them by our consent! We create by how we think, move and be! “I do not consent” is our mantra and shield … Truth is our sword!

My father and I simultaneously witnessed the beginnings of roll out propaganda in Canada. One day in 1978, he went to the North Bay library, as he loved to read. As he parked his car, he perceived people throwing out huge boxes of books, and asked what they were doing. He was informed that they were offered free encyclopedias, history, science books, etc. from the US, if they got rid of all the British texts … and burned them (remember Ray Bradbury’s “Fahrenheit 451”). My Dad asked if it was alright to take some of them, and they said, “Sure!” So he grabbed a few boxes of British encyclopedias, historical and spiritual texts (Man, Myth & Magic). I happened to be outside of the University of Toronto library that same day, and saw similar boxes of books being tossed outside! Coincidence?… Like something out of the “Twilight Zone!”

I recall in the 1950s, when censorship on television was strict, where little to no flesh was shown, married couples slept in separate beds (remember “I Love Lucy” and “Dick Van Dyke”), and no blood or gore was visible in the cops and robbers movies… It was implied, as the shots, and the groans were audible! All sex and violence was prohibited, by the film censorship boards, since 1907 … In the late 1960s, they began loosening the belt … until 1972, with release of “The Godfather”, when the floodgates opened and all ‘hell’ broke loose.

The concept of ‘propaganda’ to manipulate and control the minds of the masses, was born of Sigmund Freud’s nephew, Edward Bernais 1928 book ‘Propaganda’, which Joseph Goebbel, WWII ‘Minister of Propaganda’ latched onto Bernais’ statement, “Those who control the media control the masses!” Edward turned down Goebbel’s invitation to join his Ministry and later commented that he regretted writing the book.

So what does this have to do with our Canadian Government? … Everything!!! Enter newly elected crime Crime Minister, Justin (Castro) Trudeau, and the December 2015 Paris Climate Talks, where he met with Gates and Obama, who offered a deal to sell the bioweapon to Gates Wuhan lab (owned and funded since 2000), for $500 million, plus a $40 kick back for every dose sold worldwide…. and this was just the beginning. Where do you think these bioweapons were manufactured? In the Ukraine Pharma bio labs! This was just the beginning of the handover of the Canada and ALL its people to the World Economic Forum and their world depopulation plan of “useless eaters!” Mark Carney, in cahoots with Trudeau, is very much a part of this diabolical scheme and plan! He has NO prior connections or concerns for ‘Canadians’ or the land we stand on.

Facts on Bill Gates: Son of Eugenicist William Gates Sr.; A college dropout, computer geek who, in 1985, stole Steve Jobs Apple computer “Graphic Interface Unit” to create his “Windows” computer. Steve sued him and battled 10 years in court, when Gates father got Bill off on a technicality, and Windows 95 launched, supported by DARPA, Department of Defense that develops emerging technologies for military use. It was established in 1958 and is known for innovations like GPS, drones and internet (spying).

Bill left Microsoft in 2000 to take on philanthropic world depopulation under the guise of “Planned Parenthood”! He invested in the Wuhan Lab in 2000, to create ‘vaccines’ for the 90% world depopulation plan, designed by his father William Sr. and Henry Kissinger in 1978. Given Gates’ father’s involvement in Planned Parenthood and a member of Eugenics, you would think someone would investigate.

“Interestingly, before the revelation of the Nazis death camps was finally exposed in July 1944 where they were carrying out the mass murder of millions of European Jews, Gypsies, the intellectually disabled, physically disabled veterans, dissidents, and homosexuals between 1933 and 1945, eugenics was an acceptable theory. Only after what the Nazis were doing was the word eugenics swapped for population control.

The AES described eugenics as the study of improving the genetic composition of humans through the controlled reproduction of different races and classes of people. This elitist end-goal remains that of Bill Gates despite the fact he will not come out publicly and state that he is focusing on India and Africa for this group has long viewed them as the bottom of race within society. This is why he is so obsessed with population control.”

November 2015 … Just days before Fauci’s 2002 patented “Sars-CoV2 -19”12 spike protein was banned from the Gates funded North Carolina U, Chapel Hill lab, labelled a “dangerous bioweapon”, it was transported to the Winnipeg Lab by Fauci. During the December 2015 Paris COP21 talks, Trudeau met with Obama and Gates. They made a deal him, to receive $500 million for the sale of the Winnipeg Lab ‘Sars’ bio-weapon, along with the synthetic mRNA, from the BC, Acuitas Lab, plus a $40 kickback for every dose of the ‘dangerous bio-weapon’ sold WORLDWIDE! It was then delivered to two Chinese technicians from Gates, owned and funded, since 2000, Wuhan Lab. In addition, the Trudeau family has a vested interest in the Arbutus and Acuitas Labs, where the synthetic lipid mRNA was created.

This CBC article has since been blocked online to hide the dark truth. I began downloading and saving all articles to this effect since 2020, as I knew truth would be blocked and have known since 1986, that Pharma took control of the Media. This pandemic is founded on WWII propaganda warfare, as Edward Bernais (Sigmund Freud’s Nephew) stated in his 1928 book titled, ‘Propaganda!’… “Those who control the media control the masses!” The reference above is pointing to a statement in the CBC 2021 article, “Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, suggestions have swirled online of some connection between Qiu and the origin of SARS-CoV-2, and according to the CBC, some Conservative Canadian lawmakers have also suggested that PHAC’s refusal to hand over the documents is part of a COVID-19–related coverup.”

In truth, it isn’t whether or not viruses exist that matters... It's the fact that the divine human genome is designed to protect our ‘spacesuit’, the body naturally. The point being that all of these massive diseases erupted with the creation of chemical quackzines, starting with the smallpox. “Pharmacist” comes from the Greek root 'pharmakeia' meaning "producers of sorcery, occult and black magic" … Vaccination was proved useless and dangerous in the 1880’s after 45 years of intensive and thorough study of the Smallpox vaccine, by Dr Alfred R. Wallace in London England.

So what does this have to do with Crime Minister Trudeau and his self-appointed protégé Mark Carney ‘WHO’ both operate under the demonic dictates of the WEF? Everything!!!!

Since 2015, Justin Trudeau and Mark Carney have sold their souls to Satan, in every facet of the term. Justin is a puppet of Klauss Schwaab’s WEF - 15 Minute city concentration camps; Gates 90% world depopulation plan in creation and distribution of a ‘dangerous bioweapon’, while Mark Carney is supportive of the WEF control and the handover of ALL our Rights, Freedoms … and wealth, to reside within these 15 minute city concentration camps, under Klaus Schwaab’s rule … “You will own nothing and you will be happy!” Even all Main Stream Media, who have sold their souls to Satan with a CON-tract … were bribed to propagandize the masses on the Devils behalf!

Devil is ‘lived’ spelled backwards . . . living in the past! Break the spell … if you can ... “I Do NOT Consent!” is our mantra! LOVE is our freedom!

Choose you this day whom you will serve… God (LOVE - creation) or mammon (matter- EGO - Ease God Out)!

