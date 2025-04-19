Sterry’s Substack

Sterry’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Tracie Dugas's avatar
Tracie Dugas
3d

The United States is also a foreign corporation and not a country! Watch this short video, for all of the gory details. You learn something new everyday, but it’s not always good things…

https://youtu.be/OaCd4vFYMag?si=1L7RSGcLr1L4gC7x

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Daithi's avatar
Daithi
5d

When I see the elbows up crowd running after Carney I’m reminded of a verse in Revelation 13. “Who is like the beast and who can make war with him? And all the world marvelled and followed the beast”. Now I am not saying Carney is the beast, just noting that it is remarkable how easy people are to be conned into following a false prophet.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies by S Terry and others
4 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Susan E. Terry
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture