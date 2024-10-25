O Canada! . . . What has become of you???

Our home and native land!”

True patriot love in all of us command. … Who is supporting and defending our land?

With glowing hearts we see thee rise,

The True North strong and free! … “Where have ALL our freedoms gone … long time passing?”

From far and wide,

O Canada, we stand on guard for thee.

God keep our land glorious and free! “Who is protecting our land and its resources?”

O Chinada, we stand on guard for thee?

United we stand … Divided we fall!

Trudeau Sold Real Estate, Gold Mines & Crown Corp to China ... 2018 to 2022!

Is Canada changing it’s name to ‘Chinada’??? . . . It has a 'certain ... ‘je ne sais quoi’!!!

In 2018, Trudeau began selling Canadian property and hotel chains to the Chinese (CCP). In addition to inviting an overload of immigrants into Canada, he also invited a million Chinese troops to enter across the US border, . . . supposedly to train with Canadian military! Why?

Since the Asian Bank buyout/takeover of the Corporation of Canada on the SEC, November 2022 (now listed as a Foreign Government under the District of Columbia - not a country), the CCP have built fenced in police stations in major cities across Canada, and have been buying up resources and gold mines since 2020, including a major gold mine in Nunavit.

“The former director of the Canadian Security Intelligence Service (CSIS) is calling on the federal government to scrutinize the recent takeover of a Nunavut[Canadian] goldmine by a Chinese state-owned company.”

Although the ‘governments’ are defacto, having usurped their authority, what most do not understand is that the land, and resources within the land, were NEVER part of the dominion of the Crown Corporation of Canada . . . Not ever . . . before or particularly since Queen Victoria’s death in 1901. The land and its resources have ALWAYS been under the sovereignty of the natives and ‘First Nations’ who reside on, and are caretakers of the land.

So, what’s the story morning glory???

Oh Canada!!! Where did you originate . . . and where have you gone?

In 1861, Queen Victoria registered the Crown Corporation of Canada on the Securities Exchange Commission (SEC), Pennsylvania Ave., Washington, DC. It was listed as a country under the Crown rule. “After the death of Queen Victoria in 1901, it was impossible for the British monarchy to repeal or to resurrect any previously passed Act, because the British monarchy had lost ALL power and authority over Canada. Since January 22, 1901, any and all governments and Governors General have been de facto (i.e. exercising power as if legally constituted)! Since all governments, Governors General and monarchy have been illegitimate, all laws, acts, declarations and statutes have also been illegitimate ever since. For example, when the War Tax, created to fund WWII, was abolished, the Income Tax Act of 1948 was unlawfully implemented by an illegitimate Governor General (Harold Alexander of Tunis) in conjunction with an illegitimate monarch (King George VI). The Act is null and void, and the act of passing it was treason.”

In 1944, at age 16, my father Clifford (a double leg amputee), entered WWII to ‘fight for his country’! His troop invaded a Nazi German Camp in Holland, and due to the surprise, they evacuated before having time to gather their “papers”! Cliff stuffed these in his jacket and brought them home. In 1965, he had them translated, and that night, I came home late from babysitting to find him sitting at the dining table attempting to write a letter to the Governor General of Canada, Judy LaMarsh. He asked if I would help.

I diligently read these documents, which were all about how the Nazi’s would continue the war, after the fighting ceased, to take over the world using “propaganda”. According to the information, they had already begun infiltrating top positions in the US governance in the 1930s, in fields of Science, Technology, Education, Health, Media, Agriculture… with intent to control every facet of society, especially Banking and Media, to continue the war via ‘Propaganda’! The plan was to then infiltrate Canada … and the world, via the media … and they have fully accomplished their intent… That War never ended!!!

Since the abolition of the war tax in 1948, Canadians lived basically tax free. The Bank of Canada, which had a storehouse of gold bars, was prospering and operating virtually debt free, up until 1974, when Pierre Elliot Trudeau turned the Bank (and all our gold) over to the Rothschild family. By 2017, this precipitated a mushrooming of Canadian debt, by roughly 68% of the Canadian economy, resulting in increased taxing for every family.

Enter the 1974 Kissinger Report, written by Eugenicists Henry Kissinger and Lawyer, William Gates Sr., which presents a plan for 90% world depopulation, between 2020 and 2050. This was later augmented by the Rockefeller Foundation 2010 “Lockstep Scenarios for the Future of Technology and International Development”, which expands on the concepts of the 1974 Report! This diabolical Eugenicist plan originated with Standard Oil Tycoon, J.D. Rockefeller, and his ‘Secret Covenant’ in the 1880s.

“LOCK STEP – A world of tighter top-down government control and more authoritarian leadership, with limited innovation and growing citizen push back. HACK ATTACK – An economically unstable and shock-prone world in which governments weaken, criminals thrive, and dangerous innovations emerge. CLEVER TOGETHER – A world in which highly coordinated and successful strategies emerge for addressing both urgent and entrenched worldwide issues. SMART SCRAMBLE – An economically depressed world in which individuals and communities develop localized, makeshift solutions to a growing set of problems.”

Enter PM Justin Trudeau, November 5, 2015 … days before Fauci’s 2002 patented “Sars-CoV2 -19” spike protein was banned from the Gates funded North Carolina U, Chapel Hill lab, labelled a “dangerous bioweapon” and transported to the Winnipeg Lab by Fauci, where it was delivered to two Chinese technicians from Gates, owned and funded since 2000, Wuhan Lab. In addition, the Trudeau family has a vested interest in the Arbutus and Acuitas Labs, where the synthetic lipid mRNA was created.

“Justin Trudeau failed to disclose to Canada that the government gets a kickback for every one of the Pfizer and Moderna shots because Acuitas and Arbutus Pharmaceuticals both based out of British Columbia are the ones that invented the lipid nano-particle that is licensed to inject the pathogen into everybody.” David Martin

At the December 2015 Paris COP21 talks, Trudeau had a “secret private meeting” with Obama and Gates, that was leaked on the news … and quickly vanished. A deal was made with Justin, to receive $500 million for the sale of the Winnipeg Lab bio-weapon and the synthetic mRNA, plus a $40 kickback for every dose of the ‘dangerous bio-weapon’ sold WORLDWIDE! Again, in March of 2016, Obama met with Trudeau in the US, allegedly to seal the deal. This is part of the (t)reason why he has been ‘pushing’ the bio-weapon, since the onset in 2020, while neglecting his duty as a PM . . . to prosper its people and the Country.

‘It’s all about the money, honey!’

This is just the tip of the Iceberg. Next on Trudeau’s Agenda is his involvement with the WEF, WHO and the Ukraine war. Ukraine is where ALL the Pharma companies that manufacture the “bio-weapons” are located. When Russia got wind of this, they began bombing the Pharma buildings … for the safety and protection of all humanity. They did not attack the Ukraine people … That was staged by US government main stream media (MSM) and the Ukraine government. They let the Ukraine criminals out of jail and paid them to bomb and kill their own people.

Much of the footage that was sent to the MSM worldwide, were scenes cut from old movies, and ‘staged’ movie sets set up in the Ukraine. There are several reports of this, which were blocked by the MSM, who have been well funded and paid by Pharma to lie, since “1986 - The Act”! This is where all pharmaceutical companies were given ‘zero liability for injuries or deaths due to vaccines and/or pharmaceutical ‘medi-sins’!’ (I witnessed this occurring in the Global TV, CTV and CBC edit suites at that time) Soon after, Pharma was able to advertise whatever they desired, and dictated what MSM could and could not advertise and publish, particularly in regards to medical stories and advertisement of pharma products, which was previously banned. ‘Propaganda’ has endlessly flowed in media and education, like Niagara Falls, blinding the masses in a flood of lies and deception.

Who is responsible for this Orwellian Dystopia that the world is currently facing? In truth … ALL natives of this land … and Earth are responsible for the outcomes of our world, collectively… as each is responsible individually, for their role as part of the collective!

We may point fingers at those who, as the collective, we have chosen to take the role of leadership, while failing to realize our own responsibility in holding them to task… as they silently and deceitfully abuse their position for personal gain and power. This occurs when we … as all children originating from the universal energy field of “LOVE” … fall for the matter world and choose EGO (Ease God Out) or self-aggrandizement, and ‘unknowingly’ sign a pact with Satan!

Life and Love are not matter! They are of the Spirit of life and creation that enters the matter form at birth and exits upon the ‘death’ of our space suit (body)! Life itself is energy, an eternal vibratory frequency that never dies … although it may alter its form. We are the creators of our world by what and how we think. What we project out into the world comes back to us … like a boomerang!

It's time to wake up, rise up, Unite and take action to restore and protect the children and future generations from genocide and destruction of God’s green Earth. Let there be Peace on Earth!

“Choose you this day whom you will serve … God (Heart-Love) or mammon (Head-ego-matter)!”