There have been plans in the works to control and depopulate Earth, initiated centuries ago, yet magnified via propaganda, starting with the Vatican Bible, media, technology, mind control, along with poisoning the land, water and air. This story is to elucidate these ideas and present the Truth that will set the captive free!

In 1989, after 45 years of in-depth study of registration statistics in London England, Alfred R. Wallace’s thorough investigation of the Smallpox vaccine is conclusive evidence that ALL so called ‘vaccines’ then … and now are completely useless and dangerous to all life forms – mankind and animals (pets and livestock).

In Alfred R. Wallace’s 1889 book, he prefaced;

“HAVING been led to enquire for myself as to the effects of Vaccination in preventing or diminishing Small-pox, I have arrived at results as unexpected as they appear to me to be conclusive. The question is one which affects our personal liberty as well as the health and even the lives of thousands; it therefore becomes a duty to endeavour to make the truth known to all, and especially to those who, on the faith of false or misleading statements, have enforced the practice of vaccination by penal laws…

The members of the London Society therefore appeal with confidence to the sympathy and support of their countrymen. They claim to enlist the energies not only of those who are opposed to Vaccination as useless and mischievous, but of those who, time to their faith in liberty, would leave its acceptance to the discretion of the individual.” Alfred Wallace

Where did this concept of injecting poisons into the pristine, divine human body to prevent something that didn’t exist originate?

Inoculation with a weak form of disease-causing matter to prevent serious illness is a charming idea that has exerted a powerful hold on the human mind since its first primitive iteration against smallpox, called variolation, was proposed in England, by Lady Mary Wortley Montagu as a method of preventing smallpox, in the British American colonies in the early 18th century.

In 1796, scientist Edward Jenner successfully used cowpox on James Phipps, to build protection against smallpox and published his 1798 pamphlet, in which he proposed using coxpox, to inoculate humans against the disease. The idea of inoculation became the central concept of infectious disease medicine and has remained so ever since. A serious student of the history of vaccination will observe that this public health technology has always been more a matter of wishful thinking, faith, and commercial enterprise than unbiased scientific inquiry.

Alfred Wallace concludes the following in his thorough 45-year study;

“As has been now shown, vaccination is quite powerless either to prevent or to mitigate Small-pox. But this is not all, for there are good grounds for believing that it is itself the cause of much disease and serious mortality. It was long denied by medical men that syphilis can be communicated by vaccination; but this is now universally admitted, and no less than 478 cases of vaccine-syphilis have already been recorded." But there is also good reason to believe that many other blood diseases are transmitted and increased by the same means, since there has been for many years a steady increase of mortality from such diseases which is terrible to contemplate.

The result of this brief enquiry may be thus summarized:

(i.)—Vaccination does not diminish Smallpox mortality, as shown by the 45 years of the Registrar-General's statistics, and by the deaths from Small-pox of our "re-vaccinated" soldiers and sailors being as numerous as those of the male population of the same ages of several of our large towns, although the former are picked, healthy men, while the latter include many thousands living under the most unsanitary conditions.

(2.)—While thus utterly powerless for good, vaccination"^ is a certain cause of disease and death in many cases, and is the probable cause of about 10,000 deaths annually by five inoculable diseases of the most terrible and disgusting character, which have increased to this extent, steadily, year by year, since vaccination has been enforced by penal laws !

(3.)—The hospital statistics, showing a greater mortality of the unvaccinated than of the vaccinated, have been proved to be untrustworthy; while the conclusions drawn from them are shown to be necessarily false.

If these facts are true, or anything near the truth, the enforcement of vaccination by fine and imprisonment of unwilling parents, is a cruel and criminal despotism, which it behooves all true friends of humanity to denounce and oppose at every opportunity.

Such legislation, involving as it does, our health, our liberty, and our very lives, is too serious a matter to be allowed to depend on the misstatements of interested officials or the dogmas of a professional clique. Some of the misstatements and some of the ignorance on which you have relied, have been here exposed.

WE, THEREFORE, SOLEMNLY URGE UPON YOU THE IMMEDIATE REPEAL OF THE INIQUITOUS PENAL LAWS BY WHICH YOU HAVE FORCED UPON US A DANGEROUS AND USELESS OPERATION AN OPERATION WHICH HAS ADMITTEDLY CAUSED MANY DEATHS, WHICH IS PROBABLY THE CAUSE OF GREATER MORTALITY THAN SMALL-POX ITSELF, BUT WHICH CANNOT BE PROVED TO HAVE EVER •SAVED A SINGLE HUMAN LIFE.” Dr Alfred Wallace

A copy of this 1889 book miraculously popped up on my computer screen January 14, 2024. When I am in a fully present state of awareness, questing answers to current situations, my Spirit Guide(s) magically drop pearls of wisdom in my lap…top. I have no idea where, when or how this information will appear on my screen of attention. However, I am forever grateful, in the understanding that it is intended to share with all humankind.

Another addition to this story appeared on my desktop, previously posted in the London Times May 11, 1987:

Smallpox causes AIDs 1987It’s the same old story 135 years later!!! When on Earth will humans stop chasing their shadows, wake up to the Light to realize that for centuries powerful spells and poisons have been cast over the planet, with intent to destroy the essence of Divine Creation, consciousness and power of LOVE! Just look around you. Where is that Spirit … the Heart and Soul of all existence? It is the seed of Life within every being … the essence we enter and exit this world with! We must protect our children who are pure in heart… and elderly, who carry and share the wisdom. They are being attacked!

‘Pharmaceutical’ comes from the ancient Greek word ‘pharmakea’ meaning, “producers of sorcery, occult and black magic” … Pharma is created by demons who entered the Earth civilizations ago, also known as the “Destroyers” on other planets, including Mars and by the Pleiadeans, whose original planet was blown apart, said to be the Milky Way we see today.

Over my entire lifetime on Earth, I have been guided by Angels and spiritual Mentor Kenneth G. Mills. gifted with an ability to see Ancient Truths, presented by the Saints and Sages of the Ages, and the Essene 90 AD Bible, which contains 212 Books of ancient Scriptures.

Mother Mary and Jesus lived in the Essene community, between ages 12 to 30, where he was raised and studied these scriptures with the Magi. Not the revised Pagan Devil King Constantine’s Bible, rewritten in the 3rd century by the Vatican, that excludes 140 Books of the Essene Scriptures, and shrouds the ‘Word of God’ in blame, shame, guilt and fear! The intent is so humankind put God outside themselves, and believe they have to go through a ‘Priest’ to get to God. By giving one’s consent, our power of Love to create and live in a world of beauty is handed over to these deceivers. Humankind have been propagandized and programmed since. The operative words to maintain and take back our power are, “I Do Not Consent.” Stand in your power of Love and nothing can touch or harm you.

The movie “Heaven Is For Real” is a true story of a 4 year old boy who crossed over during a near fatal ruptured appendix operation. Soon after his heart flat-lined, he returned to tell the tale of his timeless experience. He witnessed the beauty and magic of the Eternal realm of LOVE - Life’s Omnipotent Verities Eternal - met his older sister, who died as a baby, and Jesus… then returned to tell the tale. Elements of his account were similar to my own experience at age 2.

My Mother, a WWII Lieutenant Nurse was deceived, when she consented to give me the MMR Vaccine at age 2, the day before my Grandmother was to visit for the first time. I recall becoming burning hot and delirious, falling into a deep lucid sleep and having a vision of standing in a milky red river, with giant white round tablets spinning towards me in the same direction, then flowing around me. There was one that was headed straight for me, with a ballerina in a pink tutu on toe point and a blond ponytail on top of her head, spinning in the opposite direction of the tablet. I thought, “I have to get out of here now!”

As I was hovering on the ceiling, I recall seeing an elderly woman sitting beside me, over my lifeless body on the couch. Her left hand was resting on my folded arms. Her hair was white with a purple tint, and dress was a solid cream colour, with little blue forget-me-knots dotting it. The smocked bodice top, buttoned up the front, with puffed short sleeves with a little cuff, a collar and full skirt. Her voice was gentle, with a slight crackle of desperation, repeating three or more times, “It’s alright dear … Hold on, dear… They’ll be here soon dear! Hold on...they’re coming. Please hold on!” I thought, “That’s my grandmother! She’s lovely.”

I was then lifted through a mist … like taking off in a plane on a cloudy day … towards a bright light… then bursting into every colour of the rainbow, to a magical world, with beautiful angelic music in the background … profound and inspiring. I was greeted by a woman, her hand outstretched to me (later learned age 15 that she was my father’s Mother, Emily, who died when he was 10 years old). She took my hand and as we stepped on a long windy path, a handsome man appeared, named, Yeshua … ‘Jesus’, whose turquoise eyes sparkled like diamond pools. His voice was rich, warm and resonant, enraptured in peace and Love. He first asked if I was comfortable? ”YES!” I exclaimed! Then asked if I wanted to return … to which I emphatically responded, “No way!” Who would ever want to leave this beauty and go back to that!

I took Emily’s hand as she led me along a path through a most beautiful garden beyond imagination, a magical land and forest of lush foliage scintillating intensely in all the vibrant colours of the rainbow and beyond. I recall a bee landing on my hand and crawling up my arm, beautiful butterflies flitting by, rabbits and foxes leaping through the foliage … such splendour! It was a timeless eternal experience beyond words of joy, peace, harmony and comfort … An intense magical feeling of Love, comfort and peace embraced me. I wished to remain here eternally.

Along the path, I met various beings in white robes, with radiant dazzling auras… Each one asked if I wanted to return, to which I quickly responded, “No way!” No words were actually spoken, yet a conscious understanding of intention - like telepathy - was evident.

After exploring this magnificent realm, I noticed and walked up to a large oval white granite table, and stood beside Jesus, who was sitting at the head. All who I met along the path were sitting around it. One was stating, “She doesn’t want to leave … She loves it here!” Jesus glanced over at me, then back to the ‘elder’, stating in a deep thunderous voice, “Yes! But it’s Not her time yet!” At the exact moment his fist slammed the table, my Mother unzipped the oxygen tent exclaiming, “Oh Suzi, you’re awake… I am so sorry you didn’t get to meet your grandmother. She had to leave this morning.” I replied, “But, I did!” Then described her to a tee, her purple tinted white hair, cream coloured dress with forget-me-nots... My Mother’s jaw dropped … and not another word was spoken of the experience… I thought this was just a really good dream and part of everyday life. My elder sisters and brother never said a word…

I thought everyone could see auras, read palms and tea leaves and never understood why others were so cruel to one another, until I was 12… Life on Earth is definitely different, and we all have a purpose for being here. That is the mystery we need to discover before we cross over.

Decades later, in 2013, after reading Neurosurgeon, Dr. Eben Alexander’s book, “Proof of Heaven” I told my eldest sister Lynne about his story… In 2008, he had contracted a severe case of spinal meningitis, with 2/3rds of neo cortex eaten, and was in a coma on life support for 7 days. When his 10 year-old son overheard the doctor and wife planning to pull the plug, “as he would be a complete vegetable that she would have to look after the rest of her life”, he ran in to his dad, started pinching Eben and opening eyes and begged him to come back, as he couldn’t live without him. When the wife and doctor entered the room to pull the plug, Eben sat bolt upright, opened his eyes and lived to tell the tale!

My sister said, “I remember when that happened to you. I recall those events very well! … You were given the MMR vaccine and got pneumonia, scarlet fever and the mumps … all at once. Your temperature soared to 109. They rushed you to hospital and you were put on life support. Mom came home from the hospital in tears every day. After the first week, the doctor told her that she should pull the plug, as you would most likely die, and if you survived, you would be a complete vegetable that she would have to care for the rest of her life. She refused… and built an oxygen tent in your bedroom, and brought you home… You were in a coma on life support for two weeks!” … Miracles happen!

At age 9, after 4 sets of x-rays, I was diagnosed with bronchiectasis, where half the left lung was shriveled … likely due in part to the heavy smoking of my father, a WWII double leg amputee, Veteran, who received free beer and smokes at the Legions as therapy. My mother a WWII Lieutenant, was his nurse, when he returned to Canada in 1944.

I was taken to Sick Kids Hospital, in Toronto and loved the clean environment there. I could breathe without sucking in cigarette smoke, in a big clean room, with sunny windows, shared with another girl my age, who had a heart condition.

The next day, my doctor ordered another set of x-rays, which revealed both lungs were healthy and intact. The doctor claimed that the Niagara Hospital must have mixed up my records with someone else (they did not). So, after a few days of observations, the he decided to take out my tonsils. Few doctors believe in miracles… particularly those who have been programmed in pharmacology!

Throughout this life, I have experienced numerous extraordinary events and meetings with remarkable beings, which have led to awareness of our current Apocalypse, all relative to what is occurring today with Pharma and the plandemic. Since the MMR incident, I have had several close calls, followed by miracle healings, including 4th stage colon cancer, with a 2 week death sentence in 1997. This originated from a parasite I picked up from an ice-cube on a plane to Arizona, spiritual retreat, in 1981. It was treated with pharmaceuticals, that turned into ulcerative colitis, then more pharmaceuticals. I was initially given the diagnosis from the gastroenterologist that I was his sickest patient and would get worse over time and die young. The drugs could only quell the symptoms.

It all changed when the doctor told me that I had 4th stage cancer in the entire colon and had to have it removed immediately or I would be dead within two, maximum three weeks. When he left to book the surgery, I began to pray. “Dear God, please don’t let them rip anything out of this body. Please tell me what I need to do to heal myself right now!” Fifteen minutes later, the doctor returned, shaking his head, with a very concerned and sad look on his face. He said, “I don’t know what is going on here. The surgery rooms are booked solid for 3 weeks. They have never been booked more than a day in the history of the hospital.”

I thought, “Thank you God!” and told the doctor it was okay. “Everything is for a reason and I will be fine.” Long story short, Miracle after miracle ensued and when I returned 3 weeks later, he said, “I hope you brought your suitcase.” I replied, “I did, but I don’t think I’ll need it.” He laughed and did a pre-op exam. After the scope examination, he looked at me with surprise and asked, "What have you done?" to which I responded, "Why do you ask?" He retorted, "I want to know. What have you done?" Again I asked, "Why?" He emphatically exclaimed, "Because I want to know… If I didn't have this on record.... If I had never seen you before... If this was the first time you walked through my door... I would swear you were never sick one day in your life... I have never seen a colon so healthy!!!" He insisted I write down everything that I did for him, then said he was taking a one-year sabbatical and going to London, to study this... and wrote “MIRACLE” in big red letters on the bottom of my chart … He said he would return in a year, but never did.

This entire life has been guided by Angels, and encounters with remarkable beings, particularly my Spiritual Mentor, Guide and Renaissance Man, Kenneth G. Mills, whom I met miraculously via serendipity, in 1978 - a profound story that deserves a book to be told. I was invited to speak of my journey to create PEACE School, on Life Force Canada in October 2024. Here is a very encapsulated version of its birth.

I have come to realize that these events are all just stepping stones, presenting the Reality and waking up to the Truth of Who and What we are – Divine God beings as LOVE, having a hue-Man experience. We are here to raise our consciousness to its highest level, a testament to our Will for Peace on Earth. Only LOVE is Real – all that is not founded on Love is an illusion.

As long as we succumb to the propaganda that we are fed daily, via all forms of media, and choose to ignore our own responsibility and role in the creation of our world, by our choices, we are doomed to fail.

“The healing of the nations will only happen when everyone representing the nation is awake … to what it means to be free. And the only thing it can mean to be free is to be freed from the mind and its biases. You can’t heal a problem by being a problem solver.” “The Art of Being” Unfoldment, January 15, 1989, Kenneth G. Mills, Musician, Conductor, Prime Mentor of Canada