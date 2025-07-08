Despite the beauty, splendor and magic of God’s green Earth, humankind today appear to be wrought with deceit and division, under the control of a demonic spell, while being bombarded with disasters and destruction, in these seeming end of times! Why is there such unrest and calamity worldwide, and what are its origins? More importantly, how can humankind stem the tide and raise up a New Earth founded on Love?

The lack of understanding of who and what we really are in essence will be humankind’s demise, until we wake up to the realization that we are One with God as LOVE and Creator of our own destiny, by how we think move and be.

Following a profound close encounter with 5 Pleiadean ships in Niagara Falls, January 1, 1971, as they were lifting off from the Earth, I was presented with a series of four (4) night long astral visions, (one every 2 years), of all major world events that have since occurred, and all that is yet to come. The outcome will depend, on whether the human race wakes up to understanding that we are the creators of our world.

Each of the four night long visions began with the following statement that I was to share with all who crossed my path: “Only those who consciously acknowledge God as the Source and Essence of their Being as LOVE will survive the Apocalypse that is to come!” As I journeyed through a plethora of events and presented this statement to friends and family, who I encountered along the way, they called me names like ‘Jesus freak’ and ‘Bible thumper’ … etc.

The entire night was like running through a movie on fast shuttle, between 1972 and beyond 2030! I witnessed the stock market crash of 1986, followed by wars in the Middle East, progressive poisoning of the land, water and air, our children and humankind being stealthily programmed and mesmerized, cloning, manipulation of weather and atmosphere, the destruction of the twin towers, poisoned farmlands, food, drought, worldwide unrest and an increase in disease, famine and poverty.

I was shown the battle of Armageddon, of good and evil, accentuated in 2013 leading up to a world war that launched in 2020. The weapons were not guns and bombs, but dangerous bio-weapons and pestilence that blankets the Earth. Nearer the end of these visions, I perceived devastating and destructive fires, hurricanes, tornadoes and earthquakes worldwide, followed by Tsunami’s and flooding from the Gulf of Mexico and the Mississippi, up the East coast to Nova Scotia and through Texas, up to Montreal, and from southern California up to Vancouver.

Near the end of this devastation, dark clouds, like black ink, closed in on me, just as a resplendent ray of light burst through a pinhole in the sky and swiftly, but gently ‘beamed me up’ into a massive ‘Galactic’ spaceship.

I was awestruck by the vision before me … a gargantuan luminous egg-shaped room, with dazzling white walls scintillating like stars… Before me rested an array of multiple beautiful, radiant beings sitting in lotus position on the floor.

At the front of this domed room was a smooth white marble throne like chair. On either side were large crystal balls with lights, every colour of the rainbow, swirling inside. I scanned the room and noticed one remaining space … at the foot of the throne, and stealthily moved into it, greeting each one with smiling eyes, as I passed.

There was a hush, with an air of anticipation, as a mystical man, in a long white robe, magically appears on the throne (much like in the 1977 movie Star Trek). His eyes sparkled like turquoise diamonds, his skin was gold like brass, with a ‘halo’ of soft white hair crowning his head.

Pristine silence blanketed the room, as everyone’s attention riveted on this saintly Being as he settles in. He speaks in a powerful, yet calm tone that resonated to the core of my being. His words were mesmerizing, so perfectly chosen, like a song… I didn’t fully understand what he was saying, but knew that I had to listen attentively, without thought, to every word, perfectly chosen, etched in the heart, as I knew intuitively that all on this ship were to prepare for the New Earth, following the Apocalypse!

In the final scene of this vision, I was peering out a window, as we traveled across what was known as North America. It was completely devastated, a desert … much akin to what Sudbury, Ontario looked like in the 1970s, from mining and dumping the slag over the land. The ship then took a turn southward along the ocean coastline. The water was pristine and crystal clear, with colourful coral reefs and abundant fish swimming through them. As we turned inland, a lush vibrant, jungle spread up into a majestic mountain range, like a half crown, in the far distance. From the foothills, down the middle of this jungle, a river flowed like a snake to the sea. I knew that this is where all those, who survive the Apocalypse, will start the world anew.

December 23, 1978, soon after the last of the 4 visions, I was introduced to the man, who spoke from the throne, on the spaceship, at a concert in Toronto. His name is Kenneth G. Mills, conductor of the Star Scape Singers. He has been my Mentor and Guide since.

February 2020, I was invited to visit friends in Belize, with a plan to build a School in the midst of a Health Centre. As we were flying in, the landscape was much like what I saw at the end of the 4 prophetic astral dreams from 49 years before.

‘Apocalypse’: “One of the Jewish and Christian writings of 200 b.c. to a.d. 150 marked by pseudonymity, symbolic imagery, and the expectation of an imminent cosmic cataclysm in which God destroys the ruling powers of evil and raises the righteous to life in a messianic kingdom.”

The prophetic Book known as the ‘Apocrypha’, containing 212 Books of the Saints and Sages of the Ages scriptures, was written leading up to and following the birth and life of Jesus, with 106 Books in the Old Covenant and 106 in the New Covenant. Whereas the Vatican Bible, which contains only 73 of these Books, was written during the 3rd century AD, under the direction of Pagan worshiper King Constantine, who was losing the attention of ‘His’ Roman empire to Christianity. Similarly, the Protestant Bible contains only 66 Books.

Why … and what is the difference between these volumes? It is that the original ‘Truth’, in these revised books, is shrouded in blame, shame, guilt and FEAR - False Evidence Appearing Real - a form of propaganda. Another difference is that the ‘Archon’ Priests used these ‘jaded’ scriptures to take control and entice mankind’s consent, via deception. They also squeezed ‘God’ out of the ‘people’, claiming it ‘blasphemy’ to consider that “God is All as LOVE … so within, so without!” In truth, they are afraid of God, as they know that if they do not have human consent, and do harm, they will fry in their own Hell!

These Actors demand that humans must go through them to get to God, to shroud our Power of LOVE - Life’s Omnipotent Verities Eternal, which is creation itself. These imposters also encourage mankind to make babies, to build their congregation, while handing over your power, and everything of value, to them - particularly ‘gold’, which is the highest vibrational matter frequency, closest to the golden aura of Love. They feel that by owning it they will have eternal life.

The Vatican evolved out of alien Archons and Pharisees, who date back to the end of Atlantis. They have no power over humankind other than what we give them by our consent!

Enter Jesus, born of the ‘virgin’ Mary, out of purity. For his protection Mary and Joseph moved to the Essene community, where Jesus was guided, between ages 12 and 30, by the three Wise Kings. Through teachings and studies, from the Apocrypha, under the guidance of the Magi, Jesus attained a degree of ‘Christ Consciousness’. He was tested on many levels, overcoming temptation. i.e. falling for the form … one of his greatest accomplishments, which he acquired after spending 40 days and nights of fasting, in the Himalaya Mt. caves. He is an example for all humankind to follow.

The ONLY apparent time that Jesus publicly displayed aggression or physical ire, in his entire Ministry, was due to the “Money-changers”! What provoked this anger?

Scriptures from Michael in the Apocrypha: “21.12 Jesus entered into the temple of God, and cast out all them that sold and bought in the temple, and overthrew the tables of the ‘money-changers’, and the seats of them that sold the doves; and he saith unto them, it is written, my house shall be called a house of prayer: but ye make it a den of robbers.

21.14 and the blind and the lame came to him in the temple; and he healed them and the great of the priests and the scribes saw the miracles that he did, and the children that were crying in the temple and saying, hosanna to the son of David, and became angry, and said unto him, hearest thou what these are saying? And Jesus saith unto them, yea: did ye never read, out of the mouth of babes and sucklings thou has perfected praise?”

The Vatican are descendants of an alien race, aka the Archons, who entered Earth’s atmosphere following the destruction of planet Mars … which was once much like Earth. Their entrance on Earth was the beginning of the end of the Lemurian race, on the continent of Mu. The Lemurians, were androgenous beings as Gods, with the ability to come and go at will! It is believed that the ‘Archon destroyers’ tempted them, as they became more dense, and were instrument in the sinking of the continent of Mu and Zu.

The Archons then invaded the continent of Atlantis (Atlantic ocean), experimented and separated the XY chromosome creating the ‘Sons of Beloil’ and later sunk Atlantis (very long story short). The ‘sleeping profit’ Edgar Cayce speaks of these eras, in books “The Lost Continent” and “Lemuria to Atlantis”! He refers to the “Law of One” or the sons of God and the “sons of Balial” from the satanic realm. The movie “The Lost Continent of Atlantis!” portrays this era as being of Roman persuasion, although it was much more advanced than the world today. Philosopher, Pliny the Elder and Strabo make reference to the Etruscan city of Spina in the Adriatic sea, which was once a thriving metropolis of trade and culture, but now completely submerged.

In the height of the 1980s New Age movement, an individual Lemurian became something of a celebrity in those circles. His name was Ramtha, and he was the spirit guide of a writer from Washington state named JZ Knight. Encyclopedia.com explains that Knight claims Ramtha first appeared in her home one afternoon in 1977. He would subsequently possess her body to move and speak through her, Knight claimed. Under these circumstances, Ramtha became the focus of a fairly sizable New Age ‘cult’ known as Ramtha's School of Enlightenment.

In the beginning, ‘Man’ - male female One - had the ability to come and go at will, a pure race of Angels … aka ‘gods’! However, we were lured over time, by these dense ‘demons’, into lusting the form, losing our super power abilities, sight of who and what we really are as Love Light, and how we create our lives, by where we cast our attention, think, do and be!

Today, humanity has become more ‘dense’, primarily due to the programming and propaganda of these ‘dark Archon aliens’, in the guise of Royalty and wealthy elites. Their focus is on the ‘gold’, which is a dense matter form of LOVE. The aura of Love is a golden hue in its pure form and is eternal in nature. It IS Creation and has the power to heal All!

In addition to a near death experience at age 2 - two weeks in a coma on life support - following receipt of the MMR vax, I had another miracle healing in 1997, from 4th stage colon cancer, with a 2 week death sentence, after praying to God and asking to tell me what I need to do to heal myself. There was no way I wanted to have my entire colon removed… that day!!! Miracle after miracle happened, and I am here to tell the tale.

“What you are conscious of WILL constitute your experience!” Kenneth G. Mills

We are experiencing the aftermath of these lifetimes on Earth, and are heading for another cataclysmic event, if we refuse to wake up to the truth of who and what we truly are. Jesus is not coming to save us. We are here to attain that level of “Christ Consciousness” and rise up to our rightful place, as Creators of Heaven on Earth. To Love and forgive ourselves and others, as ‘they know not what they do’, is the One and ONLY way that this will be accomplished.

Kenneth G Mills "Message for Today"

“A new Heaven and a new Earth can only come in the purity of clear intention. It can’t be contaminated by what you think it will be.” Kenneth G. Mills, June 3, 2001