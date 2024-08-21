“United we stand . . . divided we fall!” What is the significance of this simple statement that has resounded throughout the ages? What does it mean to Unite … and how may the collective ‘We’ accomplish this universal feat, with the seeming onslaught of division?

“We must be known as we are: One in Glory, One in act, and One in accomplishment, and the Unity of the Realization supports the entire faculty of time which says we are divided! And what is that division? Forsaking God Being All and chasing the shadow of the relative, objective, dimensional experience and worshiping it and its limits instead of considering our limitless ability to move beyond the finite considerations and come into the agreement of entertaining angelic thoughts, in other words, those thoughts that garment ideas commensurate with a Body that is unconfined and unlimited by the speculations. You cannot consider too much facts; you can only consider too much fiction and then face the shadow of death instead of unveiling life garmented in death and moving on and unto that Perfect Day in which the Presence is known Now.”

This has been a deep consideration for this journalist, throughout the passing years, appearing to be the only answer to ending the calamity and consternation of the apparent growing descension from Heaven to Hell on Earth. What forces have been governing, guiding, manipulating and leading humankind down this slippery slope of self-destruction? How can mankind rise above it, and who will bear the flame to lead the masses out of the mess that they have unknowingly created by accepting the diabolical propaganda, slowly and repeatedly fed via the Pharma owned and controlled media (since 1986 The Act) and today’s education infiltrators, dating back to the third century appearing as the Vatican, under Pagan worshiper King Constantine … and perhaps much further back.

It is mass media “propaganda” and programming that is destroying the world’s population. What Trudeau and his government are doing today is the same as the Nazi’s did in WWII - emerging out of a statement Joseph Goebel usurped in 1936, from Sigmund Freud’s nephew Edward Bernais 1928 book ‘Propaganda’ – which states, “Those who control the media control the masses!”

On that note, WWII continued via infiltration into the US governing positions, starting in the 1930s. . . The 1974 Kissinger Report along with Rockefeller’s 2010 Lockstep of a 90% depopulation plan between 2020 and 2050 has been in full swing and in deep consideration since the 1800’s starting with JD Rockefeller.

Wake up world! Do your research… like professional ‘theorists’ do, to the nth degree, to reveal the Truth and the real conspirators! It was CIA Director, GHW Bush who, in 1963, coined the term “Conspiracy Theory” as a negative, to distract the world from the Truth that he, LBJ, Morgan, Chase, Clint Murchison and 15 other Khazarian mafia and Banksters were complicit in the orchestration of JFK’s assassination … It’s all about the money honey!

“Choose you this day whom you will serve . . . God (Heart/LOVE) or mammon (ego/money)!”

Norman Traversy, a resident of Ottawa, is a real theorist and #1 Canadian Hero, revealing a plethora of conspiracies initiated by a man who operates under the guise of a “Prime” Minister! He was dubbed Firefighter of the Year, after being severely injured saving someone's life, who was in a highway accident. While plagued by severe pain and PTSD, he was denied his benefits and lost everything, his home, his wife and means to make a living.

Norm has since been pursuing Trudeau, on behalf of all Canadians, presenting evidence that Justin is the head of a global criminal cartel.

He was a driving force behind the Canadian Trucker movement, and also has information about JT’s role in the Pickton Pig Farm, the Canadian version of Epstein Island, of which Trudeau was involved.

Norman is a man on a Mission ~ like David who took Goliath out with a single stone from his slingshot. His weapon of choice may just do the trick . . . with the final blow to send Justin Castro right back to the dark hole he crawled out of!

It’s called a Quo Warranto! … “What is a Quo Warranto?” you may ask?

The word Quo-Warranto literally means “by what warrants?” or “what is your authority?” The Writ of Quo-Warranto is that which is issued directing subordinate authorities to show under what authority they are holding the office. If a person has usurped a public office, the Court may direct him not to carry out any activities in the office or may announce the office to be vacant.

The Writ of Quo-Warranto cannot be issued to a person working in a private field. This writ is issued to a person in an office, the legality of which is being questioned.

Conditions for issue of the Writ of Quo-Warranto

The office must be public and it must be created by a statue or by the constitution itself. The office must be a substantive one and not merely the function or employment of a servant at the will and during the pleasure of another. There must have been a contravention of the constitution or a statute or statutory instrument, in appointing such person to that office.

Well, if all this doesn’t describe ‘elected’ government officials, who may not be acting in your best interest ... what does?

With the assistance of wise and devout friends and patriots, Norm has taken it upon himself to first serve three (3) times, the Governor General of ‘Canada’, Mary Simon … the federal representative of the Canadian monarch, currently King Charles III who, by the way, is suffering pancreatic cancer and taking ‘leave’ of his duties! … and she has not responded. So, Norm took the next step, to appear in an Ontario Court and question the ‘authority’ of the residing Judges, who work for the Crown.

The hearing took place August 16, 2024, at the Ontario Court of Appeal's Purge Court, presided over by Justice Janet Simmons, Justice Julie Thorburn, and Justice Katherine van Rensburg. Norman Traversy appeared as the appellant. The purpose? To inform the Judges that Canada is at war, it’s UCMJ (Uniform Code of Military Justice - USA), the Law of War. Bar members are unprivileged belligerents, and a citizens arrest may be made as they read the terms of recognizance.

In the hearing at the Ontario Court of Appeal, Justice Simmons began by addressing the case involving Norman Traversy. After confirming Traversy's presence, they referenced a previous endorsement from July 8, 2024, by Justice Coroza, noting that the Crown intended to quash the appeal and was supposed to file an application to that effect. They asked Crown attorney David Friesen, "Was that done?" Friesen admitted, "No, that was not done," explaining there may have been some miscommunication.

He then requested that the appeal be dismissed as abandoned, citing that Norman Traversy had not taken any further steps to advance the appeal.

Crown Friesen requested the appeal be dismissed as abandoned, arguing that Traversy had not pursued the matter further and had received a letter from the Crown.

Traversy disputed this, stating, "I did not receive the letter."

Crown attorney David Friesen confirmed that a letter was sent to Traversy at the email address provided, which Traversy had used to communicate with the court.

When asked if he received the court's endorsement from July 8, 2024, Traversy replied, "No." Friesen clarified that the endorsement was included as an attachment in his letter. Traversy had indeed received the letter in August which contained the endorsement from July.

Justice Simmons asked if anyone had anything further to add.

Norman Traversy responded that he had served three Quo Warranto writs to Mary Simon, whom he referred to as"the pretender to the Governor General of Canada." Traversy stated, "I've sent one in April, also in July. l've sent 3 now and she's ignored all three of them." He further explained, "I have asked for her writ of royal authority. Her letter patent signed by the monarch. She has not provided anything. She has not even acknowledged that she's received these."

Traversy said he escalated the issue, "I have now written to Commander in Chief Donald Trump and the other Jags in the armed forces in the United States and I'm asking just for her to show her writ of authority." He compared the situation to everyday professional credentials, stating, "If you go to a doctor, you will see the doctor's license on the wall. You go to a mechanic, or a dentist, you will see their license. All I'm asking for is for the license, the authority, the writ of authority for the Governor General, and that will not be provided because she hasn't got one."

Norman Traversy continued to argue the legitimacy of the Canadian justice system, stating, "I have asked for some kind of writ of royal authority from the Governor General. I'm asking for something that shows that our justice system has some basis, and from what I can tell, it does not, and that the crowns are illegitimate."

Justice Simmons asked Traversy about his plan to advance his appeal, specifically if he intended to take any steps within 30 days beyond his focus on Quo Warranto actions.

Traversy responded by emphasizing the importance of his Quo Warranto actions, saying, "The Quo Warranto are the very basis of what I'm doing now. We have this Tamara Lich matter, and it's in the Ontario Court of Justice without a jury. It affects all Canadians because it goes to the basis of the law of the land now. Justin Trudeau invoked the emergency act illegally."

Justice Simmons then reminded Traversy that to advance his appeal, he needed to file a transcript of the previous court proceedings and a factum, asking if he intended to take those necessary steps.

"I'm asking if this court is even legitimate. I've filed 3 Quo Warranto." When pressed by Justice Simmons to answer her questions about advancing his appeal, Traversy insisted, "That supersedes any other matter... We don't have a Governor General if she cannot provide a letter giving her authority from the monarch. Then we don't have a justice system. I don't have to deal with it because it's because it's illegitimate... this is all a sham."

Justice Simmons, after asking Traversy multiple times to respond to the procedural requirements for advancing his appeal, eventually turned to Crown attorney David Friesen, who simply stated, "I rely on what I wrote in my letter. If there are any questions, I'm happy to answer them."

The panel fled (ABANDONED) the Courtroom’, without providing any explanation. When this is done, the plaintiff ‘automatically’ wins their case/matter.

Norman Traversy remarked to the Crown Attorney, while the panel was absent, "You people need to get your act together." Shortly after, Norman was disconnected from the virtual court hearing! Perhaps the Judges realizing they have no real authority asked the IT person to remove him?

Justice Simmons asked, "Mr. Traversy, are you available? Mr. Registrar, is he online?" The court registrar confirmed, "I don't see him. He's not here."

With Traversy no longer present, Justice Simmons announced the court's decision: "We have endorsed this matter as follows. The appellant has no plans to take steps to advance this appeal, as he challenges the authority of the courts. The appeal is therefore dismissed as abandoned." A copy of the court's endorsement was to be sent to Traversy.

In fact, the act of a Judge fleeing the court is a display that the Appellant won the case, as they have conceded. The colonial Courts have no authority over anyone who does not stand up to acknowledge them. They only have the power that “We the People” give to them by standing up and accepting their authority.

Back in 2013, during a Court hearing recess, I was once informed by a Superior Court Judge that “There is No Justice in the Courts … It “Just Is!” This is the Truth … worldwide.

“We have seen and we have heard the great fights in the air, the great battles on the ground, and the great whistle of cannons, and the great thunder of cries. However, into the Heart of God none of this is known, for it is of your doing for having forsaken your ability to consider the Divine.”