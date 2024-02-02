Since January, Mayors across Canada have already signed a deal with Satan - Klaus Schwab’s WEF – and handed ALL governance of “We The People” over to a De Facto government. They have plans to instill “15-minute Cities” (reservation - concentration camps) in our towns, cities and regions and revert all cash to the CCP credit system. Now they want our land and Soul. Wake Up Canadians and fight for your land and LIFE! Over 6500 people have viewed this article since first published. How many have taken action?

“The WEF casts a long shadow across Canada”

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is regularly feted by the WEF as a vanguard global leader of progressive initiatives. And the Trudeau government is seen as a favourite of Klaus Schwab, who boasted at a Harvard interview in 2017 that he has “penetrated” many of Trudeau’s cabinet ministers. Pictured: Klaus Schwab.

While we were busy fighting for our lives … under the oppressive battery of viral ‘mandates’ and diabolical ‘restrictions’, imposed for a curable common cold ‘corona virus’ that killed .009% of the Chinese population, broadcast via a Pharma controlled media propaganda campaign, to instill FEAR (False Evidence Appearing Real) globally … the World Economic Forum (WEF) was ramping up its Rockefeller 2010 Lockstep Scenarios, to control and depopulate the Earth by 90% between 2020 and 2050 … And it’s right on target.

All MPPs and MPs have been bribed handsomely, with your dowry and tax dollars, to keep their mouths closed, while they steal your soul and property . . . then hand you the bill.

Canada is bankrupt! Trudeau and Chrystia Freeland gave $30 Billion plus to Ukraine, along with all CDA’s Military equipment and budget. Trudeau has been selling lithium and gold mines to China since 2018! He also sold the last vestiges of the Corporation of Canada to the Asian Bank in November 2022. Since then, Canada is no longer listed as a ‘Country’ (8880) on the Securities Exchange Commission, where Queen Victoria registered it in 1861. Canada is now listed as a Foreign Government (8888) along with all Canadian Corporate entities, under the District of Columbia. “ 0000230098 CANADA SIC: 8888 - FOREIGN GOVERNMENTS - DC “ The real question is, “Under WHO’s authority is this de facto Prime Minister administering and selling land that is under the jurisdiction of the Native Nations living on it. more specifically, because the Crown has held no power since Queen Victoria died. Her registration was not transferable, as she did not will it. We are run by a de facto government, with a buffoon at the top, who has been committing Treason and genocide since he took office in November 2015. In addition, taxes were abolished in 1948!

It is important to note that the Crown Corporation has NO … ZERO jurisdiction over the land. However, they have been raping and pillaging it, since the 1600s, when the first explorers and settlers landed, planted a flag and built the Hudson’s Bay Company, declaring ‘Rupert’s Land’ for the King. The Natives, who were born on Turtle Island, thousands of years ago, are the true keepers of the Creator’s land, and the only entities who truly hold jurisdiction over the land and its resources … with potential to save our souls.

A true ‘Joan of Arc’ … One very intelligent and wise woman, Shelagh McFarlane, Guelph’s 2022 Mayoral candidate, has been doing her research. God Bless her! She has gone to bat not only for Guelph, but is assisting others with their stand to “take back our power”! Based on the Facts that the UNITED NATIONS is in control of ALL Canadian governments using, Public/Private Partnerships (PPPs)”, Shelagh created “The POGG Primer” “It’s Your Duty to Restore Peace, Order and Good Governance”

On January 31, 2024, Shelagh joined Peggy Peterson in Huntsville, Ontario, to support the Town’s stand against the WEF. They were well received by the Huntsville Council and have set an example for all others across the country. They are an excellent example of what We all MUST all do NOW, if we want to end this Tyranny and deadly divisive action, which will not cease until we all stand up and affirm that “We Do Not Consent!” . . . Love Rules!

LITTLE COMMUNITIES ARE RISING AGAINST THIS WEF AGENDA IN A BIG WAY!

In the event you and your community wish to stand up to your Councils, below is the transcription of what was presented to the Huntsville Council.

Not only do they plan to take over our domain, they plan to either turn all mankind into Artificial Intelligence (AI) or annihilate us via poison and genocide. We are not of this demonic alien persuasion.

Much of the world population, having been swayed by propaganda (prime weapon of choice since WWII), has already succumbed to this tyranny, via the injection of an unknown, untested “experimental bioweapon”, which was created, since 2002, in Gates funded, N Carolina U, Chapel Hill Lab, under Fauci’s 2002 patent, then banned in the US, November 2015

Fauci then shipped it to Canada’s Winnipeg Lab, where PM Justin Trudeau sold it for $500 million to Gates funded and owned Wuhan Lab, in December 2015, during the Paris Climate Talks. At the same time, he also sold the mRNA from BC’s Acuitas Lab (Trudeau family investment), for a $40 kickback on every dose sold worldwide. He and his partner in crime, Minister of Finance, Chrystia Freeland have since, allegedly sold Corp Canada to the CCP … and who knows what else!

The only answer, to restore Peace on Earth, is to stand strong in Truth, Love and Light in knowing who and what we really are, as One with God, Creator of our world. United we stand in this knowledge, holding those who trespass against us accountable. Fear not, Love and forgive them, for they know not what they do. As my wise Mother always said about those who did harm to others, “What goes around comes around … They will get there’s yet!”