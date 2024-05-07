Sterry’s Substack

:karen-ann :lucyk macdonald
May 21, 2024

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FNcDtrf8YEA&t=1675s treaty signed before the sanctioning of the Columbus Commission in 1492. This treaty is known as the Treaty of the Camels Eye, The Eye of Isis and The Eagle Bowl Treaty, and it was signed July 2nd 408 A.D. upon the surrender of the Roman Empire. STILL LAW TODAY, no treaty can be changed without the consensus of all who were originally involved, or their descendants.

The Foundation Of International Law

There are six original treatyss that are the foundation for all international law, hence from them comes the Law of Nations which has K/Clanmothers who hold Territorial Right, also referred to as Cession Jurisdiction. In all International Law including today, Clanmothers hold Title to the Territory of a Nation, both White or Indian.

The Six

*Wampum Belts

*Canes of Authority

*Peace Pipe Treaties

[These treaties cover all Indian Tribes of North and South America]

*The Seal of Solomon Treaty

[Covers all Blacks, Arabs and Israelites]

*The Paladium of Troy Treaty

[Covers Asia and Minor Asia]

*Noah’s Ark Treaty [Covers all Anglia, Saxon, Mercia and Northumbrian Groups or The "White Tribes" of Europe]

The Law of the Signatory Tribes supercedes the domestic law of the white governments both here in what is called Canada and the United States. The United States of America are ruled by Corpus Juris Secundum or Second Law of the Land.. Canada is a Defacto type government or Corporation and is registered on the stock markets of the world as such. Canada goes by Crown Law which is the law of the Crown of England, but remember at the time Rome surrendered it’s power in 408 A.D.

S Terry
Jun 3, 2024

Excellent. Thank you... Need this now.

