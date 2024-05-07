Planet Earth, once a magical Garden of Eden … a place of Love, Beauty, Peace, Light, Unity and Wonder … has been invaded by many Alien Life Forms (ALF), some that have darkened the hearts and conscious minds of humankind! Many civilizations, over many millennia have come and gone, leaving in their wake evident shifts in the organic composition of this cosmic orb, originally intended as a playground for the Gods!

Since the sinking of Atlantis, roughly 12,000 years ago, many new nations evolved around the globe, particularly on Turtle Island - today known as North, Central and South America. These aboriginal inhabitants were named “Indians” by Christopher Columbus, who mistakenly thought he landed in India, since he didn’t fall off the “Flat Earth” that the Vatican threatened him he would. That’s why they sent all their hardest criminals, colonial pirates, with him! He then stuck a single flag in the ground and claimed the entire mass of land for their Royalty, the now-recanted Doctrine of Discovery!! This criminal doctrine has resulted in the usurping, raping and pillaging of the land and “keepers” … that continues today ~ under the govern-ment (control - mind).

There is a 500 year old Prophecy, cited both by the Hopi Indians (NA) and the Inca (SA), which foretells of a great change, and announces that in the fifth Pachacuti (this 3rd millennium), the aboriginals of the Eagle, that is to say, the aboriginals of North America, must unite with the aboriginals of the Condor, the aboriginals of South America to unite and walk together, or humanity will vanish off the face of the Earth.

This fifth “Pachacuti” foretells the culture of the North reaching the summit of scientific knowledge and its technological deployment, which will generate an enormous material wealth for the leaders of their peoples – the beginning of their decadence, while creating a spiritual void in their existence.

In contrast, the people of the Condor live with heart and spirit, where a deep connection to the natural and spiritual world will reach the peak of their existence supported by the wisdom of their ancestors, knowledgeable about the Earth's cycles and understanding of their interdependent relationship with animals and all nature. ‘Munay’ or love and compassion will be the guiding force of this great union of peoples.

Don Antonio Morales, a master Q'ero shaman proclaims, "The new guardians of the Earth will come from the West, and those who have made the greatest impact on Mother Earth will then have the moral responsibility to remake their relationship with Her, after remaking themselves."

The unfolding of the Eagle and the Condor is upon us in these Apocalyptic times. Apocalypse comes from ancient Greek meaning ‘revelation, disclosure'! A lifting of the veils, where the Truth of All That IS shall be revealed.

In 1971, following a close encounter with 5 Pleiadean ships in Niagara Falls, as they were lifting off the Earth, over 8 years, I received four lengthy prophetic astral vision ‘dreams’, one every 2nd year. Each one began with this statement, which I had no clue what it meant at the time, until decades later.

“Only those who consciously acknowledge God as the Source and essence of their being as LOVE will survive the Apocalypse that is to come.”

In September 2021, out of frustration due to lack of funding to relaunch a unique school founded on consciousness, creativity and imagination, this reporter and educator, prayed, “Dear God, what do I need to do to end this corruption in Canada, so I can put PEACE Schools back on the ground?” Ten minutes later the phone rang… a call from a distant acquaintance, saying she just received a call from a woman on the West coast, seeking someone to assist in media and education “and your face popped up!” I immediately called and learned that an aboriginal nation, Peoples of the Salmon (PotS) had intent to unite the nations across Kanat’an (Sacred Land), and to take down the corrupt Trudeau government. It was via this engagement ~ assisting the Chief Popois with legal documents, media, building of their website, and weekly meetings with the PotS ~ that I was introduced to councils of Chiefs and Clan Mothers across the country, to assist in the freedom movement, and tell their stories.

Through this involvement with the PotS and meetings with Clan mothers and Chiefs, I met lawyer Glenn Bogue, who introduced me to a delightful woman, and in Spring 2022 was invited to an ASMIN gathering on her property in Ontario, where I met Grand Chief Wabiska Mukwa (GCW) at the entrance gate .

GCW took interest and pride in his heritage and traced his family tree to its origins. “ASMIN is all based on my geneology and all my family history right back to 1600... So I pre-date my family line from time immemorial on that line.” This inspired and led him to create registration and ownership of the Anishinabek Solutrean Metis Indigenous Nation management company (ASMIN), federally registered to protect the name, and heritage.

In 2018, GCW presented the Hopi version of the Eagle and the Condor to ‘colonial’ lawyer, Glenn Bogue, a historian, whom he trusted and adopted into the ASMIN family, with the intent that he manage lawful and financial matters, and partake in the creation of the international Alliance of aboriginals.

Bogue claims he was previously adopted by the Kinakwii Nation, and has acted in several court cases, allegedly in support of these nations, on consignment, while demanding 25% of the ‘winnings’ for himself. June 2017, the Law Society suspended Bogue for ‘vexatious conduct’! “There is evidence, including comments from multiple judges, to suggest that Mr. Bogue is using litigation techniques that could harm the administration of justice and cause costs and delay to his clients and others.”

In the aboriginal nations, it is tradition to sit in Council with the Clan Mothers for the making of the final decisions. As well, the role of the mother and the grandmothers is to orally pass down the teachings of language, culture, traditions, and societal responsibilities. The Clan Mothers are an example of a powerful political role, in which the appointment of tribal chiefs is decided, among other significant roles. With the infiltration of colonization over the recent centuries, it has been observed that this respect for the Clan Mother’s appears to be dwindling, ignored and even disrespected.

In keeping with the ‘Prophecy’, a broad spectrum of nations, Chiefs and Clan Mothers came together, each offering input, discussion on uniting globally to take back their Sovereign rights and power. One Peoples Federation was born January, 2022.

All was moving in a good way . . . until it became evident that those who were not truly aboriginal had stealthily taken the helm of the ship, and were steering it into an iceberg!

Following acts of disrespect toward one Clan Mother and Chief, by a non aboriginal infiltrator Tribunal Prosecutor (TP) John Cipolla, both she with a group of nations departed to form their own ‘Federation of Indigenous Nations’. It was later learned that Cipolla, as acting Justice In Depew, NY was barred from the bench since 2002, and has since allegedly been charged for other criminal acts of theft and fraud.

In January 2023, the remaining team including North and South America, Australia, New Zealand, Caribbean, etc. … mutually agreed to the name Alliance of Indigenous Nations (AIN). A Treaty was drafted with the Inca Prophecy of the Eagle and the Condor, gleaned from the Mamos nation of Santa Marta, Columbia. The AIN was born with 7 nations signing … fast growing to 37 nations and more.

The disrespect of the ‘indigenous way’ became evident in the hijack and ‘control’ of the weekly ASMIN meetings, where Bogue, presents his perspective of ancient history - although very interesting, has nothing to do with the indigenous way in building communities with the inherent Clan Mothers.

According to Grand Chief Wabiska, he was encouraged to stay out of AIN and tend to his ASMIN flock, and leave the management of the AIN Tribunal to Bogue, as a self appointed (colonial) Attorney General (AG). Allegedly, all AIN & ASMIN finances went into his bank account, of which there has been no accounting presented. When asked about it, Bogue claimed there was $600 in the account. What happened to the ASMIN $75 annual membership fees, donations and AIN tribunal case ‘legal’ fees paid directly to JC and Bogue?

Is it ALL about the MONEY?

The AIN Tribunal brought in several cases of intelligent, loving parents, who had their healthy and happy children ripped from them, abducted by the Courts, via the Children’s Aid Society (CAS) and Police officers, on false and/or misleading reports by these authorities and school Principals, who are paid with our tax dollars, under the pretense that they serve and protect our children and communities.

Each of the above have a vested monetary interest and/or have received significant increases to their income, i.e. $30 K annual to CAS & Police. Schools risk loss of $20K from their annual budget, per student for dis-enrollment.

It became evident to one in close proximity to a distraught family, on whom ‘Prosecutor’ Cipolla (TP) encouraged and forcefully imposed a “50/50 peace bond” court action. There were Mothers who had already obtained full custody of their children, from criminally abusive fathers. In one case, this action resulted in the children being ripped from the mother, by the Children’s Aid Society (CAS), never to be seen again. One family was forced to flee across the country to save her 3 children and herself, losing their home, her job and endangering their lives. It also became evident that child trafficking may allegedly be involved.

When the judges all voted to rescind this order, the TP and AG lobbied the judges, particularly one with whom they were in close association, to encourage an overturn of their votes at the next meeting … After hearing more evidence in favour of rescinding the order, they unanimously overturned it again … Twice!

Concerned clerks and judges informed GC Wabiska of these two events, and due to his health, he appointed another to be Standing Grand Chief in his place, with specific instructions on what to do, until a new GC may step up.

Three of them, the TP, AG and one judge, non aboriginal adoptees to ASMIN showed their true colours. They dishonoured GC Wabiska, ignored and disrespected his choice of the Standing GC and have spread slander and lies about those who opposed their conduct. Their backgrounds continue to be researched.

GC Wabiska was even more disturbed to see these rogue individuals’ lies and manipulations, stating “So when I open a letter by Sabina Devita saying that she, John Cipolla, Glenn Bogue and Errol Starr Francis are “The ASMIN of Turtle Island Founders' Council” in control of the AIN… this is a lie. They are all colonials.”

I verily believe that “the four alleged perpetrators of fraud are non-aboriginal.” They have attempted to take over the oldest historic Métis Community family in Canada. They have claimed ownership to the Title of the ASMIN ‘Anishinabek Solutrean Métis Indigenous Nation’, which is also the birth and copyright of Grand Chief Wabiska, who introduced it to Bogue in 2020 … as was the Hopi version of the Eagle and the Condor that GB neglected to acknowledge.

“We were supposed to include community members … not take people and tell them they’re indigenous. … By which it is not. It is based on genealogy. He (GB) put a court case in BC and the judge said I was a pseudo commercial entity and I wasn't supposed to put anything more into the courts. I didn't put anything into the courts. He used my name and he's not allowed to use my name.”

Is this not identity theft and fraud? How many other documents and transactions has Mr. Bogue signed the Chiefs name to?

Ms DeVita, without authority, in total disrespect for Grand Chief and his appointed Standing Grand Chief, wrote to the ASMIN group:

“Our wonderful Grand Chief has taken leave and has officially resigned in his role due to his illness; he has handed over his figurehead title to a temporary standing Grand Chief at this moment with confirmation that the Founders’ Council (see below) will continue to run ASMIN.”

GC Wabiska IS ASMIN!!! Not a Title… Who coined him a “figurehead”? And who is this fictitious “Founders’ Council”? Founders of WHAT and who appointed them? Who has allegedly and fraudulently used GCW’s digital signature on his legal documents, without GCW’s knowledge or permission? Why was GCW’s face and history removed from HIS ASMIN domain?

Thank you Ms SD for acknowledging GCW’s history, while he is still alive … and kicking! May His ASMIN family bloodline and Legend live on for eternity!

“GC Wabiska is a Métis Canadian multidisciplinary scholar, environmental biologist, activist, enthusiast, internationally recognized Hereditary Grand Chief and an influential peace troubadour for his Anishinabek nation. The Anishinabek Solutrean Métis Indigenous Nation (ASMIN) is the oldest Métis un-surrendered, unconquered and un-treatied Nation in Kanat’an (sacred land).”

As Hereditary Grand Chief, he has worked at the municipal and two other levels in scientific positions in the provincial and federal (Indian Affairs) government. Simultaneously, he remains steadfast to teaching and guiding his Indigenous tribe during these current tumultuous times, of peace and meaningful reconciliation.

Elder, Grand Chief Mukwa reflects a high standard of excellence in his field within contemporary society; as an environmental biologist and in his indigenous nation developments. He was Canada’s Métis representative on the Bi-National Great Lakes 5-year Water Quality Review. He sat on Three Working Groups that reported to the Governments of Canada and the United States.

GC Mukwa’s impressive track record, wealth of experience and knowledge includes: Indigenous historian, researcher and writer, national/international Indigenous trailblazer of 42 years, mentor to his people in regards to drug/alcohol prevention, plus treatment of 34 years and leader in developing innovative technologies with his community teams in energy, housing, food production with international trade.”

As the colonial despots are provided their just deserts, the proverbial Phoenix will rise out of the ashes, and the Prophecy of the Eagle and the Condor will prevail.

“Only those who consciously acknowledge the Creator God as the Source and Essence of their Being as Love will survive the Apocalypse.”