A Cease and Desist order and Writ of Mandamus has been filed against US President Joseph Robinette Biden, US Space Force, US Air Force, Shriever Air Force, National Security Agency NSA, Council on Foreign Relations, Rothschild Inc., Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve, MOSSAD State of Israel, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, World Economic Forum, and all who have aided and abetted in weaponized genocide, ecocide and sabotage on multiple levels by fire, weather warfare, DEW, Scalar, Laser, Microwave, et al on Maui, Canada, US and around the globe.

There are significant eye witnessed reports, paired with scientific proof and evidence that the devastating inferno, which destroyed targeted buildings and pristine land masses, incinerating well over 1,000 lives (mainly children) in Lahaina, Maui starting August 8th, was without a doubt manufactured and orchestrated by the Weather Warfare weapons of the US Space Force and other Co-Defendants.

As the planned ‘wildfire’ in Lahaina spread, the Pacific’s top disaster management leaders were lounging in five-star Oahu resorts meeting, together with many of Hawaii’s emergency officials, educating them about how to respond in crisis situations, knowing full well that homes in Lahaina were burning to the ground.

There are eyewitness reports of orders in place to NOT sound the alarms or sirens; for schools to send the children to an empty home (while parents were working); and police were ordered by the ‘governing’ bodies to block roadways exiting the inferno. Hawaiian indigenous natives continue to stand their ground and will not sell their unceded land to anyone. “In 2002, lawsuits were filed by local natives… We have tolerated commercial science, to the point that they continue the desecration (of our land). For the first 20 years of Mana Kai, the Telescope operators left their trash for the native peoples to clean up, at our expense... Mark my words, you will not build on Mana Kai!”

These hostilities, by those who have appropriated the land and wealth of the original peoples, are an extension of an ancient plan to conquer and annihilate the indigenous nations of the world, those who understand our connection with our Creator and our responsibility to maintain the Earth that sustains us.

In 2008, the Hawaiian government launched the “Clean Energy Initiative”, pledging to establish ‘new green credentials’, with aims to use 100% renewable electricity to power the entire state by 2045. In 2018, the Co-Defendant WEF forum, announced Hawaii’s (Maui) plans to be the first US state to run entirely on “clean energy?” … at the cost of destroying nature and impeding/blocking God’s natural energy! An Air Force optical and Super computing Amos site was set up in Maui, where Directed Energy Weapons (DEW) were created and tested. An acceleration of these events is being carried out globally, while the Maui firestorm details are still being unraveled. Nearly 40 million acres of forest has been incinerated in Canada since late spring. This staggering number equates to nearly 60 thousand square miles, an area nearly the size of the state of Georgia that has gone up in flames in only a few short months. Other countries that have been and are incinerating include Greece, Spain, Portugal, Turkey, Italy, France, the Canary Islands, Kazakhstan, the UK and more. Constant "high pressure heat domes" are baking numerous parts of the world including the US, where Kansas just hit a record shattering heat index temperature of 134 degrees. Fisheries are collapsing along with crops as ocean temperatures continue to skyrocket.

Today’s actions are an extension of plans written in the ‘1974 Kissinger Report’ and co-defendant Rockefeller Foundation ‘2010 Lockstep Scenarios’ for a 90% world depopulation plan, between 2020 and 2050, which originated with JD Rockefeller’s Secret Covenant delivered to Eugenicist Freemasons in the early 1880s. Under the umbrella of the World Economic Forum (WEF) and WHO masterplans, this is just the beginning of what’s to come. Humanity worldwide must wake up now to realize these Co-Defendant Genocide perpetrators can only take away our God given power of Love, if we willingly give it to them. Fear not and say “No, I do not consent to the Genocidal propaganda.

Weather Warfare is a spiritual war against Humanity, Nature and the living Earth!

Mainstream and Alternative Media who choose not to report the truth of weaponized fires by Directed Energy Weapons of the US Space Force and other co-Defendants in Hawaii and throughout Canada, are guilty as co-Defendants aiding and abetting in genocide and crimes against humanity.

To the Mainstream and Alternative Media – Choose to report the forensic evidence that “the Weather Warfare destruction in Maui and over all of Canada is the product of directed energy and other weapons.” You can access the full evidence and Tribunal Cease and Desist Order: TRIBUNAL - GENOCIDE & ECOCIDE BY WEATHER WARFARE -DEW-SCALAR-LASER-MICROWAVE & SIMILAR WEAPONS- CEASE & DESIST ORDER-WRIT OF MANDAMUS

For more information, please contact Tribunal at peace@peaceinspace.org and info@icumedia.net

