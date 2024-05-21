There is a 500 year-old Prophecy, cited both by the Hopi Indians (NA) and the Inca (SA), which foretells of a great change, announcing that in the fifth Pachacuti (this 3rd millennium), the indigenous of the Eagle, that is to say, the aboriginals of North America, must unite with the indigenous of the Condor, the aboriginals of South America and walk together, or humanity will vanish off the face of the Earth.

The unfolding of the Eagle and the Condor is upon us in these Apocalyptic times. Apocalypse comes from ancient Greek meaning ‘revelation, disclosure'! A lifting of the veils, where the Truth of All That IS shall be revealed, providing those who have followed a dark path, one last opportunity to rise up, walk in the Light of Love and restore peace on Earth, or to be cast into the material eternal ‘hell’ of their own making. Despite all good selfless intentions, the dark somehow finds a way to sneak through the cracks to test one’s voracity!

“Choose you this day whom you will serve: God (LOVE)… or mammon (matter)!”

Since 2020, the onset of the greatest war on humanity, world nations have been ‘waking up’ with a profound desire to unite and fulfill the Prophecy! Many Nations began to commune and, with the onset of the Freedom Convoy in Canada, several nations formed alliances across the country … and around the globe, initiated by the Grand Chiefs and Clan Mothers, declaring their rightful Sovereignty over the colonial governments.

A differentiation of tribal visions, opened a crack when a few ‘colonial’ infiltrators, took control of the Anishnabek Solutrean Métis Indigenous Nation (ASMIN), who were at the helm of the global movement. A divide began, as the “Alliance of Indigenous Nations” (AIN) was founded in 2023.

The AIN Tribunal was allegedly created by those who presented themselves as sovran legal authorities, including ‘Attorney General’ Glenn Bogue and ‘Prosecutor’ John Cipolla! It was later learned that both men were allegedly disbarred from colonial courts, Cipolla in 2022 and Bogue in 2017.

Over the past 6 years, the ASMIN Grand Chief Wabiska (GC) has undergone recovery from a traumatic brain Injury and major brain surgery. In 2018, according to GC, Bogue (a court judge) encouraged him to stay out of the AIN Tribunal and tend to his ‘ASMIN flock’, to leave the general management of the Tribunal to him, with GC’s expectation that he would organize volunteer participation of community development.

However, unbeknown to GC, Bogue added his signature to multiple court documents, along with Bogue’s own ‘bogus’ signature … ‘A Leaping Ram’ and ‘Spirit Warrior’. As self-appointed Tribunal Attorney General (AG), all AIN and ASMIN finances were to be placed in a ‘Trust’ account, for future community development, on completion of a Treaty with the Crowns. According to GC, all activities were intended to be volunteer participation by the community’s own contributions, as by aboriginal custom.

Bogue, who has no evident indigenous bloodline, without consent, has allegedly used “blood” signatures of Clan Mothers, the Grand Chief, Indigenous Judges who resigned, along with his self-appointed ‘native’ names (Spirit Warrior – Leaping Ram), on mendacious claims and orders in colonial courts.

In the wake, the lives and livelihoods of children, parents and many others that these ‘lawyers’ are supposed to be defending, have been jeopardized, while the member and client ‘fees’ are pocketed or stashed in a fraudulent ‘Trust’ account of an alleged perpetrator, with zero accountability.

Bogue claimed he was previously adopted by the Kinakwii Nation, and has acted in several court cases, allegedly in support of these nations, on consignment, while allegedly demanding 25% of the ‘winnings’ for himself. June 2017, the Law Society suspended Bogue for ‘vexatious conduct’! “There is evidence, including comments from multiple judges, to suggest that Mr. Bogue is using litigation techniques that could harm the administration of justice and cause costs and delay to his clients and others.”

Bogue allegedly filed a case against his brother, POA of their Mother, allegedly using a ‘blood’ signature that belongs to another Chief of a tribe, for which he set up a Trust fund account in the Northern Credit Union:

“5. The Crown in general, and Crowns Newman and Burgess in specific must consult, and pay a fine for failure to consult since Jan 19, 2023 of $ 1.6 million per day until the day the consultation commences. The payment shall be made to the Universal Supreme Court of the T*********, in Trust.

7. Spirit Warrior is “bound” to the TUSC and the Canadian Courts as an Indigenous Representative of Choice.”

The number of court cases filed by Bogue were not reported and are still unknown to the court judges and Grand Chief.

What an opportunity this became for a few colonial criminals to take the helm, hide behind the sovran veil, to allegedly destroy the lives of families, while stealing the wealth of Creator’s ‘keepers of the land’, allegedly via child trafficking, larceny, land/resource misappropriation … (“TUMULT - Mother Lode Trust – become a member $55!”)

Where is the accountability?

Over the past few weeks, Grand Chief was informed that no accounting was done on any monies received, and disbursements were sent to non aboriginal volunteers without the GCs knowledge or approval, and allegedly has been going on for a number of years.

Essentially non-Aboriginals have taken over the aboriginal community’s control and assets in fraud. The victims are the community affiliates and particularly Grand Chief.

To affect the evidence flow, Grand Chief resigned from ASMIN appointing a standing Grand Chief in his stead, until corporate matters of authority are resolved. This enticed the four key players to go into a full-on takeover of the community, and removal of the Grand Chief’s presence off of his corporately owned website. They falsely believe they own the rights to the “ASMIN Management Corporations!”

However, Grand Chief does control the name and community through his Anishinabek Solutrean Metis Indigenous Nation Management Corporation (a federally registered company), to protect the name and heritage, primarily due to two previous attacks by non-Aboriginals to steal the name of the Nation.

GC: “I own the Anishinabek Solutrean Métis Indigenous Nation management corporation, which protects the name ASMIN. I am the only Director. The other thing is, I am the only one who knows my genealogy. It's all about my lineage.

So when I open a letter by Sabina Devita saying that she, John Cipolla, Glenn Bogue and Errol Starr Francis are “The ASMIN of Turtle Island Founders' Council” in control of the AIN… this is a lie. They are all colonials.”

The ASMIN domain was allegedly moved to “askit4equity” and when confronted on issues about the membership fees, it allegedly became evident that their ‘web assistant took control of all the domains and took down the member page, so no one was able to access their ASMIN documents, nor see where their funds have gone … zero accountability.

The other critical issue is the fact that Lawyer, Glenn Bogue, has allegedly been placing numerous court actions into the Superior Courts of Justice across Canada and to the Appeals Court of Canada, using Grand Chief’s signature without his knowledge or approval. According to GC, the stories that Bogue is relaying to Grand Chief are minimal and after the fact not believable. This violates the sanctity of the Grand Chief’s family history back to 1600, and the creation of the first Metis (Half Breed) family clan, community Nation, with the many aboriginal side branches of relations not under the Indian Act of/or those Métis under script.

The extent of property theft of the assets and other fraudulent actions are still being investigated by community partners. The most notable fact and coverup of the activities of these non aboriginals is the removal of all the Grand Chief’s history, of the family genealogy and providence of the community, from the various websites and closure of the main web site and ‘membership’ pages.

The other main issue is that these non-aboriginals have allegedly subverted the intent of the community to other non-Aboriginals (colonials), who are supporting strange ideologies inconsistent with Aboriginal customs, traditions and laws.

This Community / Nation requests a full investigation as to the alleged criminal actions of the non-Aboriginal persons, who have taken over the ASMIN community/Nation’s assets and finances.