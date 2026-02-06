In early 2024, while visiting a Hawaiian island, I came across some very disturbing information regarding the cause of the Maui DEW fire attack, and who was behind it. This information was confirmed and I am compelled to share the entire story now.

December 2000, I was blessed to escort our elderly Mother, to visit my sister, who lived in Oahu, since the 1990’s. At that time, she worked for the Inter Island airlines and was presented a gift of a 3 day trip to Maui, to stay at the Royal Lahaina, on the top floor in King Kamehameha’s suite, with his kingly 4 poster bed.

Shortly after settling into the room, I stepped out onto the corner balcony, facing south and west, with an unobstructed view of that entire coast of the island. Magically, right before my eyes, three large whales breached, in answer to a prayer.

With intense enthusiasm and video camera in hand, my sister and I rushed down to the bar patio, and told the bartender what I saw and was going to record. He laughed and said, “Really? This is too early for their return!” … Haughtily I replied, “Oh yeah! Well, I am pointing my camera out there… and they’ll do it again … Watch Me!” Sure enough, no sooner did I push the record button, the 3 large whales, breached again, in sequence, twice. I was truly amazed and bewildered … and the bartender was blown away with excitement. What an amazing introduction to Maui!

We toured the quaint town of Lahina, the little shops, including Wyland’s Gallery of his magnificent paintings of whales and wildlife of the islands … then went for a delightful dinner at ‘Bubba Gumps’!

Marine artist Wyland got his start in Laguna Beach before moving part time to Maui, where he would dive with humpback whales, depicted in life-size murals and paintings. His gallery of nearly 40 years in Lahaina on Front Street was destroyed along with the rest of the town. (Photos courtesy of Wyland)

All this beauty, wonder and splendor went up in flames, due to horrendous greed and demonic evil, which is prevalent in today’s world.

August 24, 2018, a wildfire broke out on the hillside above Lahaina, driven by high winds resulting from the low pressure of Hurricane Lane that passed south of the Hawaiian Islands. The fire destroyed 2,100 acres, 21 houses, and 27 cars causing $4.3 million in damage, yet stopped just short of incinerating the town.

In response to this ‘near miss’, Maui County made little, to no investment in preventing the same thing from occurring again, which it did exactly five years later under eerily similar and questionable ‘meteorological’ conditions?

Was the first hit just a test run? Why was nothing proposed or implemented to prevent a potential future event? It is blatantly evident that the Island governance are complicit in this action. They ensured they were absent, in Oahu for a ‘conference’ the day of destruction!!!

August 8, 2023, when I tuned into the shocking cataclysmic news of the Maui inferno, as it was happening, those magnificent memories came to mind, followed by the heart wrenching consideration that God’s Earth was burning to Hell … incited by demons. This fire is a diabolic orchestration of the ‘elite’ puppeteers seduced by Satan.

The second fire could not be stopped on the east end of town, and burned everything in its path, all the way to the waterfront, while destroying every building in the historic county. Thousands of people have lost their homes and possessions, as the fast moving flames engulfed parts of the island, including the resort city of Lahaina, which was decimated … including King Kamehameha’s Royal suite.

The hall of historic Waiola Church and nearby Lahaina Hongwanji Mission are engulfed in flames along Wainee Street on August 8, 2023, in Lahaina, Hawaii.

How is it that metal cars, with a melting point between 1200 and 2700 Fahrenheit, became like lava and the windows vanished, while plant life beside them was untouched? The ONLY answer to this is Direct Energy Weapons.

Flames traveled across hundreds of feet of pavement and jumped across a 4 lane highway to bounce into the ocean and incinerate all the boats. How is this possible with the wind moving in the opposite direction?

Why were those who attempted to escape, via the only highway, blocked by the dictates of an ‘officer of the law’ who gave an idiot robot the authority to stand guard? Why didn’t people take him down, like the one wise man who walked past him? This was obviously a plot to destroy the evidence. This is WAR! All of the criminals must be held accountable. Perhaps it’s time to flip the iconic pyramid on its point?

At the onset of the catastrophe, where were the Council members and why did they not answer the call? The largest outdoor emergency sirens system in the world never made a sound, as the fire devoured Lahaina! Why not? What happened to the children who were sent home from school… their parents likely working? Several busloads of students, were spotted and recorded heading into Oprah’s complex … never to be seen again. Where did they go?

Property owned by billionaires, with ‘blue’ roofs, were untouched by flames, including Oprah Winfrey’s, while homes and buildings around them were burned to the ground. Why and how is that possible?

Posted video clips, created by victims in the midst of the fire, were rapidly blocked or taken offline, including all indications pointing to the truth behind the DEWs - Direct Energy Weapons.

What was the significant role of superstar Oprah Winfrey in this colossal catastrophe? Why were Fema agents spotted fire proofing her home, just days before the Maui mass destruction?

Allegedly, Oprah has historic involvement with a Satanic cult, of billionaires, Eugenicists, Hollywood elitists and world diplomats, which dates back to JD Rockefeller. They were interested in buying up the town of Lahaina to transform it into a WEF style “15 minute SMART city” concentration camp, on a CCP credit system, like the UN, WHO and WEF’s Klaus Schwaab have been inciting around the globe. “You will own nothing … and you will be happy!” They have been very successful in convincing Chinada’s Mayors to sell their souls to Satan.

The WEF, UN & WHO were infiltrated in 1946, by those complicit in the orchestration of WWI, II and now III, with a 90% world depopulation plan.

If we humans were astute enough to question the acronyms that these world leader employ, there just may be some hesitancy and reconsideration… to run the other way. SMART stands for “Secret Military Arsenal Residential Technology” (3G- 6G), which transmit radio frequencies (RF) that trigger the ‘bioweapons’ like CoVID-19 …Certificate of Vaccine ID-AI (artificial intelligence) connected to Bill Gates 2012 nanochip patent WO2020060606! It is in one’s best interest to investigate what witches brew is in the quackzines - and all Pharma products - before willingly ingesting any of them.

That said, what happened to the overweight Oprah Winfrey? She was taken to Gitmo, in early December 2023, while her newly cloned youthful double took her place on the Jimmy Kimmel Show.

“Winfrey was part of a villainous group that planned to raze Maui to the ground and rebuild a “smart 15-minute city” on the ashes, charged with treason, accessory to mass murder, conspiracy to influence an election outcome, aiding and abetting the enemy, and other high crimes and misdemeanors, talk show host Oprah Winfrey has been an inmate at Guantanamo Bay since early December, a source at GITMO told Real Raw News.”

“JAG had evidence proving that Winfrey had foreknowledge about the unstoppable blaze that reduced Lahaina to mounds of ash last August, a catastrophe that purportedly began when a strong high-pressure system north of Hawaii intensified easterly trade winds that toppled utility poles and power lines that hadn’t been de-energized beforehand.”

“The case of JAG vs. Oprah Winfrey reached a theatrical conclusion Monday morning when Winfrey was executed at Guantanamo Bay for having aided and abetted the enemy, FEMA, in depriving Hawaii residents and tourists of life and property during last summer’s Maui inferno”

In truth, the US does not and never did own the Hawaiian islands. They were usurped by President Roosevelt December 7, 1941, with the implant of Pearl Harbor, against Queen Liliʻuokalani’s wishes. At her request, in a private meeting, November 1941, President Tanaka asked Roosevelt to remove the harbor or they would bomb it on that date. Roosevelt told no-one about it, as he wanted an excuse to test Einstein’s Atom bomb . . . then destroyed Hiroshima, killing over 800,000 innocent Japanese… This was their excuse to enter WWII, as they supplied munitions to ALL sides of the war… Nazi Germany included.

Not much different than what they are doing to Maui today. History repeats itself if we don’t learn our lessons.

“Only those who consciously acknowledge God as the Source and Essence of their Being as LOVE, will survive the Apocalypse that is to come!” … First given to me, following a close encounter with 5 Pleiadean ships, January 1971, via 4 night long visions over 7 years, of all that has occurred and all that is yet to come.