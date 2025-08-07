Sterry’s Substack

Sterry’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
:karen-ann :lucyk macdonald's avatar
:karen-ann :lucyk macdonald
12hEdited

i am not amused to that men think they have any entitlement to land that was left to the hereditary caretakers from day 1 on artifacts we have thousands of years old and feel they have any sense of allodial title, and any even first year legalise foreign agent can see the flaw in all his papers or waving fictious flags/owning "bills/acts"- just more masons playing word smithing for their lodges. he, further has no appointment to speak on behalf of any true sovereign nor knows the true rules of the upper international court that is usurpation of authority and is treason. the "acting justices" do not FLEE court rooms. they can also leave if there is no one they can see or has authority does not mean they "abandon" the ship either. playing in their CJS is just that- all public & private and common legalisers PMA cult of the UCC are all "playing" as law or practicing and an insult to our intelligence as sovereign savages with actual lawful treatys. km :karenann

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Susan E. Terry
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture