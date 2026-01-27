Sterry’s Substack

Pauline Chartrand
1d

Norman should reach out to the Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedom, John Carpay, https://www.jccf.ca/. They can help! Tell him.

Unapologetically Me
3d

Dear Norm & S Terry,

I am shocked & appalled at the hardships and the family terror and attacks Norm is enduring.

While there's probably a little more to the story (there always is) it sounds to me like greed has replaced morality and basic human decency. In so many "families".

Also concerning is the fact that I'm in pretty much the same situation that Norm found himself in 10 years ago. (In my case, I had a youngster at the time I moved back to our hometown. )

I too currently live with my extremely elderly mum whose wish it is to live in the family home which is located on a very large rural property, until "God decides to take her to heaven."

I am single with no dependents, now, as are my only brother & an elder sister, however other than daily phone calls to check whether mum's alive: they're absent and visit infrequently.

My younger lives in the area however she and her husband are very wealthy and terribly busy, what with their own family, seeing to the needs of my sister's dying MIL (and trying to speed up that process which prevents travelling...) as well as selling and buying homes every few years (so STRESSFUL!!) so I'm mum's primary caregiver.

I take care of all her daily needs.

I advocate & translate for her during medical emergency situations (she has lived in Canada for 70 years but still doesn't speak, understand or write English well) as well as doctor appointments, load her walker & drive and assist her during those medical appointments (in my own vehicle as mum has never had a vehicle nor a driver's license. Even after my father died unexpectedly over 40 years ago).

Etc.

I am a "senior" and maintain, or oversee the maintenance of, this old house & property & see to mum's comfort and well-being. I trouble shoot her every problem and solve her endless daily "life" issues.

This is an utterly thankless 24/7 job however my siblings believe that mum "takes care of me..."

Am guessing that Norman's "family" believe the same thing!! 😂

For the record: in this town, "Retirement Living" complexes (just the basics) can cost $6, 000.00 per month. Not luxurious digs either. That's without the additional costs associated with "Assisted Living" in those facilities.

Most members of mum's "loving family" are aware of those facts as my sister's MIL is currently dying of cancer in one of those Retirement "Units".

My brother and elder sister know too. My brother drove her there late last year when he was here, and they brought home pamphlets and all the papers. When I asked when mum intends to move he replied "when she's ready".

That's when I began trying to figure out what to do. STAT. To preemptively make changes so that I too can either call mum once a day or show up twice a year or in my elder sister's case: Only when her signature is required on a change to mum's will...

They have all encouraged mum to move into the same complex as my MIL against her expressed wishes to remain "at home" until God takes her.

That move will eventually drain all mum's (my father's, as mum never worked outside the home), her savings account, her investment accounts, and most of what the sale of this property will bring in, as extreme longevity runs in my mother's family. 😉

They also know that moving her threatens my own future housing situation and well being.

Feel like my head is in a guillotine now and that my "family" will be giving the order soon. My wealthy sister now has "power of attorney"...

Lots of this type of crap going around. Too much.

Canada is BROKEN. Continuing to reside here is not my wish. It's my "duty".

God helps those who help themselves though...

If you're reading this: Hang in there Norman. I wish you the best of luck navigating your very treacherous waters.

I also truly wish I had more to offer you than this story and encouragement however as mentioned: There but for the grace of God, and this money pit of a property which was inherited by my mum who didn't even know how to write a cheque when my father passed in '84 (and still doesn't) go I.

🙏

