“United we stand . . . divided we fall!”

What is the significance of this simple statement, which has resounded throughout the ages … and how may the collective ‘We’ accomplish this universal feat?

The onslaught of divisive media ‘propaganda’ began with J.D. Rockefeller pre WWI, amped up in WWII, and has stealthily crept into every home and school via radio, film, television and technology, since the 1800s.

Over the past 4 decades, propaganda has amped up with computer technology ‘programming’, via an out of control virus, designed to twist, control and destroy the minds of all humankind, particularly since “1986 The Act” when Pharma began buying up ALL mainstream media … “Those who control the media control the masses.”

Enter Norman Traversy, Firefighter, resident of Ottawa, a true theorist and #1 Canadian Hero, who revealed a plethora of conspiracies initiated by a man operating under the guise of “Prime” Minister!

Norman is a man on a Mission ~ like David who took down Goliath with a single stone from his slingshot. His weapon of choice may just do the trick . . . the Sword of Truth!

Norman was dubbed Firefighter of the Year, after being severely burned and injured while saving someone’s life, who was involved in a serious highway accident. Although plagued with severe pain and PTSD, Norman was denied his WSIB benefits and lost everything . . . his home, his wife and a means to make a prosperous living.

Like a phoenix out of the ashes, Norman rose up to fight for justice, in pursuit of exposing the injustices of Justin Trudeau (JT), on behalf of all Canadians, presenting evidence that exposed JT as being implicit in a global criminal cartel and the truth behind his demonic ‘acting’ role in the ‘plandemic’ with a 90% world depopulation plan, starting December 2015. He also has information about JT’s alleged role in the Picton Pig Farm, the Canadian version of Epstein’s Island, of which Trudeau was also allegedly involved.

Despite the illegal employment of the “Emergencies Act” by Justin (Castro) Trudeau, Norman stood firm, presenting truth of all historic crimes that JT enacted or was involved in, even as a drama teacher, in Ottawa.

Throughout the Trucker Freedom movement, Norman raised money in a GoFundMe account, which he used for filing legal lawsuits against Trudeau, to attain Justice for all Canadians … and he is still fighting! . . . Now… for his life!

Now that it appears the dust of the Truckers Convoy and the plandemic restrictions are settling, and a ruling that the use of the Emergencies Act to stop ‘Freedom Convoy’ is unreasonable … this is just the calm before the storm.

Norman is now battling another storm with 3 of his 7 siblings, while his delightful Mother’s Human Rights are being viciously violated.

On January 12, 2026, Norman was brutally, physically and psychically attacked and beaten, by his own family, with no justifiable support from Ottawa police.

Norman is the eldest son of 96 year old mother, Mair Traversy, in a family of eight children. He assisted greatly in raising all his siblings, as his mother was consistently ill during and after childbirth, from the back to back pregnancies. Norman lovingly cared for and tended to his mother… and siblings, throughout the years ensuring all were groomed and fed at home and school. He even ran home and back from school at lunchtime, to ensure his mother’s needs were met. He has lived in Mair’s condo, at her request, for over ten years, and ensures that she enjoys a quality life. She appreciates his devotion and promised that her condo would go to him upon her death, so he would have a place to live (recorded in a telephone conversation).

Norman was very close to all his family, up until two years ago, when he had a falling out with sister Laura Armitage, who allegedly thought he had accused her of stealing items that went missing from his mother’s condo … He did not blame her, but perhaps she had a sense of guilt?

March 2025, sisters Laura and Mary allegedly put their Mother, Mair into a small private room under solitary confinement, for one month, with limited stimulation or activity and no entertainment, or visitors, at Ottawa hospital, … This resulted after Laura fed this ‘diabetic’ woman abundant sugar, which, when Norman asked, Laura allegedly claimed her Mother had requested. They did not inform other family members of Mair’s whereabouts, although it was later reported to sister Joan, who found her and spoke to hospital attendants, that Mair was physically capable to return home, after day 3 in the hospital!!!

April 7, 2025, Mair, of sane mind, drafted a one page hand written affidavit, revoking Power of Attorney to son Paul and daughter Mary, expressing her wishes to transfer Power of Attorney to her daughter Joan and husband, Duka Kitaljevich. This was witnessed and signed on the back, by friends Nancy Ferguson and Shawna Young, of Ottawa, Ontario.

On January 12, 2026 around 2:30 pm, Norman’s brother Paul from Halifax, who lost his son the year prior, called him to say he “better get home.” Norman thought there was something wrong with his mother. Unbeknown, his sister Laura Armitage had called the Ottawa police, claiming that Norman had stolen his mother’s silver. Before police arrived the siblings confronted Norman on it, so he brought out the box from its secure place, showed it to them, then asked his Mother what she wanted done with it. He then placed it in a cupboard, as he she requested.

The officers arrived about 3 pm, and ordered Norman to stay in his room, while the siblings spoke with the officers . . . for 3 hours. Norman’s door was shut and guarded by one of the 3 officers, Constables Kelly- badge #9239, Lakhlalki - #3286 and Trevor Watson - #7006.

When they let Norman out of his room, where he resided for over 10 years, he insisted that the officers remove his siblings, as he did not feel safe with them there. “They need to go.” The officers said, “They don’t need to go unless your mother tells them to go.” His mother, who was likely very confused, with all of what had transpired, said nothing. So the Officers left.

Following accusations of Norman stealing his mother’s silver, he did not feel safe, so decided to leave, with a bag of his toiletries in hand. As he approached the door, Laura screamed, “He’s stealing Mom’s silver!” Paul immediately jumped up and punched Norman in the side of head, damaging his right ear, then twisted his arm up behind his back, to get the bag, severely damaging his right hand. Laura grabbed Norm by the throat and choked him … He was brutally beaten and bruised all over his body. According to Norman, during this beating, Laura’s husband James was sitting a chair smirking.

After the assault, Norman called the police from the guest suite, and said, “I want them charged and arrested for assault, so I can go home.” They said they would go talk to them. When they arrived, officer Trevor Watson claimed Norman’s bruises to be old, and stated it was “just a scratch”… and no charges were laid. The officers just left.

Norman was then locked out of his home, of 10 years, and ALL his belongings, valuables, clothing, computer, furniture, money, memorabilia … Everything was stolen, even his car, which he ‘bought’ from his Mother, as she can no longer drive… particularly to do her shopping and errands, take her to doctor’s appointments and drive her around town ‘every’ day.

Paul changed the locks on the condo and the storage bin. Laura and brother Mark, put locks on the car wheels and his car was later towed to an unknown location.

Norman, who has been the primary care giver for over 10 years, called his Mother January 17th, with a friend on the line, who recorded it. His mother stated that she wanted Norman to come back home.

Paul then took his mother’s phone, erased Norman’s phone number, blocked him from calling and changed the phone answer message from his Mother Mair’s message to his, answering as ‘Paul’.

Isn’t this extortion and elder abuse? Why aren’t the police doing anything about it? What lies did the siblings tell them? Are the police in on it? Will they get a cut in Mair’s and Norm’s property?

What happened to the ‘Hippocratic Oath’ ~ “Do No Harm!”

Norman’s Mother is being held hostage and no one has been able to visit or to contact her. January 19, a friend of the Mair’s went to visit her with her dog, which she loved. When the friend knocked on the door, Paul told her that Mom was resting and sent the friend away.

Norman twice requested that the Ottawa Police do wellness checks on his Mother, in addition to reporting additional crimes of theft of his car, and towing it to an unknown location. The police were reluctant to take the new information. One Officer who had gone to do a check days before, was informed by Paul that his Mother was fine and resting. Isn’t this cause for concern. Why did he not check to see if she was alive?

On January 24, Norman again called the Ottawa Police and requested a wellness check. He said he would meet them there with a friend, to ensure his mother was well and to see where his belongings were stored. When Norman and friend arrived, his brothers Paul and Mark were loading up a truck with all his belongings, while six (6) Ottawa police officers blocked him from even seeing his property! Neither was he allowed to see his Mother and his phone number was blocked on her phone.

Isn’t this is conspiracy, extortion and collusion? Why would the the officers not let him see his Mother?

Norman was given a location as to where his property was moved and a key. However, everything was in unmarked boxes and difficult to determine, if all was there. He did discover that all his mother’s dishes were in in a box that he opened. Why? What is she eating off of? Is she even in the apartment? Is Paul driving back to Halifax?

What have these diabolic criminals done with their Mother Mair? They must be taken to task.

If anyone has a solution to this conundrum, Norman Traversy needs your help Now! He has no money and no home put his belongings that are in storage. He is very concerned about his Mother and what has happened to her.

Norman once stated that Mair was the real “Money Penny”… a character from the James Bond series, who has amazing stories to tell.

Where is James Bond when you need him?

Norman’s friend, US Major General Paul Vallely sent a glowing letter that speaks volumes.

Norman’s dear Freedom Fighter friend, Brad Wozny wishes to acknowledge his outstanding and pristine record of courage.

To Whom It May Concern,

My name is Brad Wozny, a former Canadian Infantry Soldier, a former Ontario Ministry of Natural Resources Initial Attack Fire Ranger (Wildfire Fighter) honoured with a HERO Award, older brother to a former high ranking CSIS Intelligence officer, an advocate for freedom and sovereignty, and importantly - a devoted friend of Norman V. Traversy.



Over the years I've known Norman, I've come to see not just the hero the world recognizes, but the deeply compassionate man behind the medals. Through countless conversations and moments shared with his remarkable mother…a World War II British Navy veteran with top security clearance, who directly inspired Ian Fleming's iconic "Moneypenny" in the James Bond novels…I’ve witnessed a family legacy of quiet courage and unwavering duty. It is with profound respect and gratitude that I write this letter on Norman's behalf.



Norman's record speaks volumes: voted Firefighter of the Year by his peers, recipient of the Fire Services Exemplary Medal from the Governor General on March 28, 2003. For more than twenty-five years as a firefighter-paramedic, he rushed into danger time and again, pulling men, women, and children from the brink of death, even as injuries scarred his own body. He raised eight siblings across military bases, carrying the weight of family while serving others. Yet through every hardship, Norman's heart never hardened—he simply grew more determined to stand for what is right, no matter the cost.



That same selfless fire drives him still. In 2020, he delivered boxes of evidence to the American and Mexican embassies, earning a personal thank-you letter from President Trump for exposing serious breaches that touched international law. With trusted allies from the legal community, he courageously filed a criminal lawsuit against those in power, refusing to let corruption go unchallenged.



Norman became a beacon in the Canadian Freedom Convoy, a movement the Supreme Court of Canada has twice affirmed as lawful, while ruling the invocation of the Emergencies Act illegal. He coordinated resources with peace and precision, bridging Convoy leaders, Ottawa Police, and emergency services, while briefing supportive U.S. military contacts on the calm resolve of everyday Canadians amid escalating tensions. Through it all, he remained a voice for the voiceless, protecting the vulnerable without ever raising a fist.



On a more personal note, I've seen Norman's gentleness in action: stopping on Ottawa streets to help strangers in need, and—most tenderly—caring for his 95-year-old mother with daily devotion. He prepares her meals, cleans her home, shops for groceries, runs errands, and drives her to appointments, all with a patience and love that moves me deeply. In a world that often rewards the loud and the ruthless, Norman quietly embodies the strength of true character: fierce protector, gentle caregiver, unyielding truth-seeker.



He is the rare soul who hears the ancient call…”Whom shall I send? And who will go for us?”, and answers without hesitation: "Here am I. Send me!" (Isaiah 6:8). Norman has answered that call again and again, not for glory, but because his heart compels him to defend the innocent, comfort the suffering, and fight for a freer, more just Canada.



It is my wish, will and request that you consider the full measure of this extraordinary man: a quiet hero whose life has been one long act of service and sacrifice. Norman Traversy deserves justice, compassion, and the opportunity to continue his work for the good of all Canadians.

If you are able to assist Norman with his legal and living costs, please go to his GiveSendGo account https://www.givesendgo.com/werisetheyfall

