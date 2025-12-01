It’s an essential lesson on 20th and 21st century history: that ALL wars are bankers’ wars.

From 1815, Napolean’s Waterloo to 1919, when Germany was burdened with 132 billion gold marks in reparations, to 1944 when American banks formalized global financial dominance at Breton Woods, World War II followed the exact pattern of World War I. It’s their winning formula: create debt crisis, fund both sides, collect through conquests, and ultimately emerge more powerful than before the conflict. WWIII is no different.

All sides of these wars were heavily funded by Rothschild banks, with payback, ONLY in GOLD. This is how they have acquired all world banks. The Federal Reserve is a Central bank, a take over of the US Treasury!

President D. Roosevelt was instrument in the 1932 Federal Reserve ‘Banking Act’, under which they provided funding and weaponry to all sides of WWII, particularly the Germans, and like the Rothschild banksters, accepted payment back in gold. They did not enter the war until 1940, as Roosevelt wanted to test the atom bomb … on Hiroshima. WWII never ended…

The trigger that set all these wars in motion is ‘Propaganda’, creating mass hysteria! “Those who control the media control the masses.” In 1928, Edward Bernais, nephew of Sigmund Freud, wrote the book he forever regretted publishing.

The Battle of Waterloo, Edward Jenner’s 1798 cowpox vaccine, designed to build immunity to smallpox, was distributed to troops on all sides, to gain ‘immunity’! However, in 1989, after 45 years of in-depth study of registration statistics in London England, Alfred R. Wallace’s thorough investigation proved, with conclusive evidence, that the smallpox vaccine and ALL so called ‘vaccines’ then … and now are completely useless and dangerous, to all life forms – mankind and animals (pets and livestock).

WWI, Oil Tycoon, Freemason, Eugenicist, JD Rockefeller’s meningitis vaccine, was distributed and injected into to all soldiers worldwide, along with the roll out of the Radio Frequency - RF towers, which triggered an outbreak worldwide. Agent Orange, a poison gas was sprayed into the trenches to kill everything in its path. Today it is used as chemo therapy. Draconian measures, like masking and keeping patients in darkened room, exacerbated the impact, killing 2/3rds of the world population.

Propaganda played a pivotal role during World War II, serving as a crucial tool for governments to influence public opinion, boost morale, and galvanize citizens to support the war effort, the conflict, which spanned from 1939 to 1945. Propaganda was used not only to recruit soldiers and secure funding, but also to demonize the enemy and promote national unity.

JD Rockefeller’s 1935 patent ‘corona’ virus vaccine (Avian flu from a bat) was injected into the Jews, after stealing all their wealth, corralling them in cattle cars, to send to concentration camps, where Pharma experimented on them, to find new ways to poison humankind. They were forced into gas chambers, then dumped them by truckloads into giant pits.

WWIII was also ignited via propaganda, starting in 1986, ‘The Act’, when pharmaceutical companies were deemed no longer liable for injuries or deaths, due to vaccines or pharmaceuticals, by 12 Senators in the USA. Pharma immediately began buying up and controlling ALL Mainstream Media (MSM) worldwide, pushing drugs, promoting lies and censoring truth.

Today, they are creating over 500, 15 minute cities (reserves), across ‘Chinada’, where the resident POWs will be put on a limited credit system (no more cash). If anyone steps outside their zone, they will lose credits . . . never to return. We cannot let the demons control nor take our gold dowry from us. We must take back our power NOW!

The big questions are; When will all humankind wake up? ‘How’ and What must we do to stop this? The answers are Now… say, NO! I Do Not Consent!’ and unite in positive conscious action, to save and protect all lifeforms on God’s green Earth.

We must stand in our Love Light, the conscious essence that entered our spacesuit at birth… The dark cannot tolerate the Light, nor enter the forcefield of Love! Fear Not! False Evidence Appearing Real.

So what does this have to do with these beautiful healthy creatures embroiled in the Ostrich Farm Massacre?? EVERYTHING!!! This diabolic massacre is a precursor . . . a stepping stone, to the slaughter and massacre of our entire country . . . and world. If they get away with their master plan here, the rest of this world is doomed, starting in ‘Chinada’.

Hundreds of perfectly healthy birds, whose eggs provide more nutrients and health benefits, than any other food source on Earth, also known to combat the ill effects of the bioweapon, were slaughtered, on November 6, 2025, by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA), under the recommendation of the UN ‘Animal Health’ policy.

The question is WHY? What pure evil lurks within these CFIA demons, to approach the UN, a world organization, which originated in 1945, via Indonesian President Soekarno, as a platform for world peace… to follow orders for the massacre of over 300 healthy, loving creatures of God.

These Ostriches offered a cure for all who succumbed to receiving Fauci’s 2002 patented, Sars CoV2 poison, which was banned in the US, November 2015, as a dangerous bioweapon, from Gates funded N Carolina, Chapel Hill lab. Fauci moved it to Canada’s Winnipeg lab. December 2015, PM Trudeau sold the bioweapon and the mRNA from Acuitas BC lab, to Gates funded Wuhan lab, where it was laced with multiple deadly poisons, that killed all the ferrets that Pfizer tested it on within 2 weeks. Then they rolled it out to the public. For this, Trudeau received $500 million, plus a $40 kickback for every dose sold worldwide, from his Ukraine Lab, where he sent $30 Billion of Canadians tax dollars, the entire military budget and all our equipment, to protect his ass-ets from being bombed by Russia. Actor, President Zelensky let criminals out of jail, and set the stage to bomb his own people, and claim it was Russia.

“The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) does not report directly to the UN, but participates in international standard-setting bodies, such as the Codex Alimentarius Commission, which is part of the UN system. The CFIA’s involvement helps promote ‘science-based’ approaches and supports international trade regulations.”

This farm was not trading, selling or eating these beautiful birds. They were creating antibodies to counter the bioweapon, for the health of humankind. Universal Osterich Farm owners daughter, Katie Pasitney has questions and is digging for answers.

“If they (CDN Gov, RCMP and UN) can wage war on a family, 135 km away from a major city … This was not just a small, “we have to put a few cows down!” … This was A) a thousand bullets at night, and B) hired marksmen to kill animals that run at 45 miles an hour. They are sentient beings that we taught to trust man….”

Katie continued, “Then they didn’t secure a perimeter. There were people all over that could’ve been at risk of being shot. They just got sloppy, because their egos were so big. And they think that they can get away with… whatever? But if they can do that here … this isn’t a government that ordered this. This is a Cartel!” Katie emphasized!

“They were stealing our science. We are so sure of it. We know that they were taking our blood (samples). We know that they didn’t want our antibodies, the minute we showed them proof, a few years ago in Bio Solutions Lab, Québec that ran our antibody results, showing we could neutralize CoVID 19 variants. That Lab was bought out and the owner had to sign a NDA (nondisclosure agreement). He wasn’t allowed to talk to us. Ever since, I believe that has put a target on our back, because we are directly at odds with Big Pharma that doesn’t want anything (cure) with this strength for health out there.”

Katie noted that there were 314 Ostriches with multiple bullets wounds were taken to the dump. Weeks prior to the massacre there was a huge police presence and garbage bins coming in and going out ‘like crazy’ noticed the numbers of ostriches declining, and the number 79 was spray painted on the inside of the bales. “We believe that they took 79 of our ostriches alive, hauling them out in dumpsters and they have taken them to a university or a lab, to continue to work with our decades of old genetics from around the world.”

The CFIA refused to test the ostriches, before and after the culling, although it was requested several times. What happened to over 70 (79?)of these innocent traumatized birds?

Katie has concerns that the live ostriches were shipped to the University of Saskatchewan, to be experimented on by Dr Angela Rasmussen, from the US, who works with the UN and the NIH, and are implicit in world depopulation with a bioweapon. She is also a member of the WHO Ad Hoc Expert Committee for Preclinical Models of COVID-19 and sits on the Editorial Boards at Vaccine, mSphere, and Cell Reports.

If this is correct, there must be an investigation immediately, and all the demons implicit in this crime, must be seized, jailed and served their just deserts.

CFIA’s instructions and authority came from … a foreign entity (WHO) that has NO jurisdiction over the Crown Corporation of Canada, which Justin Trudeau sold to China (CCP), November 2022, via the Securities Exchange Commission, in Washington DC, where it was first registered in 1861, by Queen Victoria.9

Katie solemnly stated, “One thing we did believe, at the beginning of this is, there was this weird strange feeling that the world we live in now, to make a really big change, something like this catastrophe had to happen. So, if it took almost 1000 bullets to change the world, it will feel like there is some justice. If we can’t make change, with how much the birds suffered, then it doesn’t make any sense.”

Enter Norman Traversy, today’s David fighting Goliath. Norman is an advocate and organizer of the Truckers’ Freedom movement in Ottawa. With the assistance of many friends, and support of doctors, lawyers and US government, including General Paul Vallely, he has presented several ‘Quo Warranto’s’ -“By What Authority”- to the Canadian Governor General, RCMP and the Ostrich Farm, to ‘Cease and Desist’ these criminal acts ... to no avail.

He states, “We are currently writing a laying of information, private prosecution, Form 2, for the CFIA, RCMP and others implicated in this crime, which impacts on the entire world, due to the CFIA instructions, and imposed authority of the UN, via the 2024 FAO/WHO Codex Alimentarius Commission.”

For more information on how to file Form 2, view previous Ostrich article.

John A. Catsimatidis, a Republican businessman and talk show host who is also CEO of the Red Apple Group conglomerate in the eastern U.S., said he will fund Universal Ostrich Farm’s legal battle and bring justice. Norman Traversy and this journalist spoke with him briefly on his weekly WABC Radio talk show.

“Only those who consciously acknowledge God, as the Source and Essence of their Being as Love, will survive the Apocalypse that is yet to come.”

This statement was given to me at the onset of 4 prophetic night long astral visions, of all major world events that have since occurred and all that is yet to come … one every 2 years, following a close encounter with 5 Pleiadean ships, in Niagara Falls, January 1, 1971! I was shown that the depopulation plan was ready for activation in 2013 and began full blown by 2020 through 2050. Each vision displayed slight variations in the final outcome.

