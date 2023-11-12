Canada, November 11, 2023 – German-American lawyer Dr. Reiner Füllmich, the founder of the ICIC law platform and therefore one of the most important voices in the investigation into the crimes against humanity during the last few years, was arrested at the airport in Tijuana, Mexico, on October 12th, by Mexican immigration authorities, then flown to Germany where he was arrested by German Officers and imprisoned … and is still there.

Reiner and his wife, Inka had lost their passports and with them also their visas and needed to have them replaced. As they have been staying in Mexico, this led to their needing to go to the German consulate in Tijuana, Mexico. The first time they went, on Monday, October 9, they were informed they needed to return, when their passports were ready. On Friday, October 12, they had to fly again to Tijuana to pick them up. So, the Consulate knew exactly when they would be arriving. Six officials from the Mexican Immigration office were waiting to detain Reiner, already at the airport, and then two Mexicans escorted him to Frankfurt, Germany, where he was arrested. When he asked who was paying for this trip, one of the escorts responded “Germany”. Reiner had nothing with him, only the clothes he was wearing.

The people who had reported Reiner for embezzlement in September 2022, but were still negotiating a settlement with him, were simultaneously working with the German public prosecutor's office and passed on the information about the couple's arrival time in Tijuana on October 12. The German prosecutor had made a deal with the Mexican immigration authorities that they would arrest Reiner Füllmich, because of his missing visa and fly him to Germany with two escorts.

As Germany was paying for these flights it was basically a kidnapping of Reiner Füllmich agreed between Germany and Mexico. His wife, who also had no visa, was able to stay in the country and was given a new passport and a new visa without any problems.

Reiner is fighting for Humankind in this Spiritual war of good vs evil. “Choose you this day whom you will serve - God or mammon!” Today’s Apocalypse is founded on God (spirit/LOVE) versus ‘mammon’ (ego/matter). Like all past wars, it is funded by Gold hungry Elite Bankster, ‘Satan’ worshipers, whose intent is to destroy all Divine creation, by blocking humans’ conscious creative connection with the Creator, turning their prey into AI robots. All who aid and abet in this war have been deceived by these demons, consenting to excessive bribes of “fiat” money (mammon) over Self-love for humankind.

The battle that is currently occurring in our world is founded in part on the 1974 Kissinger Report1 and Rockefeller’s Lockstep 20102 plan to depopulate the Earth by 90% between 2020 and 2050. This entire deceptive plan was first laid out in Oil Tycoon, JD Rockefeller’s 1880s “Secret Covenant” delivered to Eugenicist Free Mason’s as their Masonic Creed3 which they want no one to know about. They must make their information public and receive our consent before they can carry out the plan. If we blindly consent to their dastardly deeds, it is on us, as we hold the Power of Choice.

The North Carolina University lab, which is funded by Gates since 2002, published in the November 2015 Journal of Nature, that the Sars Cov-2 spike protein was an “experimental bioweapon”4 and was banned by in USA. This Fauci 2002 patented virus,5 was taken from the Chapel Hill Lab, to Canada’s Winnipeg lab in December of 2015, where two Wuhan biologists awaited its arrival.6 In December 2015 and March 2016, during the Paris Climate talks, Prime Minister Trudeau, met secretly with Bill Gates and Obama, and allegedly sold the DNA altering synthetic mRNA (Acuitas Lab, BC), and the Sars CoV-2 spike protein7 from the Winnipeg Lab, to Gates (funded since 2000) Wuhan Lab, for $500 million and a $40 kick-back on every dose sold worldwide.

A warrant for Reiner’s arrest was first issued in Germany, March 2023. A so-called European arrest warrant, which was issued in May 2023, could be executed only throughout the EU. But not in Mexico. To be able to arrest a German citizen outside the EU, Interpol must be involved, which must negotiate the arrest of the German citizen with the country in which he is staying, via a mutual legal assistance procedure. This can be very lengthy and complicated under certain circumstances. That's why the German public prosecutor's office had Reiner Füllmich rather 'kidnapped' from Mexico.

By the 28th of October attorney Schoen, had visited Füllmich a few times, since he was imprisoned. The question for the experts of international law is, therefore, could there be a legal basis for the actions of the German public prosecutor’s office in Göttingen? Is it the determined state for such an action or was it an illegal kidnapping, as some international articles have already suggested. “The public prosecutors’ office in Göttingen based his arrest warrant on a criminal complaint filed by three young Berlin lawyers, two of whom had even been members of the Corona Committee.”

Dagmar states, “The criminal complaint is dated on September 2, 2022, the exact day on which Viviane Fischer, together with Wolfgang Wodarg, announced Reiner’s departure from the Corona Committee, into the camera, allegedly because of financial irregularities. Nobody could write a 30-page document in one day, so they probably worked on it for several weeks, still communicating normally with Reiner and, behind his back, they were planning his execution, and all people who he still considered as friends. Anyone who has watched the Corona Committee since 2020 could see that Reiner Füllmich did 90% of the work here. Because during this time he also created a network of international lawyers and initiated various class actions. If he had billed his legal work, which he certainly could have done, he would probably have been entitled to far more than the 700,000 euros that he’s now being accused of being illegally collected by him.”

“Everyone who knows Reiner knows that his work is not about money and fame. He received a lot of letters in which people confirmed that he has saved their lives — actually really their lives — with the Corona Committee during the Corona measures. And it’s really what we should keep in mind. One person wrote in a comment, “Reiner carried us through dark times. Now we carry Reiner.”

Dagmar concluded, “…It’s true they have been very jealous of him, because he has this energy and this power and this ability to connect with so many people. And still to be so precise and clear. And that you can feel his heart. You can feel that he’s a real being… If a real being talks then our hearts open, because that’s the heart-to-heart connection that happens then.”

For more information on Reiner Füllmich visit https://icic.law/en/dr-reiner-fuellmich/ or for media related info contact info@icumedia.net.

Footnote References: