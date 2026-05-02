Justice for Mair & Norman Traversy vs Demonic Siblings!

Freedom fighter Norman Traversy’s beloved mother Mair (the real life Moneypenny in Ian Fleming’s James Bond novels and movies), whom he adores and has cared for since he was a child, while also tending to his 7 siblings, was euthanized in the seniors home, April 25, 2026, under the order of her children Laura Armitage and Paul Traversy. This was decided, without consent with other family members, under the guise of “Terminal Dementia”… of which there is no definitive medical research, nor specific valid diagnosis. It sounds like another form of MAID - self euthanizing! All part of the world 90% depopulation plan in the 1974 Kissinger Report.

This very high-end seniors’ home comes at a cost of $11,000 monthly for a single room, which would quickly dry up Mair’s bank account that her son Paul illegally took over, as he was not her Power Of Attorney (POA), which he falsely claimed.

January 17, 2026, I had the opportunity to meet and speak with Norman’s delightful mother Mair, just days after Norman was brutally beaten by sister Laura and brother Paul, January 12th … ignored by Police, and thrown out on the streets, homeless and penniless! This attack was witnessed by his mother Mair, to her horror. Mair is a bright, perfectly sane woman, and always delightful in conversation.

Laura, extremely jealous of Norman, appears to be a narcissistic sociopath, who has a vendetta against him, and is known for theft and perjury; particularly since 2020. I had a sister similar to her, who cast a spell on my brother and destroyed our Mother’s entire family, during her elder years, purely out of jealousy and greed!

No-one can tell me that this delightful woman, Mair has ‘Terminal’ dementia, let alone ‘dementia’, which is a term that sister Laura told the general practitioner doctor, at the hospital, where she was taken to against her will, supposedly for a one month trial. After, she was thrown in Waterford Grand Srs Home, alone! She had NO communication from family, was cut off from two of her daughters and her first born son, who cared for her and his siblings as she was quite ill birthing seven children back to back… and again for the last 12 years at end of her life.

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Mair was cognitive, coherent and communicative during every telephone conversation, I had with her, just weeks and a few days prior to her being put into the home in February, supposedly for 1 month only, as a ‘trial’ by Laura and Paul.

They blocked Norman and his friends from calling her, as well as her friends, stripped her of all communication with family and even blocked their sister Joan. Laura also took away Mair’s cell phone and told the Home not to let Norman in to see her… nor speak with her over the phone. His picture was placed on the front desk of the home, like a criminal, to keep him from visiting his beloved Mother. No one was allowed to visit or speak to Mair other than Laura and Paul (who returned to his home in Haliifax). This is explicit ‘Elder Abuse’! She was alone in her room for 2 months.

Norman’s sister, Laura, also concocted outrageous lies about her courageous Firefighter brother, who had frequently risked his life to save others and received medals for bravery. Norman was badly burnt on a number of occasions, which scarred him seriously. He was denied Workplace Safety Insurance Board (WSIB) compensation, when he could not work, due to injuries, which is when he discovered that WSIB was a fraud.

Norman wrote a powerful letter about first responders’ suicides, including the story of a Toronto cop, with two young children, who, when diagnosed with PTSD, and denied WSIB assistance, walked into Lake Ontario and drowned himself. The Speaker of the House, Ted Arnott read this letter in full to Parliament, in 2016. He walked across the floor and delivered the letter to Mike Flynn, Minister of Labour, and told him to look into Norman’s matters and get back to him. Nothing happened over seven weeks, so Norman called Flynn’s office and was informed that they had no record, nor a letter from him.

Norman discovered that WSIB, President Tom Teahen, had written up a CPIC (Canadian Police Information Centre) file deeming Norman as “PTSD, dangerous and suicidal” of which he is none of the above. This record is a complete blatant lie… which never goes away, and follows the ‘victim’ for life. THIS is why the police believe Norman is dangerous… He wouldn’t hurt a fly!

He cared deeply for his aging parents. After the injuries, when he had no income, and could not support his family and they left, Norman moved in, to care for them over the next 12 years. His father Norman “Taid” (Welsh for grandfather) died two years later, so Norman moved into a condo in Ottawa with his Mother, Mair, where he tended to her every need ... as he had done when he was a child, while she was busy having babies and dealing with health issues.

In 2020, Norman helped a charitable Church group fundraise $140K to buy a cathedral on Dalhousie St. For his service, at a barbeque for the homeless, they gave him a gift of an eight ft banner with a Tree of Life on it. Laura saw it, while visiting Mother Mair, at their apartment, and accused Norman of hanging out with ‘druggies’ and stealing the banner. She took it and he has not seen it since, in addition, she stole a large amount of money that he had put on the balcony, while the condo was being fumigated, for 3 hours.

When he returned, the bag with his money was gone. He called the police, who investigated, asking, “Who was there?” When he told them it was his mother, sister Laura and her son, the Superintendent and 3 people from the crew, the officer questioned all of them ... and Laura went ‘ballistic’! Perhaps a sign of guilt? She even stole Norman’s ‘handicapped’ plaque out of his car, from the Ontario government!Laura and her brothers Paul and Mark stole everything of Norman’s, even his paintings, January 13, 2026, along with ALL of his belongings and money, and left him homeless and penniless.

Laura badgered mother Mair, on the phone, September 26, 2022 accusing Norman of elder abuse, theft and criminal behaviour!

To me, it sounds like a projection of herself… You be the judge! Her brother Paul, who was close to Norman, was recording the call. Interesting that after he received the injection of the bioweapon, he became completely unrecognizable to Norman!

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Early March 2026, Norman discovered that brother Paul told Costco that his Mother was deceased, then cancelled their joint Costco Card, after taking over their mother’s financial accounts, using a revoked Power of Attorney (April 2024). This is Fraud!

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August 24, 2025, when Laura and Paul, who recently received the bioweapon, conspired to destroy Norman. When this became evident, Mair revoked Paul’s POA and granted it to her daughter, Joan and husband Duka, in Victoria BC.

Where are they in settling the estate that was stolen from their Mother and Norman?

Paul and Laura lied to the Condo management, who locked Norman out of his own home of 10 years… which Mair bequeathed to him upon her death… after they severely beat Norman, with support of the Ottawa Police.

Laura told the police that Norman was injecting Mom with morphine, so he could be with prostitutes, and also said he was poisoning Mom. Norman would not hurt a soul! These are outrageous, blatant lies. For the police and Condo Management not to speak up and investigate thoroughly, while stating nary a word to Norman, is diabolical. Doesn’t this make them liabel in the conspiracy! They must be going by the false CPIC report.

Narcissistic socio and psychopaths are very convincing, and ensure that their cohorts in crime NEVER tell the truth to the victim of the falsities that they claim to be true.

After locking him out of his home, they stole ALL his belongings; paintings (he’s an artist), money, silver and Jaguar car, which he drove Mair around town in. They also lied to the Condo management … and left him homeless and penniless on the streets!

Norman Traversy, Firefighter, Freedom Fighter and a leader of the Trucker Freedom Convoy, is a true theorist, and #1 Canadian Hero. He unveiled a plethora of conspiracies initiated by a man operating under the guise of Prime Minister Trudeau, including the Picton Pig farm and the death of Justin’s brother Sacha.

Justin is also complicit and fully responsible for the world pandemic, ALL injuries and deaths, having sold Fauci’s 2002 patented Sars-CoV2 spike protein,3 banned in the US, November 2015, and the synthetic mRNA, to Gates Wuhan Lab (since 2000), for $500 million, plus a $40 kickback for every dose sold worldwide.

Norman has filed numerous lawsuits against Trudeau, for crimes against humanity, including his implicit role in the Picton Pig Farm atrocity. Perhaps this is why the Ottawa police are complicit in the crimes against Norman.

On January 12, 2026, brother Paul, Laura and James Armitage, set Norman up and accused him of heinous acts, including theft, particularly in regards to their Mother Mair, which he proved wrong. In fact, they have committed far more heinous crimes against him and their mother, than what they have falsely accused Norman of. Laura and James drove to visit brother Paul last December, to conspire and plan the attack.

It became evident that they had called the Ottawa police prior to and presented their lies, before they attacked and brutally beat Norman, on January 12, 2026. A scenario accusing Norman of stealing Mair’s silver, set the stage, even after Norman presented the evidence that he was not stealing. Paul and sister Laura attacked and assaulted him brutally, just before the police, whom they had called earlier, arrived.

When police attended, they told Norman to stay in his room, while an officer guarded his door. The siblings spoke for 3 hours, with the 2 officers. When Norman was let out of his room the Officers refused to listen to his story, and had already made up their minds that he was the criminal and culprit. They did not give him an opportunity to speak and would not acknowledge the massive bruises, blood and cuts all over his body … stating it was just a scratch, although blood was visibly coming out of his right ear and right arm.

This was obviously a premeditated coup. Norman was accused of crimes regarding abuse and stealing from his Mother. He has no clue what these accusations are, as they refused to tell him. As his record shows, Norman wouldn’t hurt a fly!

It appears that Laura, a narcissistic sociopath, has woven a tapestry of lies, presenting a very dark image of her heroic brother, who helped raise her, over the first 12 years of her life. Perhaps she is jealous, due to his close relationship with their amazing mother, who the previous year, willed Norman the Condo and its contents, upon her death.

They convinced the Condo Board to allow them to illegally sell the suite, while the Board still refuses to speak with Norman, the rightful owner. Perhaps Mair can help him from the other side.

Now Norman mourns the death of his mother, and is trying to deal with the cremation of her, without his knowledge or consent. There was no ceremony or funeral held in honour of this great woman. It is brutally unfair that Norman and siblings Joan, Janet and Jason were not notified or invited to any acknowledgement of their Mother’s passing … This is a most diabolic and despicable act of disrespect for any Mother, who brought them into this world.

My very wise Mother, a WWII Lieutenant Nurse and Saint, always said about 2 of my 5 siblings, who were similar to Norman’s, “What goes around comes around … They’ll get theirs yet!”

If you are able to assist Norman with his legal and living costs, please go to his GiveSendGo account https://www.givesendgo.com/werisetheyfall

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