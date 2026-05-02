Sterry’s Substack

Sterry’s Substack

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S Terry's avatar
S Terry
3dEdited

The Ottawa police are not helping him and are supporting the evil siblings. It's horrific. The siblings, particularly psychopath Laura convinced everyone that the mother was controlled by Norman. Listen to audio of her trying to convince their mother that Norman is evil ... a projection of herself. Brother Paul was very close prior. I encountered similar in my own family ... one bad rotten egg! She convinced Ottawa police years before filing against him... They would not even listen to Norman's side of story ... NOT One word... His psychopath sister has been screaming at all family members with lies about Norman for years. I believe that after they were jabbed they began to believe her. Can you imagine doing what she did and living with yourself afterwards. She will fry in Hell. God bless Norman's Mother Mair. I feel privileged to have had conversations with her. I can't imagine what she sees from the other side, but I am certain she can help Norm better from there. We go back to our prime state that we were in this lifetime, in appearance. Heaven is magnificent.

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Chris Millington's avatar
Chris Millington
3d

This is so very sad 😢 Norman is a great man, far better than his sister! He cared for Mail, fought for freedoms, wrote letters to Trump with the incredible support of thousands! This is betrayal of the most heinous kind.

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