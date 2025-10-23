In thriving cultures around the globe, there is agreement that every child deserves the ‘best’ education possible. However, exactly what the “best” education is has as many depictions and interpretations as there are cultures, perspectives and intent.

Education is a journey, or quest for knowledge, and every quest begins with wonder, to spark the navigational tool of the mind that is fueled by imagination.

Precisely, what is education? The word ‘education’ comes from the Latin root ‘educere’ [out + to lead], meaning – “the learning process” or “an enlightening experience.” To lead out indicates that something comes from within, and to enlighten comes from the Archaic “to light up.” So one must consider the possibility that education, or the learning process is the act of leading out the “Light” that comes from within.

Studies of the brain through an MRI machine have shown that while one is engaged in ‘left’ brain tasks, such as accounting, an occasional dull flicker of light sporadically appears within the left hemisphere of the brain. Yet, when one is engaged in a creative act, particularly music, the entire brain lights up in a rainbow of colours, like a Christmas tree. This leads one to understand that the act of learning is best served when some form of creative act is involved.

The word ‘learn’ comes from the Old English root lore – [to become aware] meaning “the act of acquiring knowledge”; and ‘knowledge’ comes from root ‘knowlegen’ [to recognize], and ‘re-cognize’, means “to perceive or become aware of something again.” The root of aware is from the Old English root gewaer – [watchful] meaning to be conscious or cognizant.

A great musician, conductor, philosopher, poet and artist, awarded the prestigious title of Prime Mentor of Canada, Kenneth G. Mills once said, “What you are conscious of constitutes your experience… Consciousness Is, and until realized is termed awareness. Awareness is the functional level on this plane of Consciousness! And this is why you have to stay aware!”

To be watchful one needs to be awake, aware, cognizant or conscious… This concept has been pondered by all the great philosophers, from Socrates and Plato to Descartes, and by everyone who has ever asked the question, “Who am I?” You can see where this train of thought is heading … Right up to the engine that drives us all – consciousness! Consciousness stems from the Latin root ‘conscious’ – [with + to know], or inward knowing, which brings us back full circle to the root of education “to lead out!”

So what does all this have to do with education? . . . Everything!!!

We begin our life journey on this Earth plane as a miniscule egg, which contains all the ingredients that make up the essence of who and what we have the potential to become, as perfect, Divine, super human beings. Like the seeds that blossom into abundant varieties of trees, flora and fauna, the germination / gestation period requires seclusion in a dark, nurturing environment that provides specific nutrients and love. When love intercepts the human seed, the magic begins with a supernatural cellular explosion that miraculously forms into an angelic bundle of joy … We magically enter this world through the mystery of creation as ‘conscious’ beings.

What is this inner guiding light that enables humankind to be conscious, to breathe and encounter a myriad of experiences? And what is the driving force that encourages us to seek and attain knowledge? As children, the first steps taken to explore our world are driven by wonder, the catalyst that sparks the imagination and guides us as we navigate through and create this playground called Earth.

The origins of education, as history relates, are stories filled with adventurous explorations, wondrous discoveries, pioneering of pristine lands, and creation of phenomenal inventions. According to current history books, for hundreds of thousands of years, before the advent of agriculture and industry, humans lived as hunter-gatherers, where children naturally learned through their own play and exploration what they needed to know, for the purpose of survival and to become effective adults. They used all their senses, intuition and insight, followed their imagination, and looked to the heavens for direction and answers to the mysteries of life.

The hunter-gatherers did not differentiate between work and play. In essence, all of life was ‘play’. Through exploratory inquiry, or that innate desire to ‘know’, the hunter-gatherers acquired immense knowledge of the plants and animals on which they relied, and of the earthen environments within which they foraged.

Over 11,000 years ago, upon discovery of ideal climatic conditions in Indonesia, ‘agriculture’ and civilization was invented. This enabled humans to live in permanent locations, accumulate land and plant crops. As this concept evolved, families became larger, so the children could work in the fields to harvest the crops and tend to manageable chores within the homestead.

Children’s lives were soon altered from the free spirit, to one of sub-subservience, with a responsibility to serve the demands of the Master of the family. Initially, the education of children was the responsibility of the parents.

As awareness, knowledge and wisdom flourished in recorded ancient civilizations, enlightened philosophers shared their experiences and philosophical insights, with the children of wealthy landowners, out in the world classroom.

The origin of ‘philosophy’ comes from the Greek root [‘phylo’] meaning ‘love’ and [‘sophos’] meaning ‘wisdom.’ These ‘world teachings’ later moved into the first recorded ‘classroom’ or ‘Academy of Plato’ named after Academus, “a mythical hero who had a cult following, and left a garden and grove, (near) the city of Athens, to the citizens to use for gymnastics.” In essence, school became a platform and environment where the experienced ‘thinkers’ gathered with children, to share and quench the thirst for knowledge and wisdom.

So, how did we digress into our current militant educational systems, fraught with disjointed studies, countless limitations, and all but void of creativity, imagination, adventure and joy?

At the end of the 1800s, the foundations of the present education system were structured to meet the needs of a world that was transformed by the progression of industrialization and mass manufacturing … now proving to be the demise of our Earth. In England, the 1944 Education Act was designed to provide a workforce for the post-war industrial economy – many countries followed suit. Although, the world rocketed into a technological age with the onset of the 1950s space race, and advancements in computerization, education systems remain under the control of governments and corporate industrialists. Students in mainstream education systems continue to be groomed for slave trade, in a militant world that is out of touch with reality.

Scientific evidence has confirmed that children who learn in a stimulating natural environment that embraces the whole being, by engaging the imagination in meaningful play and exploration, without adult direction or prompting, develop into fulfilled, effective adults. Rather than teaching down to children, an enlightened school system provides wise guidance, a smorgasbord of creative programs that infuse Arts and Ethos, in a rich setting, within which to play, explore and engage all senses, physically, intellectually, emotionally and spiritually. So why are the majority of today’s schools the antithesis of this model?

For the most part, today’s society has been processed through a system that exalts the brain as the crowning glory, with intellect holding the seat of power over all matter – a complete disconnect with reality… Studies have shown that the majority of humanity access less than 10% of the brain’s full capacity. So, what gifts and powers lay hidden within the recesses of that remaining 90% ... What potentiality are we missing?

The body can still function without the brain, but the brain cannot function without the heart … or without consciousness – that Cosmic vibratory frequency that pervades all existence, and the inner light of knowing that links heart and head. The brain is a part of a functioning whole, like the hard drive of a computer, it is a navigational tool, and a crystal radio tower for receiving, tuning (discriminating) and transmitting sensorial images, ideas and thought patterns. It is evident that a large portion of humankind are tuned into a lower vibratory frequency that impedes consciousness, while creating viruses and corruption within the hard drive of the brain.

How can we reverse this agonizing process, to provide our children the ‘best’ education possible, so they may reach their fullest potentials as Super Cosmic Beings, who explore and re-enchant the world with the Magic and Wonder of the abundant limitless possibilities that Life has to offer? Simply put, we must dethrone the head, by being ever aware of the thought patterns and processes that cross our screen of attention, remove the veils of belief, tune in to the authority of the Heart and allow the Light of inner knowing to beat in rhythm and harmony with the Universal essence of our existence as LOVE ~ Life’s Omnipotent Verities Eternal!

References: