Could it be true that our government, politicians, media, judiciary, police, military, ministries of health, education and childcare services, among other perpetrators … are engaged in the seduction, abduction, abuse, torture and genocide of our children? The following is a distressing saga of a woman and her children, who have been victimized by a corrupt, diabolic society and judicial system that puts their own material wealth ahead of the heart of Love that they were born into this world with … and the only aspect they can leave with when they meet their maker in Heaven … or Hell!

Ontario — An incarcerated Loving Mother (A.S.) (18 months as of this publication’s date) reports systemic negligence, fabricated incidents, suppressed disclosures & exacerbating harm to her children.

A.S. states that although mandated Court correspondents filed more than 400 reports between 2021 and 2023, despite recorded evidence of her children’s fear, self-harm, suicide ideation, disclosures, and emotional collapse, no agency provided meaningful protection. Instead, she alleges that Children’s Aid Society workers fabricated incidents and back dated, unsigned Endorsements, erased the children’s statements, and removed them from her care without evidence or conviction of the Mother.

A Skilled Worker, a Young Family, and the Onset of Years of Violence

A.S. arrived in Canada in 2009 under the Skilled Worker Program with hope and trust in Canadian institutions. She entered a relationship with the father (a freemason) in 2010. After birth of their second child in 2013, the emotional and verbal abuse escalated.

In 2016, she approached police seeking protection from intimate partner violence. As a permanent resident with limited English — her third language — she did not understand legal terminology or procedures. Police offered no protective steps.

In 2017, her four-year-old son escaped his abusive paternal grandfather’s care, ran into the street, and was found by a police officer. Peel CAS conducted an interview in front of the alleged abusers, making disclosure impossible. No protection file was opened.

Under this duress, her 3rd and youngest child remained non-verbal until the family moved to the Durham region, away from the paternal household in 2019, a clear sign of environmental trauma.

Violence Increases, Reports Multiply, Protection Never Arrives

Between 2019 and 2023, the Mother and boys endured:

escalating IPV

stalking

intimidation

threats

sexual assault on the mother by the father and charges laid in 2021

assault by the paternal grandfather in 2021, investigations stopped bc law enforcement did not believe the child

physical assault on the children by the father and charges laid in 2023

father fraudulent gun license

father fraudulent CRA information -> MP got involved

sexual behaviour concerns disclosed while in custody of paternal uncle by the children in 2022

Teachers, clinicians, victim services and medical professionals made hundreds of mandated reports to CAS and police. None triggered protection for A.S. or her children. Although Victim Services reported death threats against A.S., CAS consistently refused to open a protection file, claiming that “she is in family court and we have no mandate.”

Close friends — “normal Canadian families,” as A.S. described them — were and still are too afraid of the father and his family to intervene. Several told her they feared retaliation. A.S. reports that CAS never provided any evidence to family court, to police, or to the Crown to justify its actions against her.

Instead, she alleges a pattern of:

hostility and threats from CAS staff

harassment and intimidation

punitive escalation when she asked reasonable questions

fabricated incidents, used to justify removing the children from her care

Children’s Voices Erased, Psychological Harm Ignored

A.S. reports that her children’s psychological distress has been documented for years:

Children were terrified when returned to the father.

They shut down emotionally, became quiet, afraid, and withdrawn.

Their silence — a trauma response — is now being used against their mother.

Court-ordered rules against disparaging remarks were violated. CAS recorded the father speaking negatively about A.S., and instead of intervening, CAS used adult accusatory language toward the children, reinforcing emotional harm. Workers used legal terminology, leading questions, emotionally coercive comments, and discussed adult topics inappropriate for children. Clinicians warn this can create fear, shame, and confusion.

Child Protection Information Network (CPIN) notes documented:

Children crying and breaking down

Begging to leave the father’s home

Disclosures of harm

Emotional collapse during transitions

However, A.S. reports that entries were deleted or sanitized, her children’s own words erased, and later versions submitted to court were altered. CAS team leads suppressed disclosures, preventing them from reaching the judge.

“My children learned that speaking up leads to punishment. Their silence is now being used as a weapon against me. Their fear is being misinterpreted as ‘preference,’ and the people responsible know exactly what they are doing,” says A.S.

Systemic Failures in Psychological Oversight and Collusion

A.S. reports that psychologists involved in her case rendered assessments and opinions without meeting the children or mother, violating College of Psychologists Rule 10.3. She states:

“The Colleges are not enforcing their own rules. They are not checking credentials. They are not protecting children. It seems it is a money milking machine.”

“Registrants must be familiar with the evidence supporting the utility and effectiveness of the interventions they employ. They should be prepared to provide a reasoned explanation for their choice of tools and techniques, if requested.”

Concerns about systemic collusion include:

OCL clinicians often being former CAS staff, and CAS referring families to the same psychologists.

OCL lawyers representing traumatized children without trauma-informed training .

Shared information and aligned positions among psychologists, CAS and OCL staff, without transparency or independence.

These practices create:

Biased assessments

Predetermined outcomes

Confirmation bias against the victim(s)

Opinions used to justify CAS actions despite no evidence

Psychological language was used to silence children, invalidate disclosures, erase trauma, shift blame onto the protective parent, and frame fear responses as “alienation.”

Children Removed “Because They Could”

In 2024, CAS removed the children from A.S.’s care without evidence of harm, risk findings, or expert support. Judges acknowledged, but ignored trauma. Reunification therapy orders were ignored.

“CAS removed my children not because of evidence — but because they could. They fabricated incidents and punished me for asking for help,” says A.S.

She has been blocked from any meaningful contact with her children for 17 months, since October 2024, when Durham police acted outside of their jurisdiction in collusion with Manitoba RCMP, to kidnap her 3 boys, against their will, and throw AS in jail, which they also have no authority under their mandates. She has been imprisoned, brutalized (poisoned) and shackled, without a hearing, or charges.

All regulatory oversight bodies and colleges are involved in her case investigating against CAS staff, because A.S. reported CAS staff actions — including the College of Psychologists and the College of Social Workers — To date all of them failed to enforce competence standards, verify credentials and protect her children.

Family Court is refusing to file any of her motions… The divisional Court took another 3 months to respond to her request for leave after the family court order arrived through a 3rd party. Then the divisional court leaked her private conversations...and dismissed her request for extension and appeal.

AFCC and Institutional Conflicts of Interest

A.S. raises serious concerns about the American Family and Children’s Court (AFCC) network, an organization where judges, lawyers, CAS/OCL staff, and psychologists meet to discuss family law policies and practices. While meant to foster collaboration, these meetings in practice appear to normalize systemic collusion.

In A.S.’s case, she holds evidence that judges, CAS staff, and even police officers involved received an extraordinary increase in salary — over 20% in a single year — a level of compensation typically seen only in private business sectors. This raises questions of improper incentives, conflicts of interest, and potential financial influence on decisions, particularly when combined with repeated reliance on the same psychologists and OCL clinicians.

Insufficient Solutions for Domestic Violence Victims and Children

A.S. highlights how current family law and child protection systems fail to adequately protect victims of domestic violence and their children:

State agents, including CAS and police, overreach their power, removing children or blocking parental contact without evidence or risk findings, simply because victims often cannot challenge systemic abuse.

Domestic violence survivors with language or cultural barriers face compounded risk, as information is obscured and procedural safeguards are not enforced.

Psychological assessments, CAS investigations, and OCL reports are often recycled or biased, further marginalizing protective parents and silencing children’s disclosures.

No independent oversight or whistleblower protections exist for families caught in these systemic failures, allowing state actors to operate unchecked.

“When no one speaks up, the state assumes unchecked authority. My children’s trauma has been ignored, my parental role disregarded, and the very people meant to protect us have abused their power,” A.S.

Call for AFCC Accountability and Systemic Reform

Independent review of AFCC-influenced practices in Canada, including salary increases, conflicts of interest, and repeated use of the same professionals in high-stakes cases.

Structural reform to protect victims of IPV/DV and their children from systemic retaliation or punishment for speaking up.

Enforcement of transparent, independent oversight in all cross-professional meetings influencing court decisions, CAS actions, or psychological assessments.

A.S.’s case became so complex, due to the breakdown of individuals believing they did not have a mandate to intervene more than at their level of status, due to the: breakdown in the family law act, divorce act, intentionally overstepping the Canadian and international laws, its rules and their own mandates. Not because it is “high-conflict” as labeled by the Judges.

No one has yet been able to stop CAS staff in their misdoings, so they continue to maintain a “carte blanche”. What appears to be the reason?

Ombudsman, Ministry, IPC, Human Rights Tribunal, CFSRB Tribunal and Colleges are investigating CAS staff. However, none of them has real power to stop their perpetual perjury, fraud and unconscionable harm to A.S.’s children?

How is this possible?

A.S. lost her home, her car, all her and sons belongings, and well over $250,000, all due to the Family court proceedings, since 2019. She has lost 3 jobs, due to imprisonment, cannot currently find a job, even though she is brilliant, articulate and knowledgeable, has 2 Bachelors and a Masters Degree, and speaks 3 languages.

“I am a mother, fighting to reunite with my children. Bureaucratic procedures, obstruction of justice, fraud and malfeasance have blocked us from being together, while the real abuser is free and continues what he knows best, causing emotional, mental and physical harm to his boys and their Mother.

My experience is not unique—this is happening to families all across Ontario. We have lost faith in a system that is supposed to protect children and victims of domestic violence!”

Urgent Action Required: A full, independent investigation into Judges, law enforcement officers, OCLs, Clinicians, psychologists, CAS practices and their non registered workers, plus real accountability for all who do not take required and mandated action, which destroys families and the immediate safeguards for all vulnerable children in Ontario, is IMPERATIVE NOW.

