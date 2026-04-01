When I was 2 years young, I had a Near Death Experience (NDE) following receipt of the MMR vax, which sent my spirit out of the body that was in a coma on life support for 2 weeks. I recall every detail of the experience, from becoming feverish and delirious, and leaving the body hovering on the ceiling, over my lifeless body below, with arms folded across the chest, a petite, elderly women, my grandmother, sitting beside me. traveling to Heaven, where I met my father’s Mother Emily, who had died when Dad was 10 years … followed by Jesus, the Saint! Although I did not want to return to Earth, but he sent me back stating “It’s Not Her Time Yet!” (Full story here) “LOVE Heals All!

It wasn’t until 2013, after reading neurosurgeon, Dr Eben Alexander’s story “Proof of Heaven” that I discovered the whole Truth, from my eldest sister, Katelyn (8 years older). I shared Eben’s story of his NDE and miracle recovery, after acquiring spinal meningitis, which ate 2/3rds of his neo cortex. She said, I remember when that happened to you. You received the MMR vaccine, you got pnuemonia, scarlet fever and mumps all at once, and your temperature soared to 109. You were rushed to the hospital and put on life support. Mom came home crying everyday. On the 7th day, they told Mom they were going to pull the plug, because if you survived, you would be a complete vegetable she would have to look after the rest of her life. She came home built an oxygen tent in your bedroom and brought you home. You were in a coma on life support for 2 weeks. This news shed a light on my entire life and gave me a whole new perspective.

Around the same time, I was also introduced to child prodigy Akiane, via her first painting of Jesus, at age 7. This is a realistic version of the man I met on the other side. He has been my guiding Light this entire life journey.

On February 26, 2026, while on a ski trip to Blue Mountain, Collingwood, my husband and I decided to try a newly groomed and upgraded hill, “The Orchard”! The parking lot was also ‘upgraded’ with newly installed, 7 ft high, 5 or 6G? light standards, which were placed between every parking spot in the lot. What the heck for?

As soon as the car was parked, I felt as though, a large eagle dug its sharp talons into both sides of my chest, crushed my bones and zapped the wind out of my sails - like electrocution. I immediately pulled out my EMF reader, which I have on hand, due to a strong sensitivity to Radio Frequencies, and discovered that it registered over 3000 microTesla (mT) in the RED. A supposed ‘safe zone’ reading is 60 mT and below.” I demanded we leave immediately and as we drove away, the pain subsided and I felt fine. So we went to another hill, “Happy Valley” at the North end. There were no ‘light’ fixtures in this lot.

We got out our skis, and as I headed up onto the hill, I felt a ‘buzz’ and the electrifying attack on my heart reignited once again. Right in front of me was another of these strange light fixtures. We packed up immediately and headed back to the townhouse. I thought a nice hot bath might help . . . It didn’t make a difference … As I got out of the tub, I finally responded to my husband’s request … “Can I call 911?” “Yes, please call 911!”

He knew I detest hospitals, particularly since 2020, with the onslaught of a highly propagandized dangerous bioweapon, imposed on all humankind, via FEAR porn, blasted worldwide on Pharma owned Main Stream Media … since ‘1986 The Act’!

Thank God for Simcoe County Paramedics, John & Sam who rushed me to Barrie Hospital, primarily ‘unconscious’! I recall opening my eyes briefly and seeing 2 gentlemen at my feet, with wires coming out of my body, hooked up to medical apparatus. I believe they asked me a few questions, but I don’t recall the conversation, or if I replied … nor do I recall anything since then, until well after I was out of surgery.

I awoke hours later in a hospital bed, with a dozen patches, tubes, needles and wires connected to beeping monitors. My husband stood at the foot of the bed, with tears in his eyes and a trembling lip.

Amen to the surgeon, Dr Ahmen who was on the left side of the bed. He greeted and informed me that I had just experienced a massive 4th stage heart attack, of which No One has EVER survived. He stated that they removed a ‘strange’ white pliable ‘calcified’ substance, from the main left artery (not plaque), which was blocking 1/4 of my body’s blood flow! Four (4) titanium stents were inserted to keep the partially collapsed artery open, so the blood will flow around them. He wrote MIRACLE on the bottom of my chart.

This Miracle return to the form, for the fourth time, has instilled in me that my mission on Earth is not yet complete. As Jesus said, when I was 2, “It’s Not Her Time Yet!!” Due to the plethora of magical experiences, I finally got the message that I am here, one of 144,000, who are the caretakers of Earth’s environment and energy force field - air, water and land, to guide humankind in transcending the planet’s Apocalyptic attack, which is rapidly being destroyed via Pharma and a diabolic force employing alien technology, poisons and electric weaponry. We all need to participate to save God’s Garden of Eden.

An alien white ‘wormlike’ substance has been found in multiple autopsies of people, who received the ‘bioweapon’ (which I have not). However, I am aware of what this is relative to, partially due to an online meeting that I was invited to attend, November 23, 2021, with Dr Andreas Noack, the world authority on ‘graphene oxide’, to warn mankind of the danger that the bioweapons contain this substance.

The meeting invitation magically popped up on my computer screen, 30 minutes before it began … I felt an urgency to join in. I was fascinated and enraged by this shocking information, warning humans, of the intent to “murder” 90% of the world population, with Grey alien technology that should never be injected into the human body, or any life form, due to its destructive nature.

Dr Noack stated, “Graphene hydroxide are nano-scale structures, best described as razor blades, injected into the vein are not biologically de-composable … They will cut up the epithel (blood vessels) . . . There are pictures of coagulated blood coming out the nose. People bleed to death from inside, especially athletes who are dropping dead having fast flowing blood . . . Doctors should ask Pfizer why these razors are in the vaccine? Now they want to force vaccinate children from age 5! . . . In 2021, Dr Szekeres, President of Austrian medical board, recommended an ‘off label’ promotion, to ‘immunize’ 5 to 11 year olds!!!”

This is mass genocide! Wake up world!

There is more significant information in Dr Noack’s presentation, for which he was murdered the following day! (see footnote 3 for the whole story)

Although the origins of all world destruction date back civilizations past, this current phase was initiated via the Vatican and Nathan Rothschild’s ‘Central’ Bank, which funded Napoleon’s war, with payback only in gold. This is continued into the 1800’s, via a dark connection to Eugenicist, Freemason, Standard Oil tycoon, JD Rockefeller and his Secret Covenant, when he and Carnegie bought up and funded ALL Holistic schools of medicine, which incorporated his petroleum poisons, into their God given natural, holistic remedies. The 1910 Flexner Report marked the onset of this master plan, as a precursor to WWI.

This is WWIII. All things being imposed on US (Universal Self), without our consent, i.e. poisoning of our water, chem-trails, SMART meters, Direct Energy Weapons including 1G to 6G (Musk Satellites)… This is war on all humankind … the Apocalypse mentioned in Revelations!

We must ALL stand up and shout, “I Do Not CONSENT!” as they have No Power over us when we put up our shield. If we accept what they throw at us by our compliance or consent, we sign a CON-tract with Satan. We must unite and demand that these deadly electrocution devices be removed - immediately. Get rid of your 3G to 5G phones, go back to land lines - or flip phones and curb your time on computers. If that’s not possible, put biogeometry blockers on all your technology.

There are satanic alien forces who entered Earth’s atmosphere several civilizations ago, after they destroyed Mars, which was once much like Earth. This is where Earth is now headed if we don’t wake up.

Photo taken of Mars by Hubble spacecraft in 1990s

January 1, 1971, I experienced a close encounter with 5 Pleiadean ships in Niagara Falls, Ontario at 1 a.m. I had been out with my boyfriend Tom for a drive to see the lights on the Falls and took a drive along the parkway, stopping for a little romance around 9:30 pm. For some strange reason we both fell asleep shortly after we parked, and woke at 1 a.m., an hour after my curfew. We took a short cut home. As we approached the Chateau Gai Winery, I noticed lights in the sky, hovering over an old abandoned schoolhouse, about 100 feet ahead and thought it was a helicopter. At that moment, the van’s engine stalled right in front of the Winery. Tom was madly turning the ignition key, in efforts to re-start, yet there was not even a click.

I became aware of red and white lights swirling around a disc shaped object, with a strange green coloured light pulsing underneath, in the middle. “That’s no helicopter, it’s my spaceship come to take me home!” As I started to open the door, Tom, grasped my arm, with a grip so strong that it left five bruise marks … I don’t bruise easily. With the door open a crack, I could hear a slight humming sound, something like wind whistling through trees. It was freezing outside, so I closed the door.

In a moment, another disc shaped object joined the first … then another, and another, and another, and one more to make five of these fascinating objects, lit up like a Christmas tree, all hovering just 100 feet ahead of us, over the old schoolhouse. All of a sudden, they took off, in a V formation heading towards the sliver moon. Again, Tom tried the key and it started like magic, as if none of this had happened. I blurted out, “Follow them” … as if!! These ships became distant within two to three seconds, then suddenly vanished in the blink of an eye, from a crystal-clear sky.

Soon after the ‘close’ encounter, I began having profound ‘night long’ prophetic, astral visions of major world events (which have since occurred)… as well as all that is yet to come, from 1970s to 2030 and beyond. Each of four astral visions, began with a sunrise and a statement that I was to share with everyone whom I met on my path.

“Only those who consciously acknowledge God as the Source and Essence of their Being as Love, will survive the Apocalypse … that is to come!”

When I presented the above statement to all whom I met on my way, most rolled their eyes, looked at me strangely calling names like ‘Jesus freak’, or ‘Bible thumper’!

Over 7 years, these four recurring ‘revelations’ occurred two years apart, with slight variations of future events in each. They were much like feature length movies, which I moved through on fast shuttle… like scrolling through a video, as an editor does, when selecting the cuts.

I witnessed the stock market crash of 1986, followed by progressive food, land, water and air being poisoned by Pharma… Many wars broke out around the globe in the Middle East, Africa, Europe & Asia; our children and humankind were stealthily programmed and mesmerized; cloning was created in 1990s; manipulation of weather and atmosphere (global warming); medical ‘miracle’ discoveries were squashed (telamerase), collapse and destruction of significant buildings (World Trade Centre) and worldwide unrest, with an increase in wars, alien weaponry, disease, famine and poverty, technology advanced, poisoning and programing of humans intensified (which originated pre-WWI with Oil Tycoon J.D. Rockefeller via vaccines, gas poisons (agent orange – now chemo therapy)!

I was shown the battle of Armageddon, of good and evil, accentuated in 2013 leading up to World War III (Apocalypse), which launched in 2020. I saw the onset and continuation of devastation to our food supplies, massive drought, and the burning of entire forests, poisoning and drying up of water supplies, hurricanes, tornadoes and earthquakes worldwide, followed by Tsunami’s and flooding that will sink and obliterate massive stretches of the US – all the way up the Mississippi, to the Appalachian Mountains, as well as the entire West coast along the San Andreas fault line. Edgar Cayce had a similar vision. His map is close facsimile to what I perceived.

In the first 3 visions, near the end of this devastation, dark clouds, like black ink, closed in on me. Suddenly, a resplendent ray of light burst through a pinhole in the sky and swiftly, yet gently ‘beamed me up’ into a massive ‘Galactic’ spaceship.

I was awestruck by the vision before me … a gargantuan luminous egg-shaped room, with dazzling white walls scintillating like stars… Before me rested an array of beautiful, radiant beings sitting in lotus position on the floor.

At the front of this domed space was a smooth white marble throne like chair. On either side were large crystal balls with lights, every colour of the rainbow, swirling inside. I scanned the room and noticed one remaining space … at the foot of the throne, and stealthily moved into it, greeting each one with smiling eyes, as I passed.

Pristine silence blanketed the space, with an air of anticipation, as everyone’s attention riveted on the magical appearance, on the throne, of a saintly being … A Man, in a long white robe, (much like in the 1977 movie Star Trek). His eyes sparkled like turquoise diamonds, his skin was gold like brass, with a ‘halo’ of soft white hair crowning his head.

He spoke in a powerful deep, yet calm, resonant tone … His perfectly chosen words were mesmerizing, like a song… I didn’t fully understand what he was saying, but knew I had to listen attentively to every word, without thought, etched in the heart. Intuitively, I knew that all on this ship were to prepare to start the world anew!

In 1978, at a concert in Toronto, I met a brilliant Renaissance Man, who I am certain I met on a spaceship, in the apocalyptic visions I had throughout the 1970s . . . the conductor of the Star Scape Singers! He became my spiritual Mentor and guide.

“What you are conscious of will constitute your experience!” Kenneth G. Mills.

The prime remedy for ‘Peace on Earth’ is Love, which is the essence of All Creation! Everything we see in the world today, which is not founded on Love, Truth, joy, peace . . . is ‘manufactured’ - particularly if it is negative and/or instigated by FEAR - False Evidence Appearing Real!

A clear understanding of who and what we truly are, is LOVE - Life’s Omnipotent Verities Eternal, which is how we entered this world via the womb. We must FEAR Not … and wrap ourselves in the Light of Love that radiates from the heart of our Soul! This is our shield, while Truth is our sword. In this state, nothing can touch or enter that is not real. It is this Love Light … which radiates from the heart upon the death of the form, to return to our eternal home.

Here is a Prayer of Protection, which I received from Mentor, Kenneth G Mills, which I state before going out into the world. Remember “Love Heals All”!

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