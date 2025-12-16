November 23, 2021, an intriguing online presentation with Dr Andreas “Arche” Noack, the world authority on ‘graphene’, magically popped up on my computer screen. I had no idea what it was about, yet sensed it important and was compelled to join in.

Dr Noack’s presentation was an eyeopening introduction, to the demonic corruption that has evolved worldwide, over past centuries. Currently, it involves deep dark connections between Pfizer and DARPA, the Department of Advanced Research Projects Agency.

July 21, 2021, a company called “Magnetogenetics, co-financed by DARPA, Gates, Rockefellers and Zuckerberg, confirmed ‘graphene-oxide’ as a main ingredient (99%) in the Pfizer vaccine, as an adjuvant.

An article by Silviu “Silview” Costinescu stated;

“UPDATE JULY 2021: GRAPHENE OXYDE CONFIRMED AS MAIN INGREDIENT (99%) IN THE PFIZER VACCINE. AMONG OTHER DESASTRUOUS EFFECTS: BLOOD-CLOTTING and covid symptoms. HOW DID WE GET TO THIS REVELATION? READ THE FIRST INVESTIGATION INTO MAGNETOGENETICS EVER!”

Photo: “Graphene Oxide in Blood Stream”

Dr Noack attempted to alert the world of these horrifying facts, of a 90% world depopulation plan, despite previously receiving warnings and death threats, initiated by the above named organizations, who are implicit in this crime, which was initially ignited in 1880 by Standard Oil Tycoon, Eugenicist, Freemason, J.D. Rockefeller.

“Graphene hydroxide was found in all of the vaccines studied. Graphene hydroxide forms structures in the blood stream approximately 50nm wide and 0,1nm thick. They are very thin but very strong. They act like small razor blades in the blood stream that can cut through blood vessels. They don’t break down. Once in the bloodstream, they will stay there forever (unless the person receives a blood transfusion to remove them). Their effect on blood vessels is cumulative. The longer they stay in the bloodstream, the more damaged the blood vessels are over time. This creates bleeding problems all over the body.”

This alarming information, of the intent to instill all humankind - men, women and children - with a bioweapon AND Fauci’s ‘doctored’ PCR tests that contain deadly ‘alien self assembling nano particles’ is mind blowing. I sensed grave danger for this brave doctor following his exposition of world criminals.

The next day, I researched Dr Noack’s extensive history and background, and learned that he had been brutally attacked following a previous similar presentation on the imminent danger of graphene, in relation to worldwide genocide. Graphene oxide is also known as grey alien ‘black goo’, which comprises 99% of the ‘bioweapon’ ingredients. These ‘black goo’ nano-particles assemble, lining up like a fine sharp laser, which can cut through veins. Apparently, graphene as well as Gates WO2020060606 patented nanochip, are also responsible for blocking one’s pineal gland and conscious connection to their Akashic records.

Dr Noack was murdered following the presentation, believed to have been initiated via an energy weapon. November 26, 2021, Anna, Andreas’ pregnant girlfriend gave an account of what happened the day after his presentation.

Health Risks of Graphene Consumption

Potential Toxicity

Graphene and its derivatives, particularly graphene oxide, have raised concerns regarding their safety when ingested. Research indicates that exposure to high doses of graphene oxide can lead to DNA damage and other health issues. In animal studies, repeated exposure has shown potential for organ damage, including fibrosis and inflammation.

Exposure Pathways

Consumption of graphene can occur through contaminated food or water, especially as graphene is increasingly used in various industries. The small size of graphene particles allows them to easily enter biological systems, raising concerns about their accumulation and long-term effects on health.

Specific Health Effects

Inflammation : Inhalation or ingestion of graphene can trigger inflammatory responses in the body.

DNA Damage : High doses of graphene oxide have been linked to genotoxic effects, which may lead to serious health issues.

Organ Damage: Prolonged exposure may result in conditions like organ fibrosis, which impairs normal function.

Dr Lorraine reveals the vaccine (bioweapon) is in the PCR swabs:

Kari Mullis, Nobel Prize recipient for invention of the PCR test, speaks out on the purpose of the PCR alluding to Fauci’s misuse of this tool … just prior to his ‘murder’ October 8, 2019.

What is the origin of the graphene hydroxide, aka “black goo”? Is it alien?

In the early hours of February 20-21, 1954, while on a ‘vacation’ to Palm Springs, California, President Dwight Eisenhower went missing and was allegedly taken to Edwards Air force base for a secret meeting.

The first meeting between the aliens and President Eisenhower, allegedly occurred at Edwards AFB, February 21, 1954. Navy Commander Charles L. Suggs reported that his father had attended the meeting between Ike and the ETS. Eisenhower met with two Nordic looking, blue-eyed Pleiadean ETs, A third one stood near the door as a lookout. Who offered to provide assistance to the US in rebuilding and restoring the planet.

The discussions were polite. Eisenhower wanted to effectuate a Treaty with the aliens, to assist against the war on humanity. They warned that we were on a trajectory of self-destruction and we must stop killing each other; stop polluting the Earth; stop raping the Earth’s natural resources, and learn to live in harmony.

In addition to assistance to restore the Earth to its pristine state was a request for nuclear disarmament. These terms were met with extreme suspicion, especially the major condition of disarmament. It was believed that meeting this condition would leave the US helpless in the face of an obvious alien threat. Nuclear disarmament was not considered to be within the best interests of the United States.

Since the extra-terrestrials cannot intervene unless invited, the Pleiadeans left with no treaty in place, yet returned the next year to Holloman AFB in New Mexico, not too far from the famous Roswell alien aircraft crash site, for a subsequent meeting with Eisenhower.

In February 1955, the Eisenhower administration, via the CIA/NASA bypassed the US Constitution to form a pact with AI Gray alien races.

“The terms of the Treaty are reported to have been:

We would not be involved in their affairs and they would not become involved in ours

They would help us with developing our technology

They would not make a treaty with any other nation on Earth

They could abduct humans for various experiments, but had to provide names of all those they abducted to Earth’s Majestic 12 committee

The public would not be informed about the existence of ETs.”

DARPA was formed February 7, 1958, following President Eisenhower’s signing of the ‘Graeda Treaty,’ February 21, 1954, between the Grey Aliens and US government, with intent to steal their technology and kick them off the planet. These aliens contributed significantly to military operations, the PCR and the bioweapon, with more than the graphene - aka ‘black goo’, which is poisoning the planet, inclusive of human and animal population.

The Graede Treaty offered advanced technology from the Grays in exchange for the abduction of 100,000 humans, purportedly to examine and explore what ‘makes them tick’, with the promise to return the ‘specimens’ unharmed and without recall. Under DARPA and US military, the Grays were stationed in Dulce Mesa, New Mexico, 5 floors below the US Military, which was above ground. This agreement was breached to a demonic extent and Eisenhower deeply regretted his role in it.

The horrifying truth has been buried, not only underground, but under piles of ‘propaganda’, by all who influenced the onslaught of war against humanity … aka Rothschild Central Bankers, Rockefeller Eugenicists, Freemasons, Shadow Governments… created during the 1930s Kahzarian mafia infiltration of the US … “Operation Paperclip”. They usurped all positions of authority, in all seats of governance (CIA, DARPA, NASA, FDA, CDC, NIH, DOD…). This was exacerbated, by the signing of The Dulce Papers – Phil Schneider.

On hearing of the ‘black goo’, I was reminded of “The X-Files” series, where an alien substance, entered the ‘host’ of one who was not fully conscious.

Upon entry into the body via the paper masks, and particularly the PCR bioweapon, up the nose, the nanochip and razor thin graphene particles lodge between the pineal gland and cranium, blocking conscious heart connection to our Akashic records via the pineal gland. The spark of Love Light fades from one’s eyes.

In 1986, while employed at Global TV, I witnessed the onset of Pharma’s fraudulent “propaganda” take over of all mainstream media worldwide. This is based on the decision of 12 Senators in the US, who deemed US Pharmaceutical companies were no longer liable for injuries or deaths, due to vaccines or medications … “1986, The Act”!9

In truth, this war today began in the 1800s, with Eugenicist, Freemason, Standard Oil tycoon, J.D Rockefeller and the birth of PHARMA, which comes from the Greek root of ‘pharmakeia’ meaning “producer of sorcery, black magic and occult!”

This is the war of Angels and Demons, as presented in ‘Revelations’!

January 1, 1971, age 17, on a cold winter’s night, under a cloudless sky, I experienced a close encounter with 5 Pleiadean ships in Niagara Falls, Ontario, following a late night drive along the Niagara parkway, with boyfriend, Tom, after midnight, as we headed home. As we approached the Chateau Gai Winery, the van’s engine just died.

At that moment, I noticed strange lights in the sky, hovering over an old abandoned schoolhouse, about 100 feet ahead. Behind the school house was a field, then a large ditch, with a giant Hydro tower, from Tesla’s power generating station. While Tom madly turned the ignition key, in efforts to re-start - there was not even a click - I curiously observed the mysterious object and exclaimed, “What the heck is a helicopter doing out here at this time of night?”

I noticed red and white lights swirling around a disc shaped object, with a strange green coloured light pulsing on the underside. “That’s no helicopter, that’s my spaceship coming to take me home!” (a vision I held since age 4 - long story)

As I opened my door, Tom fearfully grasped my arm, with a grip so strong that he left five bruise marks. I could hear a slight humming or whirring sound, something like wind whistling through trees, but as it was freezing outside, so I closed the door.

In a moment, another disc shaped object joined the first … then another, and another, and another. Five fascinating objects, lit up like a Christmas tree, hovered over the old schoolhouse. Suddenly, they took off in a V formation, heading towards the sliver moon. Tom tried the key and it started like magic, as if none of this happened. I blurted out, “Follow them!”… As if!!! These ships became distant within three to five seconds, then vanished in the blink of an eye, from a crystal-clear sky.

Soon after the ‘close’ encounter, I had a profound ‘all night’ prophetic, astral visions of all major world events, which have since occurred… and all that is yet to come. There were four of these night long ‘recurring’ visions … one every two years, with slight variations of future events. I saw all that has since occurred and all that is yet to come. The visions were much like feature length movies, zoomed through … on fast shuttle, as a video editor does, to select the cuts.

The onset of each of these four astral visions, began with a beautiful sunrise and a statement that I was to share with everyone whom I met on my life path.

“Only those who consciously acknowledge God as the Source and Essence of their Being as Love, will survive the Apocalypse … that is to come!”

I was to be strong, to hold to the insight that we are all ‘Divine Conscious Beings’! In these visions, some who I shared that statement with, called me names, like Jesus freak, and Bible thumper! Unfortunately, that was the reality … so I never talked about it again … until 2020! Perhaps, if I had made a movie about it, the world would not be in this state today … Who knows?

I was shown a timeline of corruption seeping into world governments, the stock market crash of 1986, poisoning of God’s green Earth, water and sky … animal and human cloning, brilliant health and healing discoveries being squashed, computer technology advancements, wars erupting all over the Earth, the fraud of ‘Global warming, propaganda and desensitizing of humanity, the destruction of the twin towers, major drought, as farmlands were wiped out, massive forest fires, human poisoning, tsunamis, hurricanes, flooding of the East coast of the US, from the Gulf, up the Mississippi to the St Lawrence, and all up the California coast.

One event that remained constant in each was a staged Apocalypse, between 2020 and 2050 with massive world depopulation … for those who did not wake up. At the end of each vision, the sky closed in like black ink.

Suddenly, a resplendent ray of light burst through a pinhole in the sky and swiftly, yet gently ‘beamed me up’ into a massive ‘Galactic’ spaceship.

I was awestruck by the vision before me … a gargantuan luminous egg-shaped room, with dazzling, white walls scintillating like stars… Before me rested an array of beautiful, radiant beings sitting in lotus position on the floor.

At the front of this domed room was a smooth white marble throne. On either side were large crystal balls with lights, every colour of the rainbow, swirling inside. I scanned the room and noticed one remaining space … at the foot of the throne, and stealthily moved into it, greeting each one with smiling eyes, as I passed.

Pristine silence blanketed the room, with an air of anticipation, everyone’s attention riveted on this saintly, radiant Being taking form… A Man, in a long white robe, magically materialized on the throne (much like in the 1977 movie Star Trek). His eyes sparkled like turquoise diamonds, his skin was gold like brass, with a ‘halo’ of soft white hair crowning his head.

He spoke in a powerful, yet calm tone that resonated to the core of my being. His words were mesmerizing, like a beautiful song… I didn’t fully understand what he was saying, but knew I had to listen attentively, without thought, to every word, perfectly chosen, etched in the heart. Intuitively, I knew that all on this ship were preparing to start the New Earth, following the Apocalypse!

In the final scene of this vision, I was peering out a large window, as we traveled across what was known as North America … completely devastated … a desert … much akin to what Sudbury, Ontario looked like in the 1970s, from mining and dumping of slag over the land.

The ship then took a turn southward along the coastline. The water was pristine and crystal clear, with colourful coral reefs and abundant fish swimming through them. As we turned inland, a lush vibrant, jungle spread up into a majestic mountain range, like a half crown, in the far distance. From the foothills, down the middle of this jungle, a river flowed like a snake to the sea. I knew instinctively, this is where all who survive the Apocalypse, will begin the world anew.

February 2020, just prior to the propaganda of a ‘pandemic’, I was invited to visit friends in Belize . . . with plans to build a community and school there. As we ascended inland, what lay before me was similar to what I viewed, at the end of each astral vision in the 1970s.

For decades, I have been aware that pharmaceuticals are dangerous … particularly since 1997, following a 15 year bout that led to 4th stage colon cancer, and a 2 week death sentence! It all began with a parasite, acquired from an ice-cube, in a drink, while on an airplane trip to Arizona, in 1981, followed by a barrage of pharmaceuticals to suppress the ailment symptoms, while exacerbating the illness.

This one’s entire life has been on a trajectory for Truth and for this time, which began 1956, at age 2, following receipt of the MMR vaccine. I didn’t learn the truth, until 2013 from an elder sister, as no one spoke of it. I acquired pneumonia, scarlet fever and mumps, all at once, the temperature soared to 109, and the body went into a coma on life support for 2 weeks. I do recall all that I experienced on the ‘other’ side of the veil … long story short … I met Jesus, who sent me back, although I wanted to stay, stating “It’s not her time yet!”

I am sharing these stories and incites, so that you know it’s all a lie. Live your Light and Truth … Don’t fall for the shadows of deceit … an illusion! How does that apply to you and the rest of the world? A World class action of Peace on Earth?

All Pharma is poison. God’s green Earth and all humanity are being deceived and devastated by demons, who invaded Earth civilizations ago, after they destroyed Mars, and other thriving planets ... They usurp our power, by deceit, casting spells and FEAR - False Evidence Appearing Real … impose blockers on consciousness, which lowers one’s vibratory frequency … What can and do we do?

Fear Not! Love and forgive oneself, NOW… in the present… as there is no future, and there is no past… present in the now. Love and forgive others . . . for they know not what they do. Stand with your shield and power of Love, brandishing your sword of Truth and state in the present . . . “I Do Not Consent!”

Footnotes: