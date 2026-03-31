Sterry’s Substack

Sterry’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Natasha Turner's avatar
Natasha Turner
3d

I've been wondering what became of our dear freedom fighter Norman Traversy - this is outrageous!!! I’m in Alberta so can't help with giving Norman a roof over his head, but I will give what I can to the give send go fund!

Reply
Share
Rick Zammuto's avatar
Rick Zammuto
6d

You are always very interesting! Thank you for your "How many know …? Wisdom! Truth! Knowledge! Understanding, 2003!" You may want to know, I know and hate them all! I published thousands of paragraphs against many of them on substack, and boycotted ALL those on your list every day for several years. Thousands of people follow ALL my writings on substack. Some of my writings made the first page of google, so millions read them before the owner of google removed them (by the way, you seem to have missed the owner of google's insane member of the WEF cult). You may want to know I got the Ford Foundation to remove themselves from the WEF and your list around 2004 by telling them I would not buy any of their products because they were on your list; last time I looked they were still gone.

Reply
Share
1 reply by S Terry
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Susan E. Terry · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture