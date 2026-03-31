Today, Norman Traversy is homeless, penniless, beaten and broken, all due to the jealousy and greed of siblings, who do not understand the wishes of a Mother, who he devoted and gave his entire life to caring for, as well as all his siblings, since he was a child.

We were born into this once pure and pristine world as LOVE - Life’s Omnipotent Verities Eternal. Over centuries and civilizations, due to infiltration of diabolic forces that entered Earth civilizations ago, humans have lost touch with the beat and wisdom of the heart of Love, and fallen for the form, via the EGO - Ease God Out!

The onslaught of deadly virus epidemics, began in the 1800s, initiated by Eugenicist, Freemason, Oil Tycoon, J.D. Rockefeller’s buyout of all Holistic schools of medicine, and take over of God’s remedies via Pharmacology. This was promoted and programmed into the minds of the masses via media ‘propaganda’! It was all promoted via radio broadcasts pre WWI, with distribution of JDR’s meningitis vaccine, amped up in WWII via film and radio, and JDR’s 1935 coronavirus. This Pharma media propaganda, which spread exponentially over the century, has stealthily crept into every home and school worldwide.

Pharma originates from the ancient Greek word ‘pharmakeia’ meaning: producers of sorcery, occult and black magic.

Over the past 5 decades, propaganda intensified via radio, film, television, particularly since “1986 The Act”2 when Pfizer began buying up all television networks and mainstream media worldwide… “Those who control the media control the masses.”3 “The Act”, written by 12 US Senators, claims that US pharmaceutical companies have zero liability for deaths or injuries due to vaccines or medications. What gives this document authority over the entire world?

The health and well being of all humankind has rapidly declined, due to Pharma’s poisons injected and ingested into the pristine human bodies since birth. It is misted on our foods, dumped in our water, and sprayed in our air. This has impacted on the hearts and minds of every living soul. Our conscious connection with nature and all life forms, has also been impaired, broken and blocked, via the bioweapon and Gates WO2020060606 nanochip … particularly our conscious connection to our Creator.

What does this have to do with Norman Traversy … Everything!

Norman Traversy, resident of Ottawa, a true theorist, is a #1 Canadian Hero, who unveiled a plethora of conspiracies initiated by a man operating under the guise of Prime Minister Trudeau. Justin is also complicit and responsible for the world pandemic, having sold Fauci’s 2002 patented Sars-CoV2 spike protein, banned in the US November 2015, and the synthetic mRNA, to Gates Wuhan Lab (since 2000) for $500 million, plus a $40 kickback for every dose sold worldwide. Norman has filed numerous lawsuits against Trudeau, for crimes against humanity, including his implicit role in the Picton Pig Farm scandal.

For 30 years, Norman Traversy was a firefighter and a qualified paramedic, in Mississauga, who gave of his life to save others. In 1999, he was named firefighter of the year. He received the Governor General’s medal for valor and also received the Lieutenant Governor’s medal for bravery. Norman went on as a leader of the Freedom Movement in Ottawa, bravely standing up for All Canadians Rights and Freedoms.

Norman, being the eldest of 8 children, helped raise all his siblings, since a very young age. As his mother was frequently ill, throughout multiple childbirths, it was up to Norman to ensure his brothers and sisters were fed, clothed and got off to school on time. He even ran home from school to make his Mother’s lunch. Norman has cared for his mother, in her condo for over the past 10 years and has a very loving relationship with her.

Over the past year(s), it is believed that Norman’s alleged narcissistic, psychopath sister Laura presented some rather shady ‘stories’, which have cast a shadow on Norman’s relationship with his Mother, in the eyes of family and the Ottawa police. She colluded with brothers Paul and Mark, to get Norman out of their Mother’s life, and to steal what was bequeathed to him.

January 12, 2026, brother Paul, Laura and her husband James Armitage, set Norman up and accused him of some heinous crime, in regards to their Mother Mair, and called the Ottawa police. This was obviously a premeditated coup. Norman was accused of crimes regarding abuse and stealing from his Mother. He has no clue what these accusations are. Before the police arrived, a scenario accusing Norman of stealing Mair’s silver set the stage. After he presented the evidence that he was not stealing, Paul and sister Laura attacked and assaulted Norman, just before the police arrived.

“The last time I saw Laura she was choking me, while my brother Paul was yanking my right arm behind my back and assaulted me. You have the pictures. January 12th. She was choking me and screaming at me. My brother had grabbed me by the throat and threw me onto the couch, and yanked my right arm so it was almost out of the socket. I lost some feeling in my right hand.

When the cops showed up they didn’t care about that. They wouldn’t lay charges, even though I was bleeding out my right ear and had blood in my urine. They wouldn’t lay charges then. But she claims I threatened her with a baseball bat and they want to lock me up … with no proof?! They didn’t want to hear about the assaults on me.”

Siblings Laura, Paul and Mark have conspired to commit larceny, perjury, assault & battery against their brother Norman, who raised them from babies! They have also committed perjury and larceny against their own Mother by stealing her condo that she loves and planned to live in with Norman until death, and perjury regarding stories that Norman was poisoning and stealing from their Mother … which is exactly what they have done!

What other outrageous lies has Laura shared with family over time, to have Norman’s favorite brother Paul turn on him? He was once very close to and loved by all his siblings … He raised them from babies.

The next day they had ‘his’ condo locks changed, so he could not return. They convinced the Condo board that Norman was a criminal, and likely claimed he was abusing their Mother and was dangerous, such that they will not return his calls, nor speak with him.

About a week later, Norman called the police and said he wanted to do a wellness check on his Mother. He arrived in time, with his legal council Jane Scharfe, to find them removing all his paintings and belongings, loading his property into his brother Mark’s pickup truck, while 6 police officers blocked them. Norman’s Jaguar car was also stolen. The Ottawa police aided and abetted in this theft and would not listen to reason from Norman nor Jane. He is now homeless and broke and those who are supposed to serve and protect have collaborated with criminals.

Brother Paul blocked Norman, sister Joan and all his Mother’s friends, connected to Norman from calling Mair on her cell phone, and later Paul moved her to a seniors home ($11,000/month), using a “revoked” (August 2025) Power of Attorney. Norman and sister Joan had called her there initially and discovered she was being heavily sedated. Laura instructed the Home to block all phone calls and visits by Norman, Jane and friends. This is sinister elder abuse!!!

On February 3rd, the day before Paul and Laura were to put Mair into a home, claiming it was only temporary “to try it out”, while brother Paul was in sauna, Norman managed to get through to his Mother via sister Joan. Mair reiterated what she has stated for years, that she wants Norman to have the condo, which she owns, and also wanted to live there. I wonder if Mair is aware that the home is charging $11000 per month? Who is paying the bills and who is controlling her bank account? We might assume it is brother Paul, who has waved a revoked POA in front of the Condo Board and the Home. Isn’t this grand larceny?

Power of Attorney of property was given to sister Joan. What is she doing to remedy this?

0:00 -5:02

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

Saturday, March 28th, Norman received a phone call first thing in the morning from Jane Scharf. She said that five Ottawa police we’re hammering on her door at 3 am and looking for Norman Traversy, to do a ‘wellness’ check. She asked, “Why are there five of you here to do a wellness check?” They responded, “Some of us here are in training!” Jane said, “Really? You are training people at 3 am in the morning?”

Jane called Norman Saturday morning, while he was on the phone with US artist, Venessa Pica, who recently found out about Norman’s Quo Warranto’s against Trudeau and Governor General Mary Simon. She stated that people in the US were quite taken by his Quo Warranto’s.

While they were talking, around 10:30 am, the ‘locked’ door opened and 6 Ottawa cops rushed in. No knock! Is this not break and enter? What is it with police showing up like a pack of wolves and treating good humans like criminals!!!

Norman believes his sister Laura, told them he might be there. He greeted the officers and stated, “I have been the primary caregiver for my mother for 12 years. Two years with my mother and father, my dad passed in 2014, and then in 2016, I moved with my Mom into a condominium, and I have been taking care of Mom since, for 10 years. She's 96. I have all the documents.” He gave them an overview of his pristine history, as one who cares about his fellow man and will give his own life to save another’s.

He said to the Officers, “I was diagnosed with PTSD. Just giving you a background . . . I was firefighter of the year in 1999, I received the governor generals medal for valour and I got the Lieutenant Governor’s medal for bravery.” He then spoke of Officer Matt Skop, who he assisted with WSIB information 3 months prior, regarding three officers who committed suicide."

Note: Norman had applied for WSIB years back, when he lived in Mississauga, and never received it. He discovered there is significant corruption within the organization and wrote a brilliant letter that was read in Parliament, by Ted Arnott and delivered to the Minister of Labour, who was to pass it on to the WSIB, and get back to him and Norman in writing. A week later, nothing happened and the Labour Minister claimed that he never received it. A Police officer was parked in front of Norman’s home doing a ‘wellness check’! He told Norman that they were sent by the President of WSIB to do a wellness check, because Norman was ‘suicidal’. Norman was never suicidal. Some time later, he called the police in Barrie to report a vicious dog that was on the loose, near his home. Soon after that, there was a cop car sitting outside his home for awhile, on a hot summer day, so he invited him in and asked why he was there. The Officer said that he received a ‘Canadian Police Information Centre’ (CPIC) report that Norman was ‘suicidal’ and ‘dangerous’! Norman then learned that the President of Workmen’s Compensation told that to the police, back when his letter was presented to Parliament… and those records are now on CPIC for life.

Another Officer, interjected and said they we're going to have to take Norman to the hospital. He asked, “Why?” The Officer responded, “To be assessed, and we're going to have to cuff you.” They first cuffed Norman behind his back, which was unstable, because of his back injury, so they cuffed him in front. They didn’t get his sweater and all he had on was a very thin shirt, and they put his boots on with no socks. It’s still winter! No jacket!

They took Norman, cuffed like a criminal, in a cop car and drove him to the Ottawa General hospital. A doctor took his temperature and blood pressure and said it was 190/109, which is deadly for most people. Norman is a disabled firefighter, with spinal injuries, a roof collapsed on his head, he has fallen through a floor, suffered multiple burn injuries, and he is 70 years old … and they treated him like a crazed criminal??? This is diabolic … remember Nazi Germany?

Norman was taken to an examination room with no chair, just a bed that you lie on, with bars sticking out so he couldn’t lean back. He had to sit forward on this bench, no chair, in cuffs for 7 1/2 hours. No water! No food! No bathroom … and no phone and no visitors!!!

After about 5 hours, a friend Howard and Jane Scharf arrived and told them she was Norman’s legal representative, and they told her “No visitors!” She stated, “You are violating his human rights to legal representation!” The officer snapped, “and if you don’t leave I’ll cuff you!” He was going to cuff Jane and Howard. ‘Who is going to arrest someone just for being in a hospital hallway?’ This is ludicrous and an overreach of authority.

Jane went down to the hospital Director and told him that Norman was going to sue him personally. He was violating his human rights, and the Director said, “I don’t give a fuck about his human rights!”

Then the doctor arrived and Norman overheard the cops talking to him in the hall… “My sister, Laura Armitage has filled out a ‘Form 2’, and she had sworn to it either to a judge or a justice of the peace, stating that I had threatened her with a baseball bat. She is a half hour drive away from me. I don’t have a car (because she and brother Paul stole it) and I don’t own a baseball bat.”

A ‘Form 2’ is used when a family member requests another family member to be forcibly apprehended to receive a “wellness check” or psychiatric evaluation. In slang it’s also known as a “Family Feud.” The so called sick member is taken to a hospital by paramedics or police and signed in for a 72 hr period and evaluated. When a doctor believes they are of sound mind, a release form is signed. They also use this Wellness Check/ arrest on homeless people, take them to a hospital, drug them, ship them to a MAID facility where they are terminated. The Police abuse it, as directed by someone to get rid of a ‘non-compliant’ individual. The media and the government brand the homeless as mentally ill and violent in order to get these procedures approved.

April 2nd Joan managed to get through to Mair and brought Norman in for a brief chat about the above incident, before someone intercepted and hung up on their Mother! Here is the recording of that call!

0:00 -10:20

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

Shortly after they got through with another call with similar outcome, as soon as there was conversation about Mair’s wishes to return to the condo with Norman.

0:00 -2:46

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

Being the rightful Power of Attorney over Mother Mair’s property, it is Joan’s duty to fulfill their mother’s wishes… to engage and do whatever it takes to honour her Mother, even if that means to call the police on brother Paul and sister Laura. She must present the POA to the Bank, to take back control of Mair’s property. Next, approach the Condo with the POA and rectify the ownership, and press charges against her siblings. This is the DUTY that is instilled when we agree to this position. It’s time to Right the wrongs.

As a Court Judge once said to me, when confronting my siblings with a similar situation … “There is no Justice in the Court … It JUST… IS!”

One has to wonder what evil lurks in the minds of all who have been injected with a ‘vaxxine’ that was banned in the US, November 2015, as a dangerous bioweapon. Fauci’s 2002 patented Sars-CoV2 spike protein, created at Chapel Hill Lab in N Carolina U was moved by Fauci, to the Winnipeg Lab, December 2015, when Justin Trudeau sold it to Gates owned and funded Wuhan Lab, along with the synthetic mRNA, for $500 million plus a $40 kickback for every dose sold worldwide. Two Wuhan lab technicians were waiting to retrieve it!

If you are able to assist Norman with his legal and living costs, please go to his GiveSendGo account - https://www.givesendgo.com/werisetheyfall

Anyone with available accommodation in the Ottawa area, until this matter is resolved, will be greatly appreciated. Norman will need a place to stay as of April 5th, for about 1 to 2 weeks. If you can assist him, please contact traversy.n@gmail.com

Footnotes: