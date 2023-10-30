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North America, October 27, 2023 – A bioweapon delivery system placed in HVAC ventilators, used in hospitals dental clinics and medical centers in North America and around the globe, was discovered by a courageous Mechanical Engineering Technologist in 2020, but when he tried to report it to authorities, he was brutalized and his daughters were kidnapped, tortured and trafficked to cover up the crime. That delivery system is still being used and Richardson’s family life impoverished and devastated.

Dale Richardson, Mechanical Engineering Technologist has been tortured, his oldest daughter trafficked, his youngest daughter kidnapped from him and all his home and his personal and corporate assets were stolen, all to cover up a discovery he made in 2020, while trying to outfit a ventilation system in a dental clinic in Saskatchewan, Canada, during the course of his duties for DSR Karis Consulting Inc. (a Canadian corporation), so it would comply with CoVID mandates and restrictions.

When Dale discovered that the mixing formula for making HVAC systems was not correct, he began to dig for the appropriate ratios, which took him all the way to the CDC. What he found there is one of the biggest crimes of the century.

The engineering controls for the Aerosol Generating Medical Procedures, which were being given out around the world by the CDC, had allegedly been altered. He knew this was a criminal action, because he found the correct ones, which date back to 1994.

What this meant is that every hospital, medical facility, dental clinic with an HVAC system has been potentially sabotaged. An unknown number of failures have been introduced into the infrastructure of Canada and the United States through the sabotage implemented by the CDC. This would make the delivery of a biological weapon appear to be a random outbreak. So instead of purifying the air in these facilities, it is actually poisoning the air using a disguised delivery system for distributing deadly viruses. This affects every human recipient in the USA, Canada and the world. Of greater concern, even though Richardson found the correct mixing formula, which was released by the CDC in 1994, that formula will never be used, because in 2003, the CDC quietly changed the mixing formula to create an even deadlier and more toxic mechanism for future use. Throughout the world, based on the new CDC 2003 engineering controls, ventilators are pumping aerosol pathogens into the lungs of everyone from babies to seniors … and killing them.

In the spring/summer of 2020, Dale tried to report his discoveries, which would have shut down the CoVID response world-wide. However, the CDC, the Canadian Health Ministries, US Homeland Security and RCMP in Canada, who are beholden to the orders of the Prime Minister and Biden administration, all conspired to silence him. When Richardson tried to report his discovery to the RCMP in Saskatchewan, Canada, a court asked the RCMP to block him from appearing. The RCMP abducted and tortured him. The Court simultaneously, on a first appearance, abducted his youngest daughter and illegally seized his home and life savings. He and his eldest daughter were abducted, tortured on both sides of the border. His eldest daughter, who is Metis, lawfully entered the US to report this treasonous activity to US authorities, but was kidnapped by Homeland Security, beaten, drugged, sexually assaulted, tortured and trafficked by officials and private citizens in order to suppress this evidence. In addition, this evidence exposed gross corruption by the Biden Administration. Dale entered the US, after the Canadian Consul, out of California, confirmed his eldest daughter’s Indigenous identity and released her. However, he was tortured in Colorado to silence him. Dale has yet to discover the whereabouts of his baby girl, missing since June 1st, 2020.

Since 2020, Dale has reported his findings to multiple authorities and the federal government with evidence that this is a distribution system for a biological weapon and yet it has not been stopped. This distribution system is an explicit violation of Article III Section 3 of the United States Constitution, which is high treason by Canadian Crime Minister Justin Trudeau and his cabinet, and all others involved. It is also an act preparatory to levying war. At the moment, multiple high treason and criminal cases have been launched in Canada and the United States.

Much of what is occurring in the world today is founded in part on the 1974 Kissinger Report and Rockefeller’s Lockstep 2010 plan to depopulate the Earth by 90% between 2020 and 2050. This entire plan was laid out in Oil Tycoon, JD Rockefeller’s 1880s “Secret Covenant” delivered to Eugenicist Free Mason’s as their Masonic Creed.

In the USA, the North Carolina University lab, which is funded by Gates since 2002, published in the November 2015 Journal of Nature, that the Sars Cov-2 spike protein was an “experimental bioweapon”, and was banned in USA. This Fauci 2002 patented virus, was taken from the Chapel Hill Lab, to Canada’s Winnipeg lab in December of 2015, where two Wuhan biologists awaited its arrival. In March 2016, at the Paris Climate talks, Prime Minister Trudeau, met secretly with Bill Gates and Obama, and allegedly sold the DNA altering synthetic mRNA (Acuitas Lab, BC), and the Sars CoV-2 spike protein, from the Winnipeg Lab, to Gates (funded since 2000) Wuhan Lab, for $500 million and a $40 kick-back on every dose sold worldwide.

Jessica Karam, in her role as Attorney General of Canada, concealed evidence of treason against the USA and high treason against Canadians. Karam has since been replaced by Christopher Rupar, who is now requesting costs, to further punish Dale for exposing the treasonous activity, terrorism, torture and human/child trafficking of his daughters, abducted for the purposes of financial and sexual exploitation, and to suppress Dale’s evidence.

Also of note, Dale’s research exposes the mechanism that was used to create the circumstances for widespread election fraud and substantiates the election fraud claims of President Trump.

Dale’s pioneered research papers are published under the title, “COVID-19 and Negligent Engineering Practices; Will This Kill People?”

Dale's daughter initiated The Karis Project to help combat child sex trafficking and other destructive ideologies that have been destroying Christian and all traditional families. Anyone who wishes to assist and support the Karis Project in the fight against child trafficking and genocide, and/or for more information, e-mail at unity@dsrkarisconsulting.com, website https://www.dsrkarisconsulting.com/the-karis-project. Alternatively, you may contact info@icumedia.net.

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Additional Resources

Dr David Martin is the founder and owner of the company M-CAM International which has provided research and corporate advisory services to over 160 countries and he has personally served as an advisor to the World Bank and many governments. Dr Martin first came to the attention of the world when he featured in the August 2020 documentary by Mikki Willis called Planandemic Indoctornation. More about Dr Martin HERE

Dr Martin wrote his first classified briefing about bio-weapons corruption in 2001, and has been presenting lectures at bio-weapons conferences since then. He has been tracking Dr Anthony Fauci’s spending and notes that Fauci has authorised $191 billion in funds for the bio-weaponization of viruses against humanity.

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