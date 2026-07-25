‘Canada’ is a ‘Foreign Government’ … no longer a ‘Crown Corporation’, as it was originally registered, in 1861, by Queen Victoria, and listed on the Washington Securities Exchange Commission (SEC).

Allegedly, November 2022, PM Justin Trudeau and Finance Minister Freeland sold the last vestiges of the “Crown Corporation of Canada” to China, via the Asian Bank, registered on the Washington SEC. Overnight, Canada’s listing changed, from a ‘Country’ (8880), to a Foreign Government (8888), listing the Asian Bank as owners of “CANADA” a ‘Foreign Government’ under the District of Columbia! Canada is no longer a “country”!

May 2023, Canadian media released a steady drip of reports, many based on accounts of leaked intelligence, about detailed claims of Chinese meddling in two prior Canadian federal elections in 2019 and 2021 - the latest Western nation to sound the alarm over concerns of foreign election interference. There is significant data to validate these claims.

What to know about Canada and China’s foreign interference row - PM Justin Trudeau said he does not believe the interference efforts influenced the outcomes of the last two federal elections, in which he was re-elected! LOL!

What does this mean and how does this event affect ‘YOU’? Chinadians now reside in one of the poorest nations in the world, with no financial resources - all shipped to Ukraine, by Christia Freeland and Trudeau April 2022. No longer is the ‘Corporation’ positioned on the Security Exchange Commission (SEC), since it was sold to the CCP November 2022, now listed as a Foreign Government!

Along with selling our precious metal mines, Trudeau and Freeland sold the ‘Crown Corporation’ of Canada to China. They have been ‘pretending’ since that it is ‘business as usual’! Justin Castro Trudeau has defrauded Canadians since December 2015, when he sold the US banned SarsCoV2 and synthetic mRNA to Gates Wuhan Lab, for $500 million, plus a $40 kickback for every dose sold worldwide.

Canada has been the largest contributor to Ukraine since April 2022, with a claim by Carney that $22 billion has been sent since then.Trudeau / Freeland provided over $1 billion CAD in military aid to Ukraine, which included the shipment of battle tanks and other military equipment, in response to Russia's bombing of the Pharma plants (they did not bomb Ukrainians). This support was part of a broader commitment that has since reached $6.5 billion CAD in military assistance. This is also in addition to the $30 billion of Canadian funds that vanished from the SEC reserves April 2022 - also witnessed live on the SEC!

Do you ever wonder why the Canadian dollar value has dropped significantly and living on one’s own is unaffordable to our youth?

Trudeau and hench ‘woman’ Freeland are hugely responsible for Canada’s demise! Perhaps today’s ‘plandemic’ would not exist if Justin had ethics and did not accept Fauci and Gates bribe. Pharma’s world control of Main Stream Media (MSM) propaganda, since “1986 The Act” may also not exist, if Media moguls and reporters lived from the heart, had ethics and did not accept their bribe!

Today’s crisis goes back to 1700’s Bankster Nathan Rothschild, Oil Tycoon, Freemason and Eugenicist John D Rockefeller and Racist Murderer Teddy Roosevelt - WWI, WWII … and a darker plan to control and depopulate the Earth of humankind! Pure Evil!

PM Trudeau has acted as a CoVID 19 ‘Pusher’ since 2020, lining his pockets with your hard earned money! FYI, ‘CoVID’ stands for ‘Certificate of Vaccine ID AI’ - Gates ‘WO0606062020’ patented nanochip, which I will elucidate later.

March 2026, I signed onto the SEC to check on the current status, only to discover that the ‘Asian Bank’ removed “Crown Corporation” from the title, and altered ALL filings, back to 2002, to ‘CANADA’ as a “foreign government”! In fact, the Crown Corporation NEVER had jurisdiction or rights over the land, which has always been under the protection of the First Nations. How does this bode with the Chinese?

Let’s step back to better understand where this Canadian diabolic corruption originated!

1974, Canada was in a positive state financially. PM Pierre Elliott Trudeau handed the debt free Bank of Canada and its gold reserves over to the Rothschild banking system, halting borrowing of money from the Bank of Canada. Instead, chose to borrow from the private banks, who introduced higher interest rates along with compound interest rates, rather than lending to the government at NO or low interest… turning Canadians into debt slaves!

Like stepfather ~ like stepson? I have been aware of Justin Castro Trudeau’s collusion with shady characters, since early January 2016.

At that time, I was sitting on the World Council of His Majesty Royal K.681 M1, descendant of President Soekarno, UN Swissindo, representing Canada and acting as World PM of National & International Humanitarian Assistance. President Soekarno was the keeper of the Keys, Codes and Certificates for all the world’s Kingdoms, protecting all the ancient treasures from the Rothschild Banksters (since the 1740s), for all humankind.

March 4, 2016, I was requisitioned by ‘HM M1’ to deliver a ‘Letter of Introduction’, for ‘Debt Freedom’ to PM Justin Trudeau. The letter was hand delivered by Liberal MP Anthony Rota, who was Nipissing region’s constituent. He then informed me that Justin received the letter, read it and would get back to me, right after the follow up of the December 2015 ‘Paris Peace Talks’, in the US with Barack Obama and Bill Gates.

“Swissindo World Trust International Orbit, NEO the United Kingdom of God Sky Earth is a non-profit humanitarian organization that wish to present to you a World Solution Gift Offer of Payment 1-11 of the Construction of the Universe for the people of the World in 253/357 Countries.

Swissindo World Trust International Orbit’s mission is to return the world’s freedom and inheritance back to the people, to every man, woman and child in this world …”

H.M. MR.A1.SINO.AS.S”2”. IR.SOEGIHARTONOTONEGORO, ST. M1 is committed to serving humanity for peace and prosperity, and he would like to offer support to all countries in these difficult times. He therefore invites you, Nation of Canada and the People around the World to join us in this New World Agreement, so all may benefit from our programs - Payment 1-11, Country Quota and Human Obligation - which can provide a BASIC INCOME for all, along with funds to support all humanitarian projects which are for the good of all. We are confident that true peace can be secured through fair and equal opportunities for all.”

This letter was an open door to freedom for all humankind, to receive their birthright dowry of today’s equivalent of roughly $7 million each for their lifetime. The fulfillment of this event, may well have put an end to the corrupt Rothschild and Federal Banking system, including the Vatican hold of our birth certificate on the ‘stock’ market. The anticipated result is for the evolution of peace on Earth for all Mankind.

August 2018, just as all was to be released for world freedom, H.M. M1 was imprisoned on false charges, of stealing his own Bond, at Bank Indonesia in 2012. He was held and beaten in prison, for 2 years, with zero evidence of guilt. Nathanial Rothschild had taken control of His Bank!

President John F. Kennedy, was offered, and accepted a similar acquisition from President Soekarno, November 14, 1963 ~ the Green Hilton Agreement. 57,000 tons of gold was shipped to the US, to be stored in the US Treasury, under JFK’s Executive Order 11110 (June 4, 1963), with a payback to Soekarno of 2% annually.

Ultimately, the intention was to give back the power to the people, and end the corruption of the Rothschilds and Federal Reserve Banksters. JFK planned to make the announcement in Dallas, Texas, November 22, 1963.

Presidents John F Kennedy & Soekarno 1962

I witnessed this assassination live on WKBW TV, just 5 feet from the screen, in my grade 6 history class. Being empathic, this had a most profound impact! … That day, I vowed to find the whole truth … and I have. GHW Bush was complicit in the co-ordination of the assassination! It was this event that inspired me to research and uncover empirical Truth … this entire life.

Ironically, African born Barrie Soetoro Obama ’s (aka Barrack Obama) mother, Ann Dunham and stepfather Lolo Soetoro were also complicit with CIA Director, GHW Bush’s hunt for Soekarno’s gold treasures, during the ‘G30S’ massacre, between 1965-67. False propaganda of Soekarno being communist, while he promoted unity of nations via Pancasila, led to his incarceration and the massacre of 3 million innocent Indonesian men, women and children. His gold warehouses, protected by Fairies and Jinn’s, were never found.

‘Barrie’ Soetoro Obama is African, born in Badung, Indonesia. After the massacre, an arrangement was made, between Lolo, Ann and GHW Bush (complicit in JFK’s assassination), to raise their son, in exchange for their service, in the hunt for Soekarno’s warehouses, massacre and Indonesia’s destruction.

Lolo Soetoro, Ann Dunham, Barry Soetoro Obama (Barrack) - Indonesia 1967

Enter Fauci’s 2002 patented Sars-CoV2 ‘vaccine’, created in the US, N Carolina’s Chapel Hill lab, and banned as a ‘dangerous bioweapon’, in November 2015. Fauci took it to the Winnipeg lab, where he was greeted by two technicians, from Bill Gates, owned and funded since 2000, Wuhan lab: Xiangguo Qiu, the head of the Vaccine Development and Antiviral Therapies section in the Special Pathogens Program of the National Microbiology Laboratory (NML) in Winnipeg, and her husband and fellow scientist Keding Cheng.

Allegedly, Trudeau is complicit in selling Fauci’s 2002 SarsCoV2 US banned bioweapon November 2015, from Gates funded Chapel Hill Lab, via the Winnipeg lab, to Gates owned and funded Wuhan Lab, for $500 million, plus a $40 kickback for every dose sold worldwide. He has allegedly committed Treason, genocide and murder (brother), in addition to selling the “Canada” to the CCP on the SEC!

Carney too is complicit in this crime, enticing over 500 Canadian Mayors to sell their constituency to the WEF, with plans to corral all Canadians’ into ’15-minute cities’, and live off of a Chinese credit system, under the control of the WEF! “You will own nothing and you will be happy!” WAKE UP CANADIANS and ACT NOW before it’s too late!!

Early in 2020, we were distracted from these politics, by Pharma ‘propaganda’, of a highly publicized outbreak of a Wuhan ‘bat flu’- Oil Tycoon JD Rockefeller’s 1935 Avian flu - ‘corona virus’!

This news spread worldwide, like a virus, via Main Stream Media (MSM), then owned and controlled by Pfizer, since ‘1986 The Act’, which was written by 12 US Senators, who determined that pharmaceutical companies were no longer liable for injuries or deaths due to vaccines or pharmaceuticals. How does this Act have any jurisdiction over the world??? PROPAGANDA! Since then, Pfizer began buying up all MSM worldwide.

The concept of media control evolved in the 1920s pre WWII, via Sigmund Freud’s nephew, Edward Bernais book, “Propaganda” “Those who control the media control the masses.”

Pfizer (founded 1849) were complicit in WWI and WWII concentration camp experimentation, have funded billions to governments, media and health care practitioners. For over a century, they have raked in trillions, via the imposition of their addictive chemical drugs and vaccines, for which they have zero liability, particularly since their takeover of world main stream media (MSM) since “1986 The Act!” 4.

“1986 - The Act” is the creation of 12 US Senators, who determined that US pharmaceutical companies were no longer liable for injuries or deaths due to vaccines or medications, in the USA. How was this US document imposed on the world? It’s time for all humankind to reAct!

In 2019, the Chinese population were infected by a rare ‘bat’ flu that evolved from the ‘Avion coronavirus’ vaccine, created by Rockefeller in 1935, and administered in WWII.

Via mass Propaganda, we were all lied to about this virus, which infected and killed .009% of the Chinese population, for which a ‘vaccine’ was ‘magically’ created and tested for ONLY 2 TWO WEEKS on ferrets! They ALL DIED!!! Then it was rolled out to the world via ‘FEAR’ porn (False Evidence Appearing Real), aka propaganda. “Safe and Effective???” It was never tested, nor were there any trials. The entire world became ‘guinea pigs’ of the WHO (World Health Organization?) and Pharma! In the mass hysteria, NO ONE even bothered to check the ingredients and contraindications, which were in the packages on BLANK sheets of paper?!!

Has the whole world gone mad? When did we lose our common sense and heart? It was PROPAGANDA that killed millions and maimed billions worldwide … like lemmings jumping off a cliff!

WWI began with Oil Tycoon, J.D. Rockefeller’s 1916 meningitis vaccine, which was distributed to ALL soldiers worldwide, triggered via propaganda with the rollout of Radio Frequency (RF). This propaganda war killed 2/3rds of the world population!

There is no such thing as ‘Spanish flu’… Again, purely propaganda! Everyone was encouraged to keep a distance, wear masks (cut off vital oxygen supply), and isolate in dark rooms, if infected … The antithesis of what is necessary to kill a virus!

My grandfather, Timothy Wall left his new wife Jenny, and 1st born son Alfred, to fight in WWI, where he contracted tuberculosis - from the ‘vaccine’. He was put in isolation, as above, and told he had one month to live. He stated, “If I only have one month, I am sure as Hell not living it here!” He up and left, went back to the farm, healed miraculously, had 9 children and lived well into his 80s!

We have ALL been hoodwinked, like the “Emperor’s New Clothes”! Over centuries, the minds of the masses have been degraded, manipulated and controlled via FEAR - False Evidence Appearing Real … We were blinded from Truth, of who and what we truly are as ‘Creators’ of our world, amidst the confusion and mass hysteria, compounded by worldwide mass media propaganda.

Today, we are witnessing a phase of the “1974 Kissinger Report” ‘90% world depopulation plan’, written by Henry Kissinger and Eugenicist William Gates Sr.

Major catastrophes set the tone, creating mass hysteria, including ‘Global Warming’… ‘Y2K’ … ‘911’ … ALL these events were ‘manufactured’, by the same Eugenicist Freemasons, who launched WWI and WWII, via world hysteria!

Due to the mesmeric news casts of Pfizer owned MSM, few are aware that these bioweapons are manufactured in Ukraine Pharma bio labs! Allegedly, this is why Justin sent $30 billion of your money, Canada’s military budget and all military equipment to the Ukraine … to protect his ass-ets! Finance Minister, Chrystia Freeland is allegedly involved in this as well. Perhaps this is why she moved to Ukraine - to escape responsibility for reprehensible acts! And where is her ‘coke’ buddy Trudeau? Dating Katy Perry, who appear to be flying higher than kites!

This was just the beginning of the handover of Canada’s assets and its people to China (starting 2018), and the WEF world depopulation plan of “useless eaters” - according to Klaus Schwaab! Since the onset, Mark Carney, in cahoots with Trudeau, is very much a part of this diabolical scheme and plan … since its inception!

“Canadian investigative journalist Sam Cooper examines the links between former Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, his successor Mark Carney, and influential global organizations, such as the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) and the World Economic Forum (WEF). Cooper’s research reveals that Mark Carney’s ties to Chinese economic interests run deep.”12

Since 2015, Justin Trudeau and Mark Carney sold their souls to Satan, in every facet of the term. Justin is a puppet of Klauss Schwaab’s WEF; William Gates Sr and Henry Kissinger’s 90% world depopulation plan, in creation and distribution of a ‘dangerous bioweapon’, while Mark Carney is supportive of the WEF control and the handover of ALL our Rights, Freedoms … and what’s left of Canadian’s wealth! The plan was activated January 2024, for you to reside within their 15 minute cities, under a Chinese fiat credit system, of which most Canadian Mayors have already signed up over 500 major municipalities, cities, towns, etc! You can check here to see if yours is on their list!

Acquisition of the virus is tested for by way of Nobel Peace Prize winner Kary Mullis’ ‘doctored’ PCR test, which was never designed for this. Kary broadcasted Fauci’s fraud 25 years ago, when he was using the ‘PCR’ test to detect AIDS. Kary was allegedly murdered August 7, 2019, for once again reporting Fauci’s misuse of the PCR fraud, to test for CoVID-19’ - ‘Certificate of Vaccine ID - AI’! Bill Gates WO2020-060606 patent nano-chip, was also included in the Sars-CoV-2 bioweapon.

The nano-chip lodges in the brain, between the pineal gland and cranium, blocking conscious connection to our Akashic records. The information collected is allegedly sent to a mainframe in Taiwan, altered and sent back to the recipient. Initially, the only way to get the nano chip past the brain barrier was the PCR, via the nostrils. ‘Luciferase’ was discovered in 2018 and later added to the bioweapon, to move the ‘CoVID’ chip through the blood, to the brain.

“Top Italian Pathologist Has Raised the Alarm After Discovering that Covid mRNA “Vaccines” Have “Completely Destroyed” the Pineal Gland of Recipients, Causing Widespread “Personality Changes.”

How are all humankind going to rise above and get out of this insane destruction of the once beautiful, pristine Earth?!!

A prophetic message was given to me at the onset of 4 prophetic astral dreams … one every 2 years … following a close encounter with 5 Pleiadean ships in Niagara Falls, January 1st, 1971!

“Only those who consciously acknowledge God as the Source and Essence of their Being as LOVE, will survive the Apocalypse that is to come”

The APOCALYPSE is here NOW! Time to wake up!

LOVE Heals All!

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