The real key to Perfect Health and healing is the realization that we have more power than we realize, evident when we shift from the ’thought’ world to the conscious realm of LOVE - Life’s Omnipotent Verities Eternal, where our ethereal being truly dwells.

I have experienced a number of ‘Miracles’ since a Near Death Experience (NDE) at age two and had an extraordinary visit to the ‘other side’. I recall every detail which, at the time, I considered was just a dream! Until 2013 … I was gifted Dr. Eben Alexander’s book “Proof of Heaven”… and soon after reading it, saw a picture of the real Jesus, painted by a 7 year old child prodigy, Akiane, who had a similar experience to mine.

My healing journey is evidence of the eternal Miracle of Life! And a ‘Sign’ that the calamity and horrors humanity is facing today are a ‘manu-fractured’ lie, with intent to deceive and destroy God’s Creation.

1956, at age 2, our family Dr. Ellingham came to our home to give me a needle, the day before I was to meet my grandmother for the first time. By the next morning, I became violently ill. My Mother placed me on our living room couch, so she could keep close watch of my baby brother, who also needed her attention. I recall becoming uncomfortably hot, as though my body was on fire, and began squirming to get out, tossing and turning, slipping in and out of consciousness.

Decades later, in 2013, after telling my eldest sister Katelyn, who is 8 years my senior, about ‘Proof of Heaven’, she said, “I remember when that happened to you, after you received the MMR. You came down with pneumonia, scarlet fever and the mumps, and despite efforts to keep your temperature down, with cold cloths, ice cubes and ginger ale, it soared to 109 F. You were taken to hospital in an ambulance. Every day, Mom used to come home from the hospital crying. On the 7th day they told her that she should pull the plug, as you’d be a vegetable she’d have to look after your whole life! She refused and built an oxygen tent in your bedroom and brought you home. You were in a coma on life support for two weeks.”

What I recall happened to me, I was very hot and couldn’t keep my eyes open. I was standing in a milky river, with big round white discs swirling in the same direction towards me, then moving past. Then one was headed straight for me, with a ballerina, with a blond pony tail atop her head, in a pink tutu, on toe point, spinning in the opposite direction, coming straight for me. “I have to get out of here,” I thought. Then in a scintillating flash, I consciously burst free of the form and was hovering on the ceiling, over my lifeless body below, with arms folded across the chest … a petite, elderly women sitting beside it, with her left hand resting on my folded arms. Her hair was snow white, with a purple tint; her dress a solid cream colour, with little bouquets of blue forget-me-knots dotting it. The smocked bodice top buttoned up the front, with a collar. The sleeves were short, puffed, with a little cuff. This woman spoke with a gentle, slightly crackly voice of desperation, repeating three or more times, “It’s alright dear … Hold on, dear… They’ll be here soon dear! Hold on...they’re coming. Please just hold on…!” I realized, “Oh that’s my grandmother, She’s lovely.”

Next, I recall soaring through a mist of brilliant white light that burst into every colour of the rainbow… and beyond… landing on a pathway, with beautiful music wafting in the distance. A radiant woman, with dark shiny brown hair, sparkling eyes and a joyful smile, extended her hand to greet me. (Thirteen years later, I learned that she was my father’s mother ‘Emily’, after he placed her picture on our buffet, shortly after my grandfather died. She had died at age 34, when he was just 10).

Painting of Jesus, child prodigy Akiane Kramarik ~ Grandmother Emily Wills

Just behind her was a tall, handsome, dark skinned man, with turquoise eyes that sparkled like diamond pools, and a brilliant aura radiating white light, named ‘Yeshua’… ‘Jesus’. His voice was rich, warm and resonant, with a profound sense of Love, in his presence. He asked if I was comfortable … then if I wanted to go back. I gave a “Yes” to the first question and an emphatic “No Way!” to the second. Who would want to go back to that?

I took Emily’s hand, as she led me along a path through a magical forest of lush foliage, scintillating intensely in all the vibrant colours of the rainbow. Beautiful butterflies, bees, rabbits, fox and more, flitted and romped by … such beauty! It was a timeless experience of eternal joy, peace, harmony and comfort … beyond words!

Emily guided me through this realm of wonder and splendor. I heard beautiful, inspiring ‘Music of the Spheres’ resonating softly in the atmosphere… (Christmas of 1978, I heard this music, when I was introduced to the “Star Scape Singers, conducted by Musician Poet, Philosopher and Renaissance Man, Kenneth G. Mills, at a concert at the University of Toronto).

Along the path, I encountered unique, ‘wise’ beings, in brilliant white robes, with radiant auras… who each asked me how I was, and if I wanted to return home. In every case, I emphatically responded “No way! I love it here!” This felt like home! Why would anyone want to leave Heaven … for what I just left?

In the final moments of my “Heavenly” sojourn, I heard deep murmuring voices of the ‘Elders’, echoing in a chamber. As I approached a long, oval, white marble table, I recognized these ‘Angelic’ beings, seriously discussing ‘my situation’!

I was standing on the right hand of Jesus, at the head of the table, as one Elder affirmed, “She is happy here … and doesn’t want to leave.” Yeshua glanced at me, and in a deep affirmative voice bellowed, “Yes!” … then back to the Angel, “But it’s not her time, yet!” His fist slammed down on the table, like a judge’s gavel, at the same moment my Mother unzipped the door of an oxygen tent, as I consciously re-entered the body.

My mother, standing beside the crib, peered into the tent smiling tearfully. “Oh Suzi, you’re awake! It’s too bad you didn’t get to meet your Grandmother. She had to leave this morning.” I joyfully responded with, “But I did!” … then proceeded to describe in detail, what I had perceived from the ceiling, in this fantastical dream. My mother stood speechless and astonished – her jaw resting on her chest.

I will never forget that moment … or the preceding events. She, nor anyone, ever spoke of what happened to me… ever!! I considered that it was just a part of the life experience – perhaps ‘just’ a good dream.

The movie “Heaven Is For Real”, a true story of a 4 year old boy who crossed over during a near fatal ruptured appendix operation, is indicative of my entrance and introduction to Jesus in Heaven. Soon after his heart flat-lined, he returned to tell the tale of his timeless experience. He witnessed the beauty and magic of the Eternal realm of LOVE - Life’s Omnipotent Verities Eternal - met his older sister, who died as a baby, and Jesus… then returned to tell the tale. Elements of his account were similar to my own experience at age 2.

There is another excellent movie, produced in 2016, a real-life drama about a girl with a rare intestinal disorder and her mother's faith journey, titled “Miracles From Heaven” which depicts the possibility of miracles in small and big ways. There is a scene of the little girls timeless experience in Heaven, which also portrays a close facsimile to my own experience.

Jump forward 41 years, to 1997 … the following is my Miracle healing, from 4th stage colon cancer, which I have shared with many who asked…

In 1981, after drinking water with contaminated ‘ice-cubes’, while on an airline trip to Arizona, to attend a Kenneth G. Mills spiritual retreat, I acquired a terrible parasite, that soon progressed into acute ulcerative colitis, which I battled for over 15 years. From the onset, I was told by 3 different gastroenterologist’s that I was their “sickest” patient, there was no natural cure, I would need a barrage of drugs to suppress it, get sicker and sicker, and die young… Encouraging prognosis!!!

By 1997, a colonoscopy and biopsy revealed that 8 inches of the colon had become cancerous. I would need to return in two weeks for an assessment on how to manage it. During this time, I became so ill that I dropped 30 lbs … I couldn’t look at myself in the mirror, the body looked like someone from a WWII concentration camp. Following examination in the doctors office, at a Sudbury Hospital, a new scope revealed that the entire colon was cancerous … 4th stage colon cancer, and had to be removed entirely … Immediately!!! I retorted, that I didn’t want this and the doctor exclaimed that I would be dead within 2 weeks, maximum 3 weeks, if it were not removed immediately.

A very distressed surgeon, Dr J Hollingsworth, left to book the surgery for THAT Day! I had seen the outcome of others who suffered greatly, after this type of surgery…and I began to pray… “So help me God, there is no way I want anything removed from this body. Please help me and tell me what I need to do to heal myself!”

The doctor returned about 15 minutes later, shaking his head… “I don’t know what’s going on here… The surgery room is booked solid for 3 weeks!! It has never been booked more than a day in the history of this hospital!” He looked like he was going to cry and apologized profusely, “I can provide you with a prescription for a pain killer to tide you over… I hope you will make it!” I assured him that I would be fine and everything is for a reason. Inside, I was jumping for joy!!! The doctor reminded me to return with my suitcase in 3 weeks. All that came to mind was, "Thank God, I have 3 weeks to heal myself!”

As I was driving the 1.45 hour journey home from Sudbury to Callander, I first recalled a book I had read back in 1980, "Physician Heal Thyself” by Faith Healer, John Marco Allegro. I knew that we all have the power to heal ourselves. I then remembered a powerful incident and statement that was given by my Mentor, Kenneth G. Mills (KGM) Musician, Conductor, Poet, Philosopher, in 1984, following a Star Scape Singer rehearsal of :The Fire Mass”.

I was the videographer for the Singers rehearsals and KGM’s transmissions called 'Unfoldments'. People often asked to attend these rehearsals, as it was an honour and privilege to witness these profound, magical music teachings. Throughout this rehearsal, I was very aware of a 60 year old woman sitting beside me, to my left, whose aura was very grey and sickly (I have seen this aura like a dark veil, on those who have crossed over within 2 weeks).

At the end of this very powerful rehearsal, Audrey stood up and announced to the Conductor, “Mr Mills, I have just been diagnosed with terminal cancer. They say my body is full of it, and they can’t do any more for me. They give me 2 … maximum 3 weeks to live!”

I was standing directly behind Audrey. As Mr. Mills embraced her, the room filled with a Golden Light. His vibrant turquoise eyes, pierced directly into mine, as he stated, "I always rejoice in the Fullness of Being and Wholeness of Perfection found only in Reality."

These words burned into my memory, penetrating my soul, as a swirling fire surged through my body … As I was recalling this incident, I was reliving it… My body was on fire radiating from the solar plexus! It was a beautiful sunny day and the rest of the drive home felt as though I was flying in a spaceship. Soon after, Audrey announced that she was cancer free, and in complete remission. She lived for well over another decade.

On arrival home, an hour later, the phone began ringing, as I walked in the door. It was my dear friend Marjori, who was once an international model for Georgio Armani, in Italy. In 1985, I had invited her to a Star Scape Singer concert of the Fire Mass, in Toronto.

After the performance, she said she felt as though "the music washed over and cleansed her Soul in a healing shower of scintillating Light!" She decided to shift her career, "to do something for humanity" and soon after became a Shiatsu Therapist. She knew I had a digestive disorder, but I hadn't seen or spoken with her for months, as I had moved to the North, from Toronto in 1989. She began her call with, "I don't know why, but an hour ago I was prompted to send you a book called, "Food And The Gut Reaction" by Elaine Gottschall, a biologist who cured her 8 year old daughter suffering from ulcerative colitis since age two. It should be there tomorrow.” She knew I had ulcerative colitis, but did not know of the cancer diagnosis.

After a long chat, I had barely placed the phone in the cradle and it immediately rang in my hand. It was my eldest sister, from B.C., who was studying herbalogy at the time. She began the conversation the same as my friend, "I don't know why, but ... my Herbalist Teacher told me I should give you this herbal tea remedy for digestive disorders.” She also did not know of the current diagnosis. I took down the herbal remedy and after the call, I threw all the pharmaceuticals in the garbage, went out to purchase the herbs and drank a large pot of the tea every day over the next three weeks. The book arrived the next day, I read it in a few hours…, strictly followed the book’s diet and used the recipes ... over the next 2 years, with additions and modifications … and to this day.

Three weeks later, on arrival for a pre-surgery examination, the Doctor said, "I hope you brought your suitcase.” I responded with, “Yes, I did, but I don’t think I’ll need it.” He laughed… However, after the scope examination, he looked at me with surprise and asked, "What have you done?" to which I responded, "Why do you ask?" He retorted, "I want to know. What have you done?" Again I asked, "Why?" He emphatically exclaimed, "Because I want to know!!!… If I didn't have this on record.... If I had never seen you before... If this was the first time you walked into my office ... I would swear you were never sick one day in your life... I have never seen such a healthy colon!!!" He insisted I write down everything that I did, then said he was taking a one year sabbatical and going to London, England to study this... He then wrote “MIRACLE” in big red letters on the bottom of my chart … He said he would return in a year, but never did.

The real key, to this account, is in the understanding that we have more power than we realize and that we must shift from our ’thought’ world to the conscious awareness realm of LOVE - Life’s Omnipotent Verities Eternal, where our ethereal being truly dwells. This healing journey is evidence of that.

Cancer is a fungus (acid based) that develops when the body thinks it has something that needs healing (negative thoughts, stress, anxiety, poisons ingested and absorbed in the body… and excessive EMF radiation - computers, phones, cell towers, etc.).

Here is the herbal tea remedy given to me from my sister's Herbalist teacher. You can get most of these items in whole foods or health food stores or online… you may find all the herbs at https://herbies-herbs.com/

In a large teapot – steep the following herbs for 15 to 20 minutes – strain and drink throughout the day – before meals.

1 part = half teaspoon

1 part each – goldenseal, wild yam root, chamomile

2 parts – agrimony, cranesbill

3 parts marshmallow root

I also drank 1 to 2 oz pure aloe juice each day – 1st thing in morning and last thing at night.

1 tablespoon Psyllium seed (not just husk) mixed with 1 ounce aloe juice and 1/2 cup apple cider (or your favourite juice) is great to repair the intestine wall, so it can absorb vital nutrients into the body and regulate the flow.

The book “Food and the Gut Reaction” has since been updated to "Breaking the Vicious Cycle” by Elaine Gottschall. It has an explanation of the digestive system, a diet and excellent recipes.

Breaking The Vicious Cycle 3.35MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Chemo is a deadly poison (mustard gas used in war) that should never have been introduced to humans ... It's a killer. The pain and suffering from it is worse than the cancer... Cancer is a fungus that develops when the body thinks it has something that needs healing (negative thoughts, stress, anxiety, and poisons entering the body). You may want to look up Dr. Tullio Simoncini - www.cancerisafungus.com

This doctor from Italy has treated all forms of terminal cancer using a 5% solution of bicarbonate of soda, with a 98% success rate. …. I have taken a teaspoon of aluminum free baking soda and 1 tsp maple syrup in a cup of water, and drink soda water whenever there is a sign of stomach upset…

I also cured a rat sized cancer sore from my mother’s face, with baking soda and aloe vera plant packed gauze bandage … in 1 month. The rat sized cancer had developed over a year, from a tiny black dot, which the senior Home doctor treated 1st with nitro glycerin (my mother suffered a stroke from it), followed by a number of horrific pharma poisons that were killing her … until I threatened to sue him and the Home, if he put a new treatment that had a contraindication of ‘death’ for elders over 60. They just bandaged it daily, so I went in and packed it with baking soda and aloe daily. Within 3 weeks it was gone and her face skin was like silk, until she died March 2020, one month after her 100th birthday. She starved herself to death, when the EastHome doctors told her that family could not visit her, nor could I take her to her lake home, 15 minutes away, that she loved and lived for. I was able to visit when she could no longer talk, due to dehydration (9 days no food or water). They murdered her! However, she is in a better place.

The key to healing requires work on all levels including spiritual, mental, emotional and physical (in that order). Two very good books that speak of holistic healing are “Anatomy of the Spirit” by Carolyn Myss and “Book of Secrets” by Deepak Chopra.

I pray this information helps restore and renew your Health. Feel free to share this with any who ask to receive help. If they don’t ask… they don’t really want to heal!