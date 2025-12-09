November 16, 2021, two courageous doctors, Mel Bruchet and Daniel Nagase drew attention to a revelatory report of 13 stillborn deaths, to fully vaccinated mothers, occurring in a single 24-hour period within Lion’s Gate Hospital. It was later learned that there were 80 deaths in the province of BC in that same time frame.

Dr. Nagase, Bruchet and supporters went to the North Vancouver RCMP detachment to file personal notices of liability against Premier John Horgan, Attorney General David Eby, Health Minister Adrian Dix, Chief Medical Officer Bonny Henry, and the BC College of Physicians and Surgeons. doctors launched an official complaint with the RCMP against Dr Bonnie Henry, Adrian Dix and executives at the College of Physicians & Surgeons of BC, alleging conflicts of interest influencing their policies, decisions and statements made to the people of British Columbia. They also filed Notices of Liability with a number of injection sites in the Vancouver Area.

Over a 3 week period, these well educated and informed holistic doctors, including Charles Hoffe, and the Peoples of the Salmon (PotS) Headsman Popois met regularly, at Bruchet’s home to discuss plans, to expose Bonnie Henry and the government fraud.

A new ‘basement’ tenant, Patrick Vivanco, who Dr Bruchet met during a rally weeks prior, asked if he could stay in Mel’s lower suite. He was very disruptive, blaring music at all hours, which incited neighbours, friends, family and Dr Bruchet, to summon approximately 30 RCMP members to his home, all to contain this man’s threats.

December 8, 2021, while the doctors were meeting, having asked the tenant several times to turn down the music, he made an ‘illegal’ 911 call to the RCMP, with a false accusation, screaming “Don’t kill my cat! … Don’t kill my cat! Vivanco was a plot. Apparently, just prior to this incident, Bruchet’s wife & daughter, who had all been injected with the bioweapon, based on emotion, greed, were coerced by RCMP to sign a document, claiming that Mel was “psychotic and acting erratically”. Not a valid assessment.

This resulted in 4 RCMP cars, with 8 officers arriving at Dr Bruchet’s home with lights and sirens blaring. This brilliant 80 year old, Lions Gate Doctor Mel Bruchet, who birthed thousands of healthy babies, saved many lives, over 50 years at Lions Gate, was arrested by RCMP Constable Nordino, on ambiguous charges, handcuffed, injected with Largactil, a psychotropic agent, indicated for treatment of schizophrenia, and forcibly placed in Lions Gate hospital, psychiatric ward, stripped of his phone, identity and personal effects, and held in confinement against his will for 28 days.

Mel was falsely deemed ‘schizophrenic,’ by Dr Peter Lim, who, without consent, pumped Mel, full of psychotropic drugs (Loxapine and Abilify), which have a contraindication of ‘death’, for anyone over 60 years of age. If Mel refused to take it orally, they injected him with the poison.

Dr Nagase and Popois had approached the RCMP, to provide a ‘statement of fact’ of all that transpired. However, Constable Pederson refused to take their statements and did not respond to any voice messages. On December 9, Popois, visited the North Vancouver RCMP station on 14th Street, to file “gross abuse of power” charges against the RCMP. . . again, to no avail.

Leading up to the above events:

The risk of miscarriage for woman injected with the “experimental bioweapon” (coined 2015, by NIH’s Judy Mikovits and mRNA inventor Dr Robert Malone), prior to 20 weeks’ gestation, is eight times higher than the original study, with a cumulative incidence ranging from 82% to 91% risk, according to CDC Vaccine Adverse Events Reports, from that time. Prior to November 2021, there were a total of 946,463 reports of adverse events from all age groups, from “CoVID-19 vaccines”, including 19,886 deaths and 150,946 serious injuries between Dec. 14, 2020, and Dec. 3, 2021. VAERS admitted that these reports (linked in article) represent only 1% of ALL actual events. In past, if there was just one death, the pharmaceutical drug was pulled immediately.

Pfizer, (founded 1849) complicit in WWI and WWII concentration camp experimentation, has funded billions to governments, media and health care practitioners for decades, to ensure support for the Trillions they receive, from the imposition of their addictive chemical drugs and vaccines, for which they have zero liability, since their imposition via main stream media (MSM) of “1986 The Act!”

The Act is a creation by 12 US Senators, who determined that pharmaceutical companies were no longer liable for injuries or deaths due to vaccines or medications, in the USA.

The question is: “How is it that 12 US Senators can sit around a table and determine a “NATIONAL Vaccine Plan”, giving pharmaceutical companies a ‘right’ to impose their ‘doctrine’ and poisons on the entire world?” Should these Senators, who have breached the ‘International Covenant’ not be held accountable, along with all pharmaceutical companies who endorsed it … primarily Pfizer? Is this not a breach of the Nuremberg trials and code? The “International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights” states:

Article 6.3: “When deprivation of life constitutes the crime of genocide, it is understood that nothing in this article shall authorize any State Party to the present Covenant to derogate in any way from any obligation assumed under the provisions of the Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide.”

In 1986, following the ‘enforcement’ of “The ACT” Pfizer began buying up ALL MSM worldwide, to continue their war on humanity employing WWI & WWII ‘propaganda’ tactics. This is a blatant Act of WAR … An affront against ALL humankind, since the onset! Did WWI ever end? When, how and where did it all begin? Enter Standard Oil Tycoon, Eugenicist and Freemason, JD Rockefeller and his “Secret Covenant”!

Regarding Dr Bruchet . . . many friends were working on a plan to rescue him, before he was murdered, particularly knowing Bonnie Henry’s intent was to silence him . . . forever. (click on photo to view link in Rumble)

On Mel’s 28th day in Lions Gate, he was let out on a ‘day pass’. Perhaps they thought he would be too crazy, or drop dead from all the drugs. A ‘great escape’ plan was in motion, to whisk him up and head straight out of the province. Mel’s, mental state, by that point, due to all the injections, was somewhat mottled, although miraculously intact, including the fact that he was still alive.

Mel has an unstoppable story to tell and role to help end this world corruption, like many of us, who are lovers of God’s green Earth and all its lifeforms, especially our little angelic babies entering into this world.

Mel, of Cree status, via the PotS indigenous Tribunal, was introduced to Grand Chief Wabiska Mukwa’s ASMIN community, which evolved into the “Alliance of Indigenous Nations” AIN (February 2023). The AIN Tribunal heard Mel’s case and Glenn Bogue later represented in BC Supreme Court, October 18, 2023, which went very well under Judge Ross. It was determined that the settlement hearing would be held June 10, 2024.

On June 4th, one of the RCMP and Lions Gate lawyers wrote “It is my understanding that Mr. Bogue is not licensed to practice law in BC and is suspended from practicing law in his home province (Ontario). I do not wish to cause unnecessary strife but I am mindful of my legal obligations to the Law Society so would like to clarify this matter before the hearing.”

Turns out that the AIN was led by banned Prosecutors, John Edward Cipolla (2002), and suspended Glenn Bogue (2017) and currently under Federal and International investigation for fraud - RCMP, FBI, Interpol... Dr Mel’s case was heard June 10th, with the assistance of the IIT - International Indigenous Tribunal, and staid to September 2025. Dr Bruchet is still seeking legal assistance, as most good lawyers are swamped with dozens of criminal cases, across the borders. This is WWIII!

Sadly, today humankind are losing touch with the miracle of life, shrouded under a dark cloud of evil, which has slowly blanketed the Earth, particularly since the 1800s, with the introduction of the smallpox vaccine that, in the 1880s. was proven “Useless and Dangerous” following a 45 year study by Dr Alfred Wallace.

What happened to Nuremberg 2.0, Lawyer Dr Füllmich? On October 12th, 2023, German-American lawyer, Reiner Füllmich, founder of the ICIC law platform, and therefore one of the most important voices in the investigation into the crimes against humanity since 2020, was arrested, via a plot, between Mexican immigration authorities and German criminals, at the airport in Tijuana, Mexico, where he was to ‘update’ his passport. He was nabbed and flown to Germany, where he was arrested by German Officers and imprisoned, treated severely and brutally, in leg irons and chains, and is still there, despite multiple hearings, in a corrupt ‘kangaroo’ court.

Nuremberg Trial 2, Lawyer Reiner Füllmich must be set free immediately, and these 1% elite, murderous demons all perpetrators taken to task, starting from the top down … WEF, UN, WHO and Pharma! This demonic pyramid must be turned on its point and crushed under the weight of all destruction that they have instigated on the Creators beautiful planet Earth.

What has transpired for Doctor Mel since this his escape? His beautiful home and gardens, of 45 years was foreclosed on by the criminal government of BC, and his wife has passed on from the symptoms of the bio-weapon. If there is anyone out there willing to assist the brave doctor retrieve justice for the world. Please leave a comment and contact information in the chat.

“Only those who consciously acknowledge God as the Source and Essence of their Being as Love, will survive the Apocalypse that is to come.”

Prophetic words given to this author, at the onset of 4 nightlong astral visions, every 2 years, following a close encounter with 5 Pleiadean ships in Niagara Falls, January 1, 1971, of all major events that have occurred on Earth, and all that is yet to come.

God Bless us every One!

