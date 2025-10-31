Disclaimer: The contents of this article are based primarily on second party information, the author's knowledge, experience and researched ‘facts’ - Not the ‘opinion’ of the author.

“As per investigations by N American Federal Agencies, regarding alleged crimes of the AIN Tribunal, we are obligated to file the following :

LEGAL PUBLIC NOTICE TO:

All Claimants with filings in the AIN Tribunal past and present; made prior to this day June 26th, 2024

Re: Alliance of Indigenous Nations (AIN) Tribunal hijack under Investigation

“Many individuals freely volunteered their time, talents and experience to sit as judges on the Alliance of Indigenous Nations (AIN) Tribunal, with good intentions. Some of the key people involved with forming that Tribunal, having no Indigenous bloodline, have acted with tainted intentions.

When their conduct revealed these intentions, most AIN judges resigned and rescinded their signatures, approval and support of AIN and the orders issued therein.

They are aware of and support the colonial authorities' investigation of these individuals, and anticipate a swift resolution.

Due to the situation, all AIN orders are of no force or effect, as the current ruling faction are acting under fraud. You are advised to give them no credence. To use them may be detrimental to your success.

While we, who have resigned/retired from AIN, acted with only good intentions and with the impartial objective of assisting and remedying your situations. We do live with the regret of seeing the harm those intentions turned against you and others.

Some of those who had resigned, having verifiable Indigenous bloodlines, are joining together, under the direction of Grand Chief Wabiska Mukwa, to form a ‘lawful’ international Indigenous tribunal, to assist in the remedy of your claim(s).

Anyone who has requested to have their Nation and signature removed from the AIN Treaty and have not yet done so, please contact us.

Steps are underway to correct all of AIN's failings. If you are one of these claimants, please contact – admin@internationalindigenoustribunal.com” resigned AIN Judge

AIN ‘leaders’, John Edward Cipolla (JEC), an Italian American citizen (Depew, NY), allegedly has a dark past in the US, starting with a criminal record, while an Acting Justice, and is “censored” from Court, since 2002, along with disbarred lawyer friend, Glenn Patrick Bogue (GPB) (2017).

GPB and JEC took control of the AIN Tribunal - and Grand Chief Wabiska’s registered ASMIN Corporation, in 2018, as self proclaimed Attorney General - disbarred GPB, along with ‘banned’ since 2002 “Prosecutor” JEC. They have brought in their own colonial court cases, under the guise of being sovereign, and with the aide of self righteous “Founders Council” creator, allegedly claiming she founded the ‘council’ in 2023, when in fact this was done May 2024, after their alleged hijack of ASMIN and AIN revealed that none of them are indigenous, and investigations of their past have displayed that they have allegedly worked together in the USA under the guise of Universal Healings Ministry

Allegedly, with the assistance of techy, Errol Francis, they also hijacked the domains and heritage of Grand Chief Wabiska (GCW) and, since they claim this began in 2018, have allegedly been raking in membership fees, offering unaccredited courses at high cost, writing up useless court documents, on which fraudulent signatures are placed, which they garnered from the ‘AIN Treaty’ (never their own), then charge their clients and allegedly pocket the money.

There appears to be zero accountability of where any of the money goes - all hearsay. Then, they allegedly instruct the client to serve their own fraudulent docs (with illegitimate signatures) to the colonial courts, with unsound advice and no real support. One client claimed he paid $4500 to JEC, filed his own documents, presented his case on the ‘guidance’ of JEC, which then lost him all visiting rights with his younger daughter, as well as the 35% visiting rights he’d had with his older daughter.

In regards to the AIN Treaty, JEC and GPB allegedly have claimed on the ASMIN and ASKIT websites that the Treaty has 60 confirmed signatures, “soon to be 160” of international alliances, whereas the online Treaty list displays multiple errors, such as duplicate signatories, a number of them with no name of Chiefs, and several who are not Chiefs nor leaders of any tribe or nation, and have no evident indigenous heritage. After going through the list it was allegedly determined that there were at least 20 nations that have no Chief listed, or are duplicates/triplicates of ones that were … and perhaps another dozen that are questionable… like “Spirit Warrior” (GPB’s self appointed name) of ‘Kinnickwi’ – no such tribe found and he’s no Chief! And what is this … “Knights of Malta Hospitalers, the good guys”? Is this woman indigenous . . . or the “Chief” of the Monastic State of the Order of Malta … “the good guys”?

The askit4equity.com website has since been edited. They did start a new

If this hijack is in good faith, why did they remove Grand Chief Wabiska’s (GCW) entire identity, which is registered in His ASMIN name, and replaced it with the ‘Founders Council of ‘ASMINTI’ in May 2024, followed by a lengthy demoralizing dissertation, of how good bloodline natives hijacked them??? Sounds a bit like an ‘oxymoron’!!! If they are not guilty, and truly have nothing to hide, why waste the time and energy to draw attention … perhaps an attempt to cover the lies?!

We project what is in our consciousness and mind onto others and the world stage. The above is evident behaviour of Narcissistic Sociopaths.

All of JEC’s ‘family cases’… where he has allegedly taken money to impress and impose a “50/50 Peace Bond” on innocent parents, who are fighting to protect the lives of their children… have had their entire lives ripped apart, families destroyed and their children stolen and lost. Although he is aware of charges laid in 2011, for allegedly throwing hundreds of HIPPA health records in a dumpster, facing 10 years in prison or $250,000 in fines. Allegedly, he is currently out on a $1 million bail bond, with a hearing December 2024, Cipolla continues to practice his nefarious ways, as it is “All about the Money, Honey!” Allegedly, North American Federal Law Agencies are now after him, in addition for his malpractice as a “prosecutor” in the AIN Tribunals.

It has recently (June 2025) come to this author’s attention that allegedly, JEC, who promotes a diabolical 50/50 Peace bond, as a fraudulent prosecutor, is still pursuing 3 boys, who in Winnipeg, October 2024, were ripped from their innocent loving, caring Mother and placed in separate foster homes in the Durham county. She was thrown in solitary confinement for weeks, then out on bail, where she was abused and broke her knee. During this time, a corrupt CAS worker, Jennifer Wiseman, put the boys and recently had one of his ‘followers’ contact me in the guise of wanting to assist a JEC ‘client’ who was thrown in jail, after being tracked by JEC, who allegedly appears to be working with a corrupt CAS worker, Durham police and perhaps

May God help and guide all these children and broken families to safety, wherever that may be. May all who have conspired to deceive, in the name of money receive their just deserts!

“Choose you this day whom you will serve . . . God (LOVE) or mammon (ego/matter/money)!”