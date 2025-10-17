Disclaimer: The contents of this article are based primarily on second party information, the author's knowledge, experience and researched ‘facts’ - Not the ‘opinion’ of the author.

“As per investigations by N American Federal Agencies, regarding alleged crimes of the AIN Tribunal, we are obligated to file the following :

LEGAL PUBLIC NOTICE TO:

All Claimants with filings in the AIN Tribunal past and present; made prior to June 2024 and to this day;

Re: Alliance of Indigenous Nations (AIN) Tribunal hijack under Investigation

“Many individuals freely volunteered their time, talents and experience to sit as judges on the Alliance of Indigenous Nations (AIN) Tribunal, with good intentions. Some of the key people involved with forming that Tribunal, having no Indigenous bloodline, have acted with tainted intentions.

When their conduct, impacting on the well being and survival of clients, revealed tainted intentions, most AIN judges resigned and rescinded their signatures, approval and support of AIN and the orders issued therein.

We are aware of and support the colonial authorities' investigation of these individuals, and we anticipate a swift resolution.

Due to the situation, all those AIN orders are of no force or effect, as the current ruling faction are acting under fraud. You are advised to give them no credence. To use them may be detrimental to your success.

While we, who have resigned/retired from AIN, acted with only good intentions and with the impartial objective of assisting and remedying your situations. We do live with the regret of seeing the harm those intentions turned against you and others.

Some of those who had resigned, having verifiable Indigenous bloodlines, joined together under the direction of Grand Chief Wabiska Mukwa to form a ‘lawful’ international Indigenous tribunal, to assist in the remedy of your claim(s).

Anyone who has requested to have their Nation and signature removed from the AIN Treaty and have not yet done so, please contact us.

Steps are underway to correct all of AIN's failings. If you are one of these claimants, please contact – admin@internationalindigenoustribunal.com” resigned AIN Judge

The following Public Orders were presented by Grand Chief Wabiska Mukwa, to Art Jefford, May 31, 2024, and to Glenn Bogue (GPB), John Cipolla (JEC), Sabina DeVita (SDV) and Errol Francis (EF), July 16, 2024, who have completely ignored his requests … to this date October 16, 2025.

Despite the above facts, they have allegedly lied about how GPB manipulated and conned Grand Chief Wabiska (GCW) in 2017, after he suffered a head injury, hijacked and manipulated his web domain, ignored the legal requests to cease and desist in June 2024 … slandered and defamed this author, while filing a $1.5 million defamation and slander lawsuit in April 2025.

Allegedly, John (JEC), an Italian American citizen, has a dark past in the US, with a criminal record, while Acting as Prosecutor in Depew, NY, and has been “censored” from Court, since 2002, along with disbarred lawyer friend Glenn (GPB), since 2017.

GPB and JEC took control of the AIN Tribunal (and ASMIN), as self proclaimed Attorney General - GPB and Prosecutor - JEC. They have brought in their own colonial court cases, under the ‘guise’ of being sovereign, with the aide of Sabina DeV, allegedly claiming that she created the “Founders Council” in 2023, when in fact this was done May 2024, following their hijack of Grand Chief’s (GCW) Council and ASMIN domain, which presents his 600 year old family lineage and history. This information allegedly revealed that none of them are in fact indigenous.

Aside from ignoring Grand Chief’s Order to cease and desist, allegedly, with the assistance of EF (Sabina’s web techy), they not only hijacked the domains of GCW, but wiped out his entire family heritage from it. Since their claim that ASMIN began in 2018, they have allegedly been raking in membership fees, offering unaccredited courses at high cost, written up court documents, upon which they place fraudulent signatures that they garnered from the ‘AIN Treaty’ (never their birth name), charge ‘clients’ for worthless courses and pocket the money. Allegedly, there is zero accountability of where any of the money has gone (no joint bank account), or is being spent. AIN ‘Prosecutor’ JEC allegedly instructed his ‘clients’ to write and serve their own fraudulent court docs, some signed with their illegitimate signatures- i.e. , to the colonial courts, with unsound advice and zero support while in Court.

One client claimed he paid $4500 to JEC, filed his own documents, presented his case on the ‘guidance’ of JEC, which then lost him all visiting rights with his youngest daughter, in addition to the 35% visiting rights he previously held with his elder daughter. Other families lost their children and their livlihoods due to similar situations.

In regards to the AIN Treaty, as of June 2024, JEC, GPB and EF (webmaster) allegedly claimed, on the ASMIN and ASKIT websites, that the Treaty had 60 confirmed signatures, “soon to be 160” international alliances, whereas the online Treaty list displays multiple errors, such as duplicate signatories, many with no name of Chiefs, and several who are not Chiefs, nor leaders of any tribe or nation.

After careful scrutiny of the list, by an AIN Judge, it was allegedly determined that there were at least 20 nations listed, with no Chief, and/or duplicates/triplicates of ones that were Chiefs … and another dozen who were questionable… like “Spirit Warrior” (GPB’s self appointed name) of ‘Kinnickwi’ –(no such tribe exists) and he’s no Chief! And what is this … “Knights of Malta Hospitallers, the good guys”… Dr Sabina Devita?! Is she indigenous . . . or a “Chief” of the Monastic State of the Order of Malta … “the good guys”?

If this hijack is in good faith, why did they remove ALL of Grand Chief Wabiska’s heritage, family tree and identity in His government registered Anishnabek Solutrain Métis Indigenous Nation, ASMIN name, and change it to the ‘Founders Council of ‘ASMINTI’, in May 2024, followed by a lengthy demoralizing dissertation, of how good bloodline natives hijacked them??? If they are not guilty, and really have nothing to hide, why waste the time and energy - to draw attention - in effort to cover the lies?! What is their investment in this. Perhaps its the fact that ‘non’ indigenous are laying claim to ‘indigenous’ land, hiding behind the Grand Chief’s stolen flag and accepting a huge Northern Development government grant based on the trials and tribulations of one battered Indian?

A loving Mother was granted full custody of their 3 delightful boys, after 5 years of court battle with her physically and sexually abusive husband. Allegedly, JEC coerced her to present his flimsy “50-50 Peace Bond” and had their entire lives ripped apart, turning her and the boys into fearful fugitives, under his guidance, to ‘protect’ them, sending her to a home in Saskatchewan that was raided by 6 RCMP officers, with guns out, the day after their arrival. JEC was the only one who knew their whereabouts. The same thing happened at the home where they first arrived in Ontario, when 4 OPP and 2 Durham cop cars showed up at the door looking for the family, one day after they fled to Saskatchewan. JEC was the ONLY one who knew that address. There was also info presented of a sighting of a Bank of Utah, ‘Porn hub’ plane, at a decommissioned Uxbridge airport, the day they fled the province.

Five months after running and hiding, desperate to save her children (who threatened suicide, if they had to go back to the abusive father), she attempted to seek asylum across the US border, near Brandon, Manitoba. Instead, she was turned over to the RCMP who, on the request of Durham Constable Elaine Duguay (a recorded message), put the 3 boys into a foster home, left the Mother on the side of the highway, with no money, took her car plates, as her license recently expired and some time later towed her car away.

Durham Police have NO jurisdiction in Manitoba and the RCMP do not have a legal right to follow their orders, as it is out of their jurisdiction. Why did Constable Elaine Duguay send out an amber alert on June 18th and why did several cars with Ontario plates show up in Brandon, MB searching for the boys … the children’s pedophile uncle, father and ex-husband, his father… and others? Allegedly, JEC was also spotted in Winnipeg at that time, although he was banned from crossing the Canadian border months earlier.

The Mother and her boys were allegedly turned over to the RCMP, by a women, who discovered them in a park and took them into her home. They were taken to Winnipeg, where Durham Police allegedly picked up and flew the boys to Ontario. The boys were put into CAS care, where Jennifer Wiseman, of the CAS, placed them in separate foster homes. The Mother was thrown in a Winnipeg jail. RCMP had her Mercedes car with all their belongings towed by Low Cost Towing, who and charged $25 / day for storage. The mother was later transported to an Uxbridge jail and put in solitary confinement. Then out on bail at a local farm. By October 24, 2024, the storage fee was $4294.50 (6 months?). Then Low-Cost company illegally rented out the Mother’s vehicle, which was in an accident and damaged it. She has no way of getting it back and RCMP shrug responsibility. Who gave them authority? It is still property of the Mother and Mercedes. The imprisoned Mother, has no means to retrieve it.

Since October 2024, months of no communication with their Mother, Jennifer Wiseman allegedly gave the boys back to the sexually abusive father and pedophile uncle. To this date, the Mother, who is being treated like a criminal, has had no communication with her boys, and is still fighting the Courts to be freed and get them back.

This is all thanks to banned JEC and disbarred GPB, along with the support of SDV the ‘ASMINTI’ Alliance of Indigenous Nations . . . and all who are funding, aiding and abetting in perpetuating these Pretendians’ alleged crimes.

May God help and guide them to safety, wherever that may be. May all who have conspired to deceive, in the name of money and greed, receive their just deserts!

We project what is in our conscious mind onto others… and the world stage.

Choose you this day whom you will serve . . . God (LOVE) or mammon (ego/matter/money)!