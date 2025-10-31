United we stand, divided we fall!

Prior to the onset of the ‘pandemic’ and release of a dangerous ‘bioweapon’, created using Fauci’s 2002 patent for Sars-CoV2, which was banned in the US in 2015, as a dangerous bioweapon, the indigenous nations, have been uniting, following the 2000 year prophecy of the Eagle and the Condor… which is in its 5th and final phase, starting in 1990’s.

“When the Eagle of the North flies with the Condor of the South, the spirit of the land she will re-awaken.” – Inca prophecy.

There are non-indigenous criminals and frauds hiding behind this prophecy, taking advantage of these kindhearted, indigenous warriors, and stealing their identity, while raking in money, hijacking Grand Chief Wabiska Mukwa’s ASMIN corporation, dumping his entire family heritage and history, and stealing ALL his ASMIN property, in the guise of uniting the world nations, via the Alliance of Indigenous Nations. Suspended (2017) Prosecutor, Glenn Patrick Bogue, felon and banned (2002) Prosecutor, John Edward Cipolla, have a shady history in Canada and the USA, since 2002.

Bogue, named himself, Spirit Warrior, from the Kinakwii Nation, founded in 2008, with no indigenous family history. In February 2023, members of ASMIN and a number of other world Indigenous nations united, forming the AIN, Alliance of Indigenous Nations Tribunal. This evolved December 2022, following a controversy over the global ‘One Peoples Alliance’ between John, Glenn, and other Indigenous world leaders.

December 2023, a controversial Tribunal case, with John Cipolla, opened the floodgates to revelation of numerous criminal frauds that were covertly being committed. Families lives were endangered and destroyed and good parents lost their children. There is zero accountability for the funds that they, AIN and ASMIN, raked in. Grand Chief Wabiska’s ASMIN domain and entire 600 year family heritage were wiped off the internet, created ASMINTI then replaced that with askit4equity.com, with zero accountability for membership funds or the courses that were offered. None of them are Indigenous. Theft and Fraud!

Glenn’s fraudulent ‘Tumult’ (‘a state of agitation of the mind or emotions’) platform suggests ‘members’ pay for precious metals ‘in the ground’ that will increase as markets rise … like the ‘Emperors New Cloths’!!! Wonder why he took down his website, yet have it hidden in the askit4equity.com site … a complete fraud. Sabina DeVita stole and moved Grand Chief’s ASMIN property name, contact info and flag, to her property in Brampton, which she is claiming as indigenous (Tax Free?). She, Glenn and John are not indigenous, as they have not been accountable to Grand Chief Wabiska Mukwa’s orders. They have slandered and defamed those, who caught them with their pants down, while reflecting their own ill will onto an innocent, who lives for Truth, Justice and Peace on Earth. Tumultuous!

If you have been deceived by this ‘Theatre of the Absurd’, it is IMPERATIVE that you exit the stage immediately and have your name cleared, asap.

Please read the following Notice, filed by Grand Chief Wabiska Mukwa, to the end, to learn what you MUST do to reclaim your innocence!

Picture of Grand Chief Wabiska Mukwa greeting Tribal Members.

From: Client Advocacy Group <ClientAdvocacyGroup@pm.me> Subject: Notice: Stolen Nation Date: Oct 26 2025, at 3:05 pm To: PM@pm.gc.ca, Ministerial Correspondence Unit - Justice Canada <mcu@justice.gc.ca>

PLEASE READ IN ENTIRETY DO NOT SKIM

DATE: October 24, 2025

RE: Fraudulent Press Release, Stolen Organizational Identity, and False Claims of Authority ATTENTION PLEASE IF YOU ARE AN INDIVIDUAL OR A NATION THAT WAS DEFRAUDED INTO SIGNING THE FRAUDULENT AIN TREATY PLEASE CONTACT LAW ENFORCEMENT. YOU WILL NEED TO FILL OUT A MODEL 8 RETRACT FORM SO WE CAN ENSURE YOU’RE ON RECORD TO REMOVE NAMES/NATIONS. ALSO, ANYONE WHO BOUGHT THE LOVE PODS OR SATELLITE PHONES--PLEASE CONTACT LAW ENFORCEMENT. THEN CONTACT YOUR FINANCIAL INSTITUTION.

Please take note of all Attachments and Emails in FULL

URGENT NOTICE OF FRAUDULENT ACTIVITY

This message serves as official notice to all Nations, Tribes, media outlets, and the general public regarding fraudulent activities involving the theft and misuse of Anishinabek Solutrean Métis Indigenous Nation (A.S.M.I.N.) identity. (William J Denby, Steve Lesperano

FRAUDULENT PRESS RELEASE AND STOLEN IDENTITY

A press release dated October 2025, falsely claiming a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between “A.S.M.I.N.” and various parties, as well as a recent order put out by the AIN over MNR Vaccines touting the First Indigenous Tribunal to Address this issue of vaccines is FRAUDULENT and UNAUTHORIZED.

The legitimate A.S.M.I.N. organization, founded by Grand Chief Zane Bell (Grand Chief Wabiska Mukwa) of British Columbia, has been unlawfully appropriated by the following individuals:

• John Cipolla (also known as John Edward Cipolla of Depew, New York)

• Glenn Patrick Bogue (also using aliases “Spirit Warrior” and allegedly “Leaping Ram”)

• Sabina DeVita (presented as the public representative of the fraudulent organization)

• Other Identified Individuals

These individuals have rebranded the stolen nation of “Anishinabek Solutrean Métis Indigenous Nation” to (ASMINTI) Anishinabek Solutrean Métis Indigenous Nation of Turtle Island and are now operating under the name “Alliance of Sovereign Métis & Indigenous Nations,” thereby creating confusion and misrepresenting legitimate Indigenous governance.

AUTHORITIES HAVE BEEN NOTIFIED

Please be advised that appropriate authorities, including the Minister of Indigenous Affairs, have been formally notified of:

• The fraudulent press release and false MOU being circulated

• The theft and unauthorized use of the A.S.M.I.N. organizational identity

• Ongoing misrepresentation of Indigenous authority and governance

• Letter being used by Gary Anandasangaree, PC, MP

Letter in Question: Communication from Gary Anandasangaree, PC, MP (Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations)

Source: https://allianceofindigenousnations.org/wp-content/uploads/2025/01/AIN-CIRNAC-Recognition-w-Address-redacted.pdf

IMPORTANT CLARIFICATION

The letter from the Honourable Gary Anandasangaree, PC, MP, Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations, (Who no longer resides in the seat.) that is being circulated by the Alliance of Indigenous Nations (AIN) as purported “recognition” is NOT formal recognition of the AIN as a legitimate Indigenous Nation, Tribe, or governing body.

What This Letter Actually Represents:

This correspondence is a standard ministerial response to constituent correspondence—nothing more. In Canada, ministerial offices routinely respond to emails and letters from constituents as a matter of parliamentary protocol and public service. Such responses are courtesy acknowledgments and do not constitute:

o Official recognition of Indigenous status

o Federal recognition of tribal sovereignty

o Endorsement of organizational legitimacy

o Validation of governance authority

o Legal standing under Canadian Indigenous law

o Legal Framework for Indigenous Recognition in Canada:

Under Canadian law, formal recognition of Indigenous peoples and nations is governed by specific constitutional, statutory, and legal frameworks, including Section 35 of the Constitution Act, 1982, which recognizes and affirms existing Aboriginal and treaty rights LegalClarity.

Federal recognition of Indigenous groups involves comprehensive processes through Crown-Indigenous Relations and Northern Affairs Canada (CIRNAC), including historical documentation, community verification, and formal legal determinations FindLaw.

A ministerial response letter does NOT establish:

Section 35 Constitutional Recognition - Recognition under Section 35 of the Constitution Act, 1982 requires established Aboriginal rights, not ministerial correspondence LegalClarity Indian Act Status - Recognition under the Indian Act requires formal registration processes through Indigenous Services Canada Goff and Goff Treaty Rights - Treaty relationships require formal negotiation and ratification processes Self-Government Agreements - Self-government recognition requires comprehensive negotiations and formal agreements between Indigenous groups and the Crown Custody Exchange Federal Funding Eligibility - Funding relationships require established eligibility criteria and formal agreements Standard Ministerial Response vs. Official Recognition:

Ministerial Response Letter Official Federal Recognition

Courtesy reply to constituent correspondence Formal legal determination

No legal standing Establishes legal rights and status

Standard parliamentary protocol Requires comprehensive review process

Does not confer rights or authority

Available to any constituent who writes Confers specific constitutional or statutory rights

Red Flags of Misrepresentation:

Legitimate Indigenous Nations and organizations do not misrepresent routine ministerial correspondence as “official recognition.” This misrepresentation is a significant indicator of fraudulent activity and should raise immediate concerns about:

o The legitimacy of the organization’s claims

o The authenticity of their Indigenous status

o. Their understanding of (or willful disregard for) Canadian Indigenous law

o Potential fraud against Nations, businesses, and individuals

Verification of Legitimate Recognition:

To verify whether an Indigenous organization has legitimate federal recognition in Canada, consult:

Crown-Indigenous Relations and Northern Affairs Canada (CIRNAC) official listings

Indigenous Services Canada Band registry

Comprehensive Land Claims and Self-Government Agreements database

Treaty Commission records (where applicable)

Direct verification with established Indigenous governing bodies

WARNING :

Any organization that presents routine ministerial correspondence as “official recognition” is either:

o Fundamentally misunderstanding Canadian Indigenous law, or

o Deliberately misrepresenting their status to deceive others

o Either scenario should disqualify them from serious consideration as a legitimate Indigenous governing body.

PUBLIC NOTICE:

Do not be misled by the presentation of standard government correspondence as “recognition.”

Demand proper documentation:

o Constitutional recognition under Section 35

o Indian Act registration (if applicable)

o Treaty status documentation

o Self-government agreements

o Formal Crown-Indigenous relations agreements

o A polite letter from a Minister’s office responding to an email is NOT recognition of Indigenous sovereignty, governance authority, or organizational legitimacy.

Respectfully submitted to clarify Canadian Indigenous recognition standards.

For verification of legitimate Indigenous recognition in Canada, contact:

Crown-Indigenous Relations and Northern Affairs Canada (CIRNAC) Website: https://www.rcaanc-cirnac.gc.ca

The Minister of Affairs is working diligently to authenticate all actors and investigate these fraudulent claims. Legal due process is currently underway.

FORMAL WARNING AND DIRECTIVE

All Nations, Tribes, Villages, Organizations and Individuals are hereby advised to:

STAND DOWN from any involvement, negotiations, or agreements with:

The fraudulent “Alliance of Indigenous Nations” (AIN) as operated by the above-named individuals

John Edward Cipolla, Glenn Patrick Bogue, Sabina DeVita, or any associated parties

Any MOUs, treaties, or arrangements connected to the fraudulent press release or AIN operations

EXERCISE EXTREME CAUTION: Any signing of treaties, agreements, or financial arrangements with these fraudulent actors is done at your own legal and financial risk while investigations remain ongoing.

FALSE DEFAMATION CLAIMS

Circulating communications reference a purported $1,000,000 judgment against Susan Terry for defamation.

This claim is FALSE.

To date, NO COURT has issued any finding of guilt or judgment against Susan Terry for defamation of character. This false claim is being used to intimidate and silence individuals speaking truth about these fraudulent activities.

Please request evidence of any alleged court judgment.

DUE DILIGENCE RECOMMENDED

Before engaging with or believing claims made by these individuals, we strongly urge all recipients to conduct independent verification:

Regarding John Cipolla:

• Conduct a background search on John Edward Cipolla, Depew, New York

• Public records and online searches will reveal pertinent information

Regarding Glenn Bogue:

• Search “Glenn Bogue” via Law Society website to verify credentials and standing

• Investigate aliases and claimed credentials

Regarding Organizational Legitimacy:

• Review the membership roster of the fraudulent organization

• Note that members consist primarily of individuals with no documented hereditary bloodline connections to Indigenous peoples

• Authentic Indigenous Nations are founded on bloodline, heritage, and cultural continuity—NOT on immigrant membership from various countries

LEGAL CONSEQUENCES

Anyone who proceeds with agreements, partnerships, financial transactions, or any form of collaboration with these fraudulent actors does so at their own legal and financial peril.

The legitimate A.S.M.I.N. organization and its rightful leadership will pursue all available legal remedies, including but not limited to:

• Civil litigation for damages

• Criminal complaints for fraud and identity theft

• Injunctive relief to cease fraudulent operations

• Recovery of organizational assets and identity

CEASE AND DESIST DEMAND

This communication serves as formal notice and demand to:

IMMEDIATELY CEASE AND DESIST all fraudulent activities, including:

• Unauthorized use of the A.S.M.I.N. name and organizational identity

• False representation of authority over Indigenous Nations

• Misuse of Grand Chief Zane Bell’s name, title, and organizational founding

• Circulation of fraudulent press releases, MOUs, and treaties

• Solicitation of funds, agreements, or partnerships under false pretenses

PROTECTION OF INDIGENOUS SOVEREIGNTY

The Indigenous community has long suffered from fraudulent actors claiming false authority and exploiting Indigenous identity for personal gain. This situation represents yet another assault on legitimate Indigenous governance and sovereignty.

We call upon all Nations, media outlets, and community members to:

•. Verify credentials before engaging with any organization claiming Indigenous authority

• Demand documentation of legitimate tribal recognition and hereditary standing

• Report suspicious activity to appropriate Indigenous leadership and authorities

• Stand in solidarity with legitimate Indigenous governance structures

CONTACT FOR VERIFICATION

For verification of legitimate A.S.M.I.N. leadership and organizational standing, or to report contact from fraudulent actors, please reach out through official channels via the OPP for Grand Chief Zane Bell’s office. Please note the email of grandchief@asmin-alliance.org listed for Media information on the Press Release is NOT a Contact to the Grand Chief Zane Bell. Anyone wishing to get hold of Grand Chief may reach out to the OPP.

Do not engage with John Cipolla, Glenn Bogue, Sabina Davita, or associated parties claiming A.S.M.I.N. authority.

Respectfully submitted in the interest of Indigenous sovereignty and truth!

DISTRIBUTION: This notice is being widely distributed to all Indigenous Nations, Tribes, Band Councils, media outlets, social media platforms, podcasters, and relevant governmental authorities to ensure maximum awareness and protection of our communities.

Please share this warning widely to protect our Nations from fraudulent actors.

Chiefs,

It is highly Recommended to send this email notice to all members, Sister Tribes and Social Media.

PROTECT YOUR NATIONS from Freedom movers/Sovereign Citizenship movers and Pretend Indians (listen for accents/dialects unknown to our Nations-yet noted for other countries.)

To report non-urgent suspicious cross border activities i.e. immigrants hiding behind fraudulent tribal I.D.’s, contact CBSA’s Border Watch Line at 1-888-502-9060.

To report non-urgent potential cyber security threats or incidents of this fraudulent nation contacting you, your members, contact the Canadian Centre for Cyber Security at 1-833-CYBER-88 (1-833-292-3788) or complete a form through the online portal.

To report suspicious incidents which may be of concern to national security, contact the RCMP’s National Security Information Network at 1-800-420-5805, or by completing the National Security Information Network webform.

PLEASE, IF YOU ARE AN INDIVIDUAL OR A NATION THAT SIGNED THE FRAUDULENT AIN TREATY PLEASE CONTACT LAW ENFORCEMENT. YOU WILL NEED TO FILL OUT A MODEL 8 RETRACT FORM SO WE CAN ENSURE YOU ARE ON RECORD TO REMOVE NAMES/NATIONS.

**DO YOUR DUE DILIGENCE. VERIFY ALL CLAIMS. PROTECT YOUR NATIONS.**

Grand Chief Wabiska Mukwa’s 2024 Orders to Sabina DeVita, Glenn P. Bogue, John E. Cipolla and Errol Francis ~ which they have ignored to this date October 2025.